(CNN)   Mistakes were made, masks were unworn, so here is another Covid surge   (cnn.com) divider line
63
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, Covid-19 vaccines, experts' guidance, long road of despair, much death, lowered Covid-19 numbers  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccinated are not getting sick. The unvaccinated are. To achieve surge numbers now requires the unvaccinated suffer from a greater infection rate than before. Those who've had shots simply aren't in the mix. That's a solid 20% of America now.

Here in South Dakota, we're doing an excellent job of vaccinating with about 48% having at least one shot. Meanwhile, our daily infection numbers aren't changing. Same number of infections but fewer candidates.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are two reasons why half a million Americans lost their lives," Hotez said. "One was due to the virus ... the second was the defiance. The defiance of the public health interventions."

...

"In a sense, we could also be prolonging the pandemic here in the US and worldwide by not taking the aggressive measures now," she added.

Buckle up. This ride isn't close to being over.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
familiar mistakes

like letting Republicans run things
 
Gilligann
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get mine on Saturday! I'm ready!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: The vaccinated are not getting sick. The unvaccinated are. To achieve surge numbers now requires the unvaccinated suffer from a greater infection rate than before. Those who've had shots simply aren't in the mix. That's a solid 20% of America now.

Here in South Dakota, we're doing an excellent job of vaccinating with about 48% having at least one shot. Meanwhile, our daily infection numbers aren't changing. Same number of infections but fewer candidates.


If anything, the numbers are going up slightly. What's interesting/terrible depending on where you live is that it's all east river right now.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "There are two reasons why half a million Americans lost their lives," Hotez said. "One was due to the virus ... the second was the defiance. The defiance of the public health interventions."

...

"In a sense, we could also be prolonging the pandemic here in the US and worldwide by not taking the aggressive measures now," she added.

Buckle up. This ride isn't close to being over.


Yep. That's what I keep saying. It's not the first third of American adults you needed to worry about when it came to vaccination - it's the last third.

The assholes. The morons. The ones who will virtually ensure that we cannot get to a state of herd immunity without a lot more deaths & a lot more debilitation. The folks who virtually guarantee that, in 2022, you'll still be doing what you're doing RIGHT FARKING NOW.

Tired of biatching about it. We've turned this pandemic into a political tug-o'-war, and the result is that we're all going to suffer for the stupidity, obstinacy, and greed of just a few - business as usual in America.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Got my first shot Wednesday morning and I've been tired as fark since. Like I took yesterday off of work and just slept and I'm still exhausted. My immune system must be working overtime.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is long past time for us to collectively denounce anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers for their disloyalty to the human species.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There "could" be another "surge." This article is all speculation and gloom and doom.

What are we supposed to make of "news" reporting like "the US has battled a ruthless enemy: a novel virus that took no mercy on American communities, crippled hospital systems and took the lives of more than half a million people....But after a long road of despair..." ? What ineffable twaddle.
 
6nome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Went to Petsmart yesterday and despite two large signs saying masks are mandatory, there was a gaggle of ladies who weren't wearing masks. It took everything not to say something.  I wonder if I should have said something.  But likely they'd throw a fit and a latte in my face.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cliff notes: A surge is threatening but not actually happening.

edgy
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gilligann: Get mine on Saturday! I'm ready!


I'm 5G ready
Second shot with the implant on the 5th
Moderna)
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: To achieve surge numbers now requires the unvaccinated suffer from a greater infection rate than before.


Yea it's not like B117 isn't already well-established. P1 is doing it's damnedest to take top spot.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, that headline doesn't rhyme...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet
 
posty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A doom-and-gloom article from CNN, no surprise there...
 
LessO2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Went to Petsmart yesterday and despite two large signs saying masks are mandatory, there was a gaggle of ladies who weren't wearing masks. It took everything not to say something.  I wonder if I should have said something.  But likely they'd throw a fit and a latte in my face.


Had this happen with an individual at Costco yesterday, walking way too close to me.  I just moved over so she can pass me, she picked up on it and said "sorry."

