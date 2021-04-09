 Skip to content
 
(KSTP St. Paul)   Ten year old kid busted after boosting the family car to score some late night Cheerios. Parents claim their little honey is just plain nuts   (kstp.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"ambitious Stillwater boy"

Coded phraseology?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The officer turned to drive past the van after seeing it stop in the middle of the street and saw a 10-year-old boy sitting in the driver's seat.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cheerios?  Not even worth it.  Now for Lucky Charms or Captain Crunch, that would make more sense.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely videogames are to blame!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Am I out of touch? No. It is the children who are wrong.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Surely videogames are to blame!


photo.kidzworld.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Used to be you could get a full drivers license at age 14.  It took outside formal courses for the written test, and behind the wheel tests.  You could get a learners permit at 13.  Before that you could get a hardship license (driving blind parents, etc) I'm sure.

This vilification of kids driving must have to do with federal highway funds and uniform minimum ages.

Much of the education had to do with watching out for bad drivers.
 
whitroth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Exactly how are these parents raising this kid? Maybe it's time for family and child services to look into this?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
its not so cute when they grow up to become cereal killers.
 
Mukster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coo Coo for Cocoa Puffs?

Did they catch him as he was driving in tiny circles?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Future Cereal Killer.
 
culebra
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whitroth: Exactly how are these parents raising this kid? Maybe it's time for family and child services to look into this?


Holy crap, are you serious?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whitroth: Exactly how are these parents raising this kid? Maybe it's time for family and child services to look into this?


So you have never been a kid before?  Jesus man get help.
 
