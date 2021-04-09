 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Supply of the COVID vaccine could exceed demand by the end of the month, well before we've reached herd immunity. Thank you, white republicans   (axios.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, United States, Vaccination, separate survey of rural Americans, State of play, U.S. state, lowest portion of the vaccine doses, Smallpox, Federal government  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 9:35 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do boosters help?  If there are extras, I'll take a booster shot.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get all of the brands, will I be super-resistant, or will I turn into Bill Gates or whatever?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?


Science doesn't hurt anyone, it's the intersection of science and politics that mows down people.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Relatively Obscure: If I get all of the brands, will I be super-resistant, or will I turn into Bill Gates or whatever?


I got my first shot and my new 5G phone arrived the next day.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Got my first shot yesterday. I only have 2.5G so far but I've found I can already communicate telepathically with my dog. He'll never fully forgive me for having his nuts removed but he insists he still loves me.

Anyone who doesn't want this shot is a moron.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Got my first shot yesterday. I only have 2.5G so far but I've found I can already communicate telepathically with my dog. He'll never fully forgive me for having his nuts removed but he insists he still loves me.

Anyone who doesn't want this shot is a moron.


You should have paid the upgrade charge and gotten the Bezos chip.  All you have to do is think of a product and the chip orders it from Amazon.  Next day delivery.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Joe USer: The Googles Do Nothing: I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?

Science doesn't hurt anyone, it's the intersection of science and politics that mows down people.


The Tuskegee Experiments were a real thing, and those stories get passed down for a long time. The fear is still unfounded, but at least more easily explainable than anything having to do with 5G or Bill Gates.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?


Because liberals want them to take it and Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN say scary lies.
 
Stantz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Supply of the COVID vaccine could exceed demand by the end of the month

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm scheduled for my Pfizer-brand 5G this afternoon, and I cannot wait.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm in rural New Mexico, so I haven't benefited from the Pfizer 5G since there are no towers down here.  I guess I'll just have to enjoy immunity.

/kicks can
//shucks
 
bootman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should I feel more guilty about being totally okay with folks that don't trust Dr. Fauci getting sick?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Got my first shot yesterday. I only have 2.5G so far but I've found I can already communicate telepathically with my dog. He'll never fully forgive me for having his nuts removed but he insists he still loves me.

Anyone who doesn't want this shot is a moron.


Yesterday I was scheduled with the county health department to go to a disused mall automotive shop to get my vaccine. So I went.

They weren't there. What was there was a local hospital's set-up for testing by doctor's RX only. They said I was one of many sent there, and they were absolutely certain they had nothing to do with the county health department and that there were no vaccines present.

D'oh! Someone done farked up.

Luckily, as I was sitting there waiting to talk to them about this, I got a text from a department store pharmacy letting me know I could schedule an appointment at the local college. And lo and behold, there was one in 10 minutes and I was 10 minutes away!

So I booked with the pharmacy, drove to the site, and while I was waiting in line I called the county and told them they done farked up. Got my first shot and felt fine enough to go on to work. They even gave me a donut.

I got a little woozy a couple hours later, but that could be because I hadn't eaten much.

This morning the only side effect is that apparently Mike Tyson came to my house in the middle of the night while I was asleep and punched me in the arm, because damn, it hurts.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Do boosters help?  If there are extras, I'll take a booster shot.


You might need one every six months for the rest of your life.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bootman: Should I feel more guilty about being totally okay with folks that don't trust Dr. Fauci getting sick?


Just consider that they're turning themselves into laboratory experiments that are attempting to breed even more dangerous variants that may overcome the resistance imparted from a vaccine.

Sleep tight!
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bootman: Should I feel more guilty about being totally okay with folks that don't trust Dr. Fauci getting sick?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't really understand the logic of Republicans who insist upon giving Trump the credit for the COVID vaccine while simultaneously refusing it.
 
ironpig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Joe USer: The Googles Do Nothing: I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?

Science doesn't hurt anyone, it's the intersection of science and politics that mows down people.

The Tuskegee Experiments were a real thing, and those stories get passed down for a long time. The fear is still unfounded, but at least more easily explainable than anything having to do with 5G or Bill Gates.


Enabled by politics and the racism in the system.  Science isn't perfect nor are the scientists but there always seems to be a politician behind the curtain.
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got my first at last week's clinic; it's a weekly thing for the county. It's 2 weeks early for me, I'm in group 1c, because of cancelled appointments and they needed to get people with thawed out doses. Husband was called for yesterday's clinic if he could come in, a week early for him, but he was in a zoom meeting and couldn't leave, so he'll get his scheduled appointment next week. It's open to everyone the following week, but supposedly not many are registered yet. Very red county, like 70-80% red.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We could literally solve this problem by repeating the rumor that lamestream media keeps reporting on how white, republican males don't want the shot, so they will think they're in good company with their fellow patriots,  get the virus in disproportionate numbers and thus die at much higher rates that women and melatonin enhanced individuals. SHHHH don't tell em!

Either their heads explode from cognitive dissonance or they get vaccinated to stick it to the libs... either way society wins (at least a little bit)
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?