Not all situations are the time, but there are little things that can be done to tell them to straighten up without saying it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet


I'm about a month out. There is one side effect that has been pervasive for me. I can't seem to shake it no matter what happens. It feels like a great weight has been lifted from my shoulders. I believe it's called relief.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: familiar mistakes

like letting Republicans run things


Like say in the Republican strongholds of New York City and New York State.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If kids knew what was happening, they'd likely go Lord of the Flies on the adults that are encouraging it to happen.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not really a mistake when you do it on purpose.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: familiar mistakes

like letting Republicans run things


Republican run state that's been fully open for 5 weeks:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Democrat run state that's still locked down:
Fark user imageView Full Size


If the numbers don't fit the narrative, just shout the narrative louder!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet


One thing I never got a direct answer on: Does Verizon bill you for the 5G or is it ad-supported or what? I know there's no way they're giving us that sweet, sweet 5G for free.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gilligann: Get mine on Saturday! I'm ready!


Got my second one this morning.

/Pfizer
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tired of biatching about it. We've turned this pandemic into a political tug-o'-war, and the result is that we're all going to suffer for the stupidity, obstinacy, and greed of just a few - business as usual in America.


It's not the stupidity of a few.  Being selfish and self-centered is our national identity.  Everybody loves it when things are humming along and they can do anything they want  (which is a weird way for an adult to think, but we've built entire industries around it.)

Stop now?  Curtail my freedoms now?  Hahaha, what do you think I am, a sucker?  There are fortunes to be made here, hours of free time that we can use to make ourselves even plumper and more pleased with ourselves.
Stop curbing our freedom!

Yeah, that's all conservatives.  I see hundreds of posts here every day that say say just the opposite.
And considering that everyone is censoring themselves to go along with the crowd, I expect that every liberal in the country is buying a plane ticket right now, vac or no vac.  They  have SUFFERED.

There'll be a thread about it, very soon.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: "There are two reasons why half a million Americans lost their lives," Hotez said. "One was due to the virus ... the second was the defiance. The defiance of the public health interventions."

...

"In a sense, we could also be prolonging the pandemic here in the US and worldwide by not taking the aggressive measures now," she added.

Buckle up. This ride isn't close to being over.

Yep. That's what I keep saying. It's not the first third of American adults you needed to worry about when it came to vaccination - it's the last third.

The assholes. The morons. The ones who will virtually ensure that we cannot get to a state of herd immunity without a lot more deaths & a lot more debilitation. The folks who virtually guarantee that, in 2022, you'll still be doing what you're doing RIGHT FARKING NOW.

Tired of biatching about it. We've turned this pandemic into a political tug-o'-war, and the result is that we're all going to suffer for the stupidity, obstinacy, and greed of just a few - business as usual in America.


The holdouts will ultimately get infected and thereby add to the legion of the immune, albeit involuntarily. There won't be enough of them to swamp the medical system as we feared in Covid's early days, so it's a far less dire problem. And because most of us will be going the vaccination route, once the vaccine is plentiful enough that anyone who wants it can have it, it's both ethical and sensible to let the unvaccinated make that choice and stop trying to force and shame them into complying. I won't be obliged to wear a mask and socially distance just to accommodate your refusal to prevent your own illness.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: "There are two reasons why half a million Americans lost their lives," Hotez said. "One was due to the virus ... the second was the defiance. The defiance of the public health interventions."

...

"In a sense, we could also be prolonging the pandemic here in the US and worldwide by not taking the aggressive measures now," she added.

Buckle up. This ride isn't close to being over.

Yep. That's what I keep saying. It's not the first third of American adults you needed to worry about when it came to vaccination - it's the last third.

The assholes. The morons. The ones who will virtually ensure that we cannot get to a state of herd immunity without a lot more deaths & a lot more debilitation. The folks who virtually guarantee that, in 2022, you'll still be doing what you're doing RIGHT FARKING NOW.

Tired of biatching about it. We've turned this pandemic into a political tug-o'-war, and the result is that we're all going to suffer for the stupidity, obstinacy, and greed of just a few - business as usual in America.


