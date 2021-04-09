 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Local gang leader started out with petty theft, escalated to home invasions and then formed a crew to go around town demanding protection fees. Locals decide enough is enough and order a hit   (yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, Gun, Baboon, Gun politics in the United States, Firearm, Cannon, Joe Biden, President Biden  
•       •       •

1693 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Shangri-Las - Leader of the Pack (1964) Stereo HQ Audio
Youtube 5Ge8_6rtQvs
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, now there's going to be a baboon turf war. shiat's really gonna fly, now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murders in the Rue Morgue come to mind
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANOTHER Prince Philip thread??
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, that's how the Taliban came to power.

Not joking. When the US and USSR pulled out of Afghanistan, it devolved into a bunch of warring gangs. One warlord was accused of raping a girl. The next morning his body was hanging from the gun of a T-72. Not long afterward, the Taliban was the least-worse source of law and order.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First you get the bananas
Then you get the power
Then you get the oo-aa-hoo-hoo-aa-aa-aaa!
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Death penalty for petty theft? I'm never going to South Africa again.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The city can confirm that an independent veterinarian assisted with the procedure," it said, coyly casting a veil over details of the baboon's demise."

With all due respect, author - WTF is wrong with you?
Get help. Your brain has been infected with journalitis.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the boss on Thursday had to be "humanely" euthanized, the city of Cape Town said.

They told him he was going to be a made monkey.  They had him get a nice suit and a guy picked him up in a nice car to take him the to place where he is supposed to be made.  Then, they led him in to an empty room and pow!  Capped him in the face so his mother couldn't have an open casket.
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The city can confirm that an independent veterinarian assisted with the procedure," it said, coyly casting a veil over details of the baboon's demise.

Just look for the veterinarian who has their arms pulled out of their sockets.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: First you get the bananas
Then you get the power
Then you get the oo-aa-hoo-hoo-aa-aa-aaa!


not to be confused with the:
oo-ee-oo-ah-ah-ying-yang-walla-walla-b​ing-bang oh yeah!
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lol, yah "humanely euthanized" with 77g otm
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He flings a rock, you fling a handful of your own poop. It's the baboon way.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Harry Freakstorm: First you get the bananas
Then you get the power
Then you get the oo-aa-hoo-hoo-aa-aa-aaa!

not to be confused with the:
oo-ee-oo-ah-ah-ying-yang-walla-walla-b​ing-bang oh yeah!


Wich doctor are you talking about ?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gang turf wars are serious business:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am Spartacus.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So a simian Ken McElroy?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: He flings a rock, you fling a handful of your own poop. It's the baboon way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: the boss on Thursday had to be "humanely" euthanized, the city of Cape Town said.

They told him he was going to be a made monkey.  They had him get a nice suit and a guy picked him up in a nice car to take him the to place where he is supposed to be made.  Then, they led him in to an empty room and pow!  Capped him in the face so his mother couldn't have an open casket.


to the coda of Layla
 
Slypork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: the boss on Thursday had to be "humanely" euthanized, the city of Cape Town said.

They told him he was going to be a made monkey.  They had him get a nice suit and a guy picked him up in a nice car to take him the to place where he is supposed to be made.  Then, they led him in to an empty room and pow!  Capped him in the face so his mother couldn't have an open casket.


All while this is playing
Instrumental Coda from Layla - Derek and the Dominos
Youtube tY4czO5329U
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Harry Freakstorm: the boss on Thursday had to be "humanely" euthanized, the city of Cape Town said.

They told him he was going to be a made monkey.  They had him get a nice suit and a guy picked him up in a nice car to take him the to place where he is supposed to be made.  Then, they led him in to an empty room and pow!  Capped him in the face so his mother couldn't have an open casket.

to the coda of Layla


Damn it! I had to take the time to find the music.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: the voice of raisin: Harry Freakstorm: First you get the bananas
Then you get the power
Then you get the oo-aa-hoo-hoo-aa-aa-aaa!

not to be confused with the:
oo-ee-oo-ah-ah-ying-yang-walla-walla-b​ing-bang oh yeah!

Wich doctor are you talking about ?


precisely.!

/"I don't give a darn'"s playing short-stop
 
Daer21
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.