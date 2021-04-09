 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Invasive species of dangerous giant African snails going faster than they should be seized at NYC airport   (abc7ny.com) divider line
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So what sort of punishment do the ignorant farks who bring these things in get? Fifty dollar dine and banned from Chuck E. Cheese?
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The critter consumes at least 500 types of plants and can cause extensive damage to tropical and sub-tropical environments.

It's step two of the plan to eradicate all the kudzu that ends in gorillas freezing to death.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know people like to joke and minimize the damage of invasive species, but as a person who lost a huge Ash tree to emerald ash borers, it can Directly affect you.
And these snails make tree killing beetles look nice:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