This.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The holdouts will ultimately get infected and thereby add to the legion of the immune, albeit involuntarily. There won't be enough of them to swamp the medical system as we feared in Covid's early days, so it's a far less dire problem. And because most of us will be going the vaccination route, once the vaccine is plentiful enough that anyone who wants it can have it, it's both ethical and sensible to let the unvaccinated make that choice and stop trying to force and shame them into complying. I won't be obliged to wear a mask and socially distance just to accommodate your refusal to prevent your own illness.


OK spreader
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just got my second dose on Wednesday and had my ass in bed all day yesterday with a fever and chills.  Back up to 98% normal now.

/Partner gets his 2nd tomorrow
//Cannot wait for the upgraded 5G signal to come online
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gilligann: Get mine on Saturday! I'm ready!


You got one in the pink?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet

I'm about a month out. There is one side effect that has been pervasive for me. I can't seem to shake it no matter what happens. It feels like a great weight has been lifted from my shoulders. I believe it's called relief.


HAHA THIS.
One of the oddest experiences in my life.
Except like many vaccines and isn't 100%, so in the back of my mind I'm thinking I'll end up in the 5-10% or whatever it was that gets it thanks to the millions of maskholes.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet


Maybe you just haven't met the right one?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

How about those? They do anything for you?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LessO2: 4seasons85!: Went to Petsmart yesterday and despite two large signs saying masks are mandatory, there was a gaggle of ladies who weren't wearing masks. It took everything not to say something.  I wonder if I should have said something.  But likely they'd throw a fit and a latte in my face.

Had this happen with an individual at Costco yesterday, walking way too close to me.  I just moved over so she can pass me, she picked up on it and said "sorry."

Not all situations are the time, but there are little things that can be done to tell them to straighten up without saying it.


They stayed far enough away from me but had they been closer I would have moved far away. But I agree sometimes it's better to do that.

Unless a glare works wonders.  Because I'm good at those.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mask mandates don't work and size restrictions don't work.  All that matters is "Do people take it seriously enough to take precautions?"  I've been using the Covid risk planning tool for almost a year:  https://covid19risk.biosci.gat​ech.edu/

It shows you the % odds of an individual within a group of X people currently positive for Covid.  Ever since the first spring outbreak that overwhelmed major cities before they knew it was there, the sticks have consistently had the highest infection rates.  If you look right now, you can see that the rural parts of Michigan are the problem - Ted Nugent and Kid Rock Country.  You really can't make them take it seriously.  It's how they signal their commitment to The Leader.

Protect yourself and hope that one of these hillbilly incubators doesn't unleash a variant that escapes your vaccine.  That's all you can do.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet

One thing I never got a direct answer on: Does Verizon bill you for the 5G or is it ad-supported or what? I know there's no way they're giving us that sweet, sweet 5G for free.


It's gov't subsidized, this is what happens when the Democrats win
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet


I got my first two weeks ago and now my dick is 9 inches. Used to be 12!
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In a perfect world we'd get shots and the maskholes get shot
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: RyansPrivates: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet

I'm about a month out. There is one side effect that has been pervasive for me. I can't seem to shake it no matter what happens. It feels like a great weight has been lifted from my shoulders. I believe it's called relief.

HAHA THIS.
One of the oddest experiences in my life.
Except like many vaccines and isn't 100%, so in the back of my mind I'm thinking I'll end up in the 5-10% or whatever it was that gets it thanks to the millions of maskholes.


Yeah, I hear ya. The thing that I hang my hat on is that even at that 5-10% chance, the likelyhood of serious illness, infection, and symptoms drops off precipitously. If I'm in the minority that gets it, and it knocks me out for a few days with no long lasting side-effects I'm counting that as a win.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: whidbey: familiar mistakes

like letting Republicans run things

Like say in the Republican strongholds of New York City and New York State.


No I meant Texas and Florida, where they don't even take the disease seriously and people are getting infected, but you knew that and your chicken awaits.
 
discoballer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: "There are two reasons why half a million Americans lost their lives," Hotez said. "One was due to the virus ... the second was the defiance. The defiance of the public health interventions."

...

