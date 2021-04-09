 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   The new Hemingway docuseries by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick is an excellent example of how the #MeToo movement can actually make something far better than it would have been otherwise   (slate.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a documentary. It was to the point and very good. The subject could be difficult. The subject was neither black nor white. A person watching the series might have a different feeling about the series than another person watching the series. Most people are glad that they watched the series. I am glad I watched the series.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the thing. It's easy to cancel someone or call for them to be canceled. Both the right and left like to pull that. But the real point of MeToo and other movements isn't to eliminate entirely but examine with eyes wide open and acknowledge the bad along with the good as well as what someone or something means to different people. When the bad vastly outnumbers the good, things should be changed. However, it should also be acknowledged that people can change over time or do good things in general while being a massive hypocrite or terrible person.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a spectacular documentary, and they really nailed presenting him unblinkingly as the complex, very imperfect, but utterly fascinating man that he was.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's a spectacular documentary, and they really nailed presenting him unblinkingly as the complex, very imperfect, but utterly fascinating man that he was.


Indeed! A very accurate summary.

He accomplished a hell of a lot for a guy who basically endured repeated TBI his entire life.

And after Castro took over Cuba he probably was being shadowed by FBI agents.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Pocket Ninja: It's a spectacular documentary, and they really nailed presenting him unblinkingly as the complex, very imperfect, but utterly fascinating man that he was.

Indeed! A very accurate summary.

He accomplished a hell of a lot for a guy who basically endured repeated TBI his entire life.

And after Castro took over Cuba he probably was being shadowed by FBI agents.


Jesus. How many times did the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation look into him?
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size

"I should bang some dudes..."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And yet none of it made me want to actually read his books. But at least his work was less terrible than Faulkner.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I so love it when historic figures are judged by modern standards. Wonder how they will be judged in 100 years.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The series is okay but a number of the Hemingway scholars they interview seem straight out of a Portlandia skit, which makes it better.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: And yet none of it made me want to actually read his books. But at least his work was less terrible than Faulkner.


You hold a lot of opinions on things you've not read?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: I so love it when historic figures are judged by modern standards. Wonder how they will be judged in 100 years.


We should judge them by modern standards because most of us (I won't involve you with "we") try to improve our standards. Hemingway won't change. But we can have more compassion for him when appropriate, and try not to glorify his mistakes.

Sorry you feel canceled.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone knows Hemingway wasn't going to the Caribbean for the rum, fishing, and cats. It's no secret writers of the era like him and Kipling dabbled the young strange.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate the terms toxic masculinity and gender fluidity. Just say he was a dick, but willing to suck one sometimes.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Trocadero: And yet none of it made me want to actually read his books. But at least his work was less terrible than Faulkner.

You hold a lot of opinions on things you've not read?


Welcome to Fark!
 
I'm just asking questions
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For sale: Hemingway docuseries, never seen.

Trocadero: But at least his work was less terrible than Faulkner.


Imagine actually writing this out and posting it unironically.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What killed him? Was it inherited family mental illness? Maybe. Was it PTSD from nearly being killed as a teenager in the trenches of Italy?

I'm pretty sure suck starting a shotgun had something to do with it.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I hate the terms toxic masculinity and gender fluidity. Just say he was a dick, but willing to suck one sometimes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I'm just asking questions: For sale: Hemingway docuseries, never seen.

Trocadero: But at least his work was less terrible than Faulkner.

Imagine actually writing this out and posting it unironically.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Welcome to Fark
 
