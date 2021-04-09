 Skip to content
 
(Telegraph) NewsFlash Duke stops sucking   (telegraph.co.uk)
143
    NewsFlash  
143 Comments
yms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duke of Deadinburgh.
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gone too soon
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This has Markle written all over it. It feels just like the Cobain assassination.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
99 years is a good run for being a royal consort.
 
BiffSpiffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Duke was into Queens?
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LLTQ
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will his mistresses attend funeral services a la Mitterrand? Also, who's going to inform the people of Vanuatu?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do you have Prince Philip in a can? Well how about a body bag?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, Meghan got her move in first.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Excuse me, do you have Prince Phillip in a coffin?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
uncut.co.ukView Full Size

RIP

/not a bad innings, all things considered
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next Up: Awkward moments at the funeral.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: So Duke was into Queens?


Four times at least...
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The funeral is going to be interesting with the grandchildren.
 
MrWhipee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Out of time, no longer partying like he's 99.
 
mudesi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goodnight, funnyman.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mudesi: [Fark user image image 425x309]


The people that participate in dead pools.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Prince Phillip...in the can.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that the Queen is single and ready to mingle?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good night, old racist dude
 
Arachidonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone finally destroyed the phylactery. He had looked dead for a solid decade.
 
SingerWang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's ghastly.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media2.nekropole.infoView Full Size

She's available
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hint:

When you start to see the skull in your face, you ain't got long to live...

www-click2houston-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm kind of surprised, he looked so youthful and vigorous, so full of life and vim last time we saw him.
 
Cormee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who's going to replace him on The Crown?
 
thisispete
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mudesi: [Fark user image 425x309]


The Queen of the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a few other realms just lost her consort. Not unexpectedly, but still that mortal coil has wrapped its way around the world.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How long before Liz joins him?

If this was a long-known ailment within the Royal Circle, before Harry and Meghan left, then the Sussexes are going to be the assholes in all this, killing Grampy.
 
KAVORKA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OMG the headline someone was waiting for this

Good timing too with the Gonzaga-UCLA game
 
thesharkman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know their rules with hierarchy but to marry a Queen and never come King seems odd.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, no! Now where will we go for racist dad jokes‽
 
Zenith
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cormee: Gone too soon


too soon for what?
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cormee: Who's going to replace him on The Crown?


Jodie Whittaker.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                 PHILLIP RIPS
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Queen is on the market, boys.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Duke Duke Duke
Hit the floor
Duke Duke
Is no more
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RIP Prince Phillip

Thanks for all the screwdrivers.

Dont let them put you in a can.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude's looked dead for the past two decades. Nice that it's now official.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I don't know their rules with hierarchy but to marry a Queen and never come King seems odd.


You can only get to #2 via marriage and Phillip was definitely a #2
 
kayanlau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Old Liz gonna find a new Duke? :D
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He died two decades ago, they just finally decided to stop doing a Weekend at Bernie's plot
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still has valid Florida driver's license
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ooh, well done, subby, I saw the news and rushed over here to see what the winning greenlight entry was. Glad to see that Fark doesn't disappoint. :D
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Queen is totally on Tinder right now.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I don't know their rules with hierarchy but to marry a Queen and never come King seems odd.


Women who marry kings are Queen Consorts (or Queens Consort as the plural?).

It's not unheard of for a man marrying a Queen Regnant to be titled as King Consort, but it's rare. Prince Consort is more likely, or just Prince.
 