My parents are in their mid-late 80s. Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, and my antivaxxer, wealthy, Republican, fake-Christian sister have convinced them that "you can't catch a virus because they don't work that way" and that masks make you sick and that they don't need to get the vaccine. Instead they're taking home remedies.

I'm pissed. I've been super-careful for over a year now, and every time I've interacted with them (being that I'm an essential worker) I wear a mask and keep my distance. They won't wear them unless forced to by stores and restaurants. They never wore masks for me, despite my own autoimmune disorders and lung problems being a factor.

So now here I am with my first shot as soon as I was eligible, and my parents who were eligible in the first wave of vaccinations haven't gotten theirs.

And then they have the audacity to complain about the Governor shutting things down and wanting to "get back to normal".

I love my folks, but I am genuinely pissed at them after all this.
 
discoballer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldernell: Jack Sabbath: Got my first shot yesterday. I only have 2.5G so far but I've found I can already communicate telepathically with my dog. He'll never fully forgive me for having his nuts removed but he insists he still loves me.

Anyone who doesn't want this shot is a moron.

You should have paid the upgrade charge and gotten the Bezos chip.  All you have to do is think of a product and the chip orders it from Amazon.  Next day delivery.


I don't recommend it. I've had to cancel sex toy shipments for two weeks now.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Joe USer: Do boosters help?  If there are extras, I'll take a booster shot.

You might need one every six months for the rest of your life.


Or not.
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well this is the best news I've read in a while..... for Canada.   Seriously, if you dont want them we'll take them up here.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldernell: You should have paid the upgrade charge and gotten the Bezos chip. All you have to do is think of a product and the chip orders it from Amazon. Next day delivery.


Jeff Bezos paid me $40 for my first dose. I'll get another $40 for the second.

/ Really
// I work at Amazon on weekends
/// On-site walk-in Covid testing and a little vaccine bonus
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Honestly, who cares? If everyone who wants a vaccine gets one, then COVID becomes a problem only for the anti-vax community. Obviously it means the virus is not going to die out entirely, but it will be contained in specific places and among specific groups of people, which are not large enough to overwhelm ICUs (particularly, as it seems that an overwhelming number of old people will have received the vaccine).
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mypoopsmellsweird: Well this is the best news I've read in a while..... for Canada.   Seriously, if you dont want them we'll take them up here.


I'm in my 15 minute observation right now so I'm getting a kick, etc
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had second Phizer shot an hour ago...so really getting a kick....

/That second shot sure did boost the wifi signal.
//My third arm will come in handy when it's fully formed.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Joe USer: Do boosters help?  If there are extras, I'll take a booster shot.

You might need one every six months for the rest of your life.


Or not. There's no data yet.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I don't really understand the logic of Republicans who insist upon giving Trump the credit for the COVID vaccine while simultaneously refusing it.


Cultists are willing to die to prove to everyone else that they were right.
 
ENS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: If I get all of the brands, will I be super-resistant, or will I turn into Bill Gates or whatever?


I read the other day that studies are planned to see if a "mix and match" of the vaccines might actually have additional benefits.

I'm one shot into the Pfizer regiment and haven't turned into a pumpkin yet, so no complaints.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Do boosters help?  If there are extras, I'll take a booster shot.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wetrat: Honestly, who cares? If everyone who wants a vaccine gets one, then COVID becomes a problem only for the anti-vax community.


AND the people who want the vaccine but can't have it because of some other health factor. Those are the people we don't want to get caught in this crossfire.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We should really piss them off by taking the doses they aren't using and sell them to those countries that have been buying that shiatty russian one and complaining about it. Nothing really twists the knife with those chucklefarks like exposing how shiatty their pal putin is.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Joe USer: Halfabee64: Joe USer: Do boosters help?  If there are extras, I'll take a booster shot.

You might need one every six months for the rest of your life.

Or not. There's no data yet.


People read "protection for six months" as "you're dead at month seven."

It's just that they only have data to six months guys. Even if it falls off a cliff after that (it won't) you'll still have some measure of protection for months after.

On the other hand....I do expect we'll need semi-regular boosters. Maybe every year in the worst case.
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WilderKWight: The Googles Do Nothing: I know People who are White and not Republicans who refuse to take the vaccine too.  Science has never hurt anybody so why are they so afraid?

My parents are in their mid-late 80s. Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, and my antivaxxer, wealthy, Republican, fake-Christian sister have convinced them that "you can't catch a virus because they don't work that way" and that masks make you sick and that they don't need to get the vaccine. Instead they're taking home remedies.

I'm pissed. I've been super-careful for over a year now, and every time I've interacted with them (being that I'm an essential worker) I wear a mask and keep my distance. They won't wear them unless forced to by stores and restaurants. They never wore masks for me, despite my own autoimmune disorders and lung problems being a factor.

So now here I am with my first shot as soon as I was eligible, and my parents who were eligible in the first wave of vaccinations haven't gotten theirs.

And then they have the audacity to complain about the Governor shutting things down and wanting to "get back to normal".

I love my folks, but I am genuinely pissed at them after all this.


My parents are the same way. It pisses me off. Especially because Dad is 65, has barely controlled diabetes and heart disease.

He informed me that he was protected by the blood of Jesus, and if not, well it was his time to see Jesus. He was less obnoxious before he was a born again christian.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.