"In a sense, we could also be prolonging the pandemic here in the US and worldwide by not taking the aggressive measures now," she added.

Buckle up. This ride isn't close to being over.

Yep. That's what I keep saying. It's not the first third of American adults you needed to worry about when it came to vaccination - it's the last third.

The assholes. The morons. The ones who will virtually ensure that we cannot get to a state of herd immunity without a lot more deaths & a lot more debilitation. The folks who virtually guarantee that, in 2022, you'll still be doing what you're doing RIGHT FARKING NOW.

Tired of biatching about it. We've turned this pandemic into a political tug-o'-war, and the result is that we're all going to suffer for the stupidity, obstinacy, and greed of just a few - business as usual in America.

The holdouts will ultimately get infected and thereby add to the legion of the immune, albeit involuntarily. There won't be enough of them to swamp the medical system as we feared in Covid's early days, so it's a far less dire problem. And because most of us will be going the vaccination route, once the vaccine is plentiful enough that anyone who wants it can have it, it's both ethical and sensible to let the unvaccinated make that choice and stop trying to force and shame them into complying. I won't be obliged to wear a mask and socially distance just to accommodate your refusal to prevent your own illness.


Enjoy your mutation.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: whidbey: familiar mistakes

like letting Republicans run things

Republican run state that's been fully open for 5 weeks:

[Fark user image image 657x421]

Democrat run state that's still locked down:
[Fark user image image 658x423]

If the numbers don't fit the narrative, just shout the narrative louder!


Cherry picking things to fit your narrative while accusing others of doing the very same?

Straight out of Karl Rove's playbook.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Except where they lifted mask mandates and covid is still dropping.  But you don't want facts in your Sci-Isn't

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2021-04-09/texas-keeps-covid-at-bay-​after-scorn-for-neanderthal-mask-move
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's been 2 weeks since I had my second dose

/No interest in eating brains
//Yet

I'm about a month out. There is one side effect that has been pervasive for me. I can't seem to shake it no matter what happens. It feels like a great weight has been lifted from my shoulders. I believe it's called relief.


That's right.  I left the vaccination site after my second Moderna dose and knew deep down inside that I had done my part.  It was worth a day or 2 of mild discomfort.
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Got my first shot Wednesday morning and I've been tired as fark since. Like I took yesterday off of work and just slept and I'm still exhausted. My immune system must be working overtime.


I think that's the most common side-effect. I had it after both my Pfizers and my wife had it after her J&J. It puts you on your ass for about two days (mileage may vary), then eases off.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What I got, you got to get it put it in you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Except where they lifted mask mandates and covid is still dropping.  But you don't want facts in your Sci-Isn't

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-04-09/texas-keeps-covid-at-bay-​after-scorn-for-neanderthal-mask-move


I'd love to see you try and talk shiat after those cases start increasing again.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If you look right now, you can see that the rural parts of Michigan are the problem


RIght now both Wayne County (Detroit) and Macomb County (Flint) are sitting above the state average for rate of new cases.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nadie_AZ: "There are two reasons why half a million Americans lost their lives," Hotez said. "One was due to the virus ... the second was the defiance. The defiance of the public health interventions."

...

"In a sense, we could also be prolonging the pandemic here in the US and worldwide by not taking the aggressive measures now," she added.

Buckle up. This ride isn't close to being over.

Yep. That's what I keep saying. It's not the first third of American adults you needed to worry about when it came to vaccination - it's the last third.

The assholes. The morons. The ones who will virtually ensure that we cannot get to a state of herd immunity without a lot more deaths & a lot more debilitation. The folks who virtually guarantee that, in 2022, you'll still be doing what you're doing RIGHT FARKING NOW.

Tired of biatching about it. We've turned this pandemic into a political tug-o'-war, and the result is that we're all going to suffer for the stupidity, obstinacy, and greed of just a few - business as usual in America.


Widespread availability of vaccines has always been my "back to normal" trigger. I'll still wear a mask and do my best to avoid indoor gatherings but for the most part I'm moving on this year.

I'll only stop my kids from having a childhood to protect people who want to be protected.
 
