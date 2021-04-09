 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man who broke Covid curfew laws to buy drinking water dies after police exercise him to death   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Metro Manila, Philippines, Manila, Cavite, Southeast Asia, Darren Manaog Penaredondo, Provinces of the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Less like law enforcement and more like stupid fraternity hazing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: Less like law enforcement and more like stupid fraternity hazing.


Sounds like something they'd do to the trainees in Basic.

/So, same thing
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Acab.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Philippines. Where the police can shoot you point blank for littering, and major organized crime and drug dealing rolls on with nary a bump.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I normally would wish that maskholes suffer the consequences for their own actions, but.......wow. This is some gruesome sh*t.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Philippines. Where the police can shoot you point blank for littering, and major organized crime and drug dealing rolls on with nary a bump.


But enough about the US....
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I've read here on Fark that this is exactly what these people deserve.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Personally, I feel safer.

Wait, safer's not the right word.
Terrified and ashamed. Yep. that about sums it up.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I normally would wish that maskholes suffer the consequences for their own actions, but.......wow. This is some gruesome sh*t.


Yeah, people keep saying that we "coddle" prisoners, but we have laws in place to keep shiat like this from happening, thank God...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
wtf did I just read?
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Former gym teachers that just weren't satisfied making middle schoolers run laps?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would have more respect/sympathy for him if he was making a beer run!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks, Duterte.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's not how a body works.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Not exactly your friendly local cop.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: Fabric_Man: Philippines. Where the police can shoot you point blank for littering, and major organized crime and drug dealing rolls on with nary a bump.

But enough about the US....


Technical correction: in the US, the police are the major organized crime.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I read this story before. I was left with the question of...
How was he able to buy water after curfew? Didn't the vendor bear some guilt for operating outside curfew laws?
Seems like an attractive nuisance.
 
