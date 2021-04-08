 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   St Vincent has gone to red alert over Volcano activity. US promises support from nuclear wessles   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines, Trinidad and Tobago, Cruise ships, Royal Caribbean, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Cruise ship  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 7:50 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yuuuuuurrrrrrriiiiiiiiii!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eat your heart out, Tchaikovsky
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did someone mention volcano monitoring?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire (Official Audio)
Youtube 5WyLhwYFgmk
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
com-eventide-drupaluserfiles.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Pictured: St. Vincent on red alert
 
MagSeven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
St. Vincent - The Melting Of The Sun (Official Video)
Youtube 6oji2hmpzvM
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has anyone said how they expect it to erupt? Are we talking a mild pop and lava flow or a massive top or side removal of a mountain, complete with 4K UHD slow-mo shockwave?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Venezuela will send humanitarian supplies and risk experts,... "

Things have to be really bad if Venezuela says it is going to try and help you. They don't have a pot to piss in.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
St.✞ Vincent live @ ACL, October 6, 2018
Youtube 11TGzIxRIHM
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tuxq: Has anyone said how they expect it to erupt? Are we talking a mild pop and lava flow or a massive top or side removal of a mountain, complete with 4K UHD slow-mo shockwave?


Dunno

*opens deck chair, cracks beer*
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.