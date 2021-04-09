 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Bald eagles are beautiful, but over 80% of them have rat poison in their systems   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.com
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Round and round. Their livers find a way, just give it time.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's why they're bald.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair, it looks just like Skinny & Sweet. Except for the little skull and crossbones on the label.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most of them are behind on their child support payments too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So I shouldn't be eating them?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That article really didn't bog you down with details did it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How many bald eagles have rats living in them?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the gyre of life.

/Bald Eagle and the Autumn Auxiliary
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: To be fair, it looks just like Skinny & Sweet. Except for the little skull and crossbones on the label.


And we're done.  Someone hit the garage door remote.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's better than rats having bald eagle poising in them.
 
Cormee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How many bald eagles have rats living in them?


That just proves it's working.

/or was that your point?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fitting bird to represent the US.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 130x98]
[i0.wp.com image 250x188]


still better dog food than ol' roy
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stupid people, you can't kill an eagle with rat poison, you need eagle poison for that!

/You know, like lead or cyanobacteria
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not "obvious", but "scary"?  I guess, if you still harbor some baseless hope for this doomed planet.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Weak, puny stomach acids of an eagle are no match for the chad stomach acids of a vulture that kill botulism.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: So I shouldn't be eating them?


I hear they taste like condor.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 130x98]
[i0.wp.com image 250x188]


Done in one.

PETCHOW! (*bark*bark*)
PETCHOW! (*bark*bark*)
PETCHOW! (*bark*bark*)
RAT POISON
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
they also sound like someone cleaning a window with a really loud squeegee.
Call of a Bald Eagle
Youtube 9RArGl2vkGI
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Juc: they also sound like someone cleaning a window with a really loud squeegee.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9RArGl2v​kGI]


In the movies, they'll just dub a Redtail Hawk over it and call it a day.

If there was racist exploitation of birds in movies, the Redtail has a grievance.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Its also because people who use rat poison randomly end up poisoning possums, raccoons, skunks, etc. not to mention the fish in their decorator ponds.

not ccs: a guy I worked with was wondering if some evil person in his neighborhood had killed the dead possum he found next to his house.   I asked him if he'd used mouse or rat poison near his (obviously leaky) stone foundation house.   He looked stricken as he realized that *he* was the evil neighbor.
Possum either ate the bait, or ate a mouse that had eaten the bait.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It keeps the rats from eating them so stuff it, Granola McNaturepants.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our majestic national symbol is a filthy scavenger than can't even fight off a buzzard for the choice cuts of road kill.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The idea of using blood thinning poisons in general has always seemed cruel. At least they don't have to suffer with most mouse traps...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Our majestic national symbol is a filthy scavenger than can't even fight off a buzzard for the choice cuts of road kill.


Un, wrong. When I pass them sitting on a roadkill deer on the way to work in MD the vultures are all at least 10 feet back. When I watched the fishguts be put on a huge rock in MN the vultures got the hell out of the way when an eagle arrived.
 
