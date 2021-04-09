 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(4Utah.com)   Can you drink alcohol after getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Difficulty: Utah   (abc4.com) divider line
21
    More: PSA, Immune system, COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine, Alcoholic beverage, Health officials, Vaccination, second dose, side effects  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 10:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes. Alcohol doesn't affect 5G coverage.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
changelog says after revision 1.3
• nanobots are now formacoated to provide protection in the bloodstream up to 0.4 BAC
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Vaccine side effects include muscle aches and pains and feeling under the weather. Compounding that with the side effects of alcohol runs the risk of making you feel worse," Tania Elliott, MD, clinical instructor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, tells Health.

You're doing it wrong.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I will be performing an experiment to test this question tomorrow.  I will report back to you with my findings.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alcohol, my permanent accessory.
Alcohol, a party-time necessity.
Alcohol, alternative to feeling like yourself.
Oh, alcohol, I still drink to your health.
I love you more than I did the week before
I discovered alcohol.
Forget the cafe latte, screw the raspberry iced tea.
A malibu and coke for you, a G and T for me.
Alcohol, your songs resolve like my life never will,
When someone else is picking up the bill.
I love you more than I did the week before
I discovered alcohol.
Oh alcohol, would you please forgive me?
While I cannot love myself
I'll use something else.
I thought that alcohol was just for those with nothing else to do.
I thought that drinking just to get drunk was a waste of precious booze.
But now I know that there's a time and there's a place where I can choose
To walk the fine line between self-control and self-abuse.
I love you more than I did the week before
I discovered alcohol.
And would you please ignore
That you found me on the floor
Trying on your camisole.
Oh alcohol, would you please forgive me?
While I cannot love myself
I'll use something else.
Would you please forgive me?
Would you please forgive me
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Patient: Doctor can I drink after the Covid Vaccine?
Doctor: Sure.
Patient: Great! I'll let the boys at AA know!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
tldr;
Yes, but getting hammered might come with it's own set of side effects.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Can" you? Sure, provided you feel well enough to at least open a can of beer. You might even feel well enough to mix a martini or a margarita. I wouldn't try fixing a mojito, though, not if you have to muddle the mint with your shot arm.

"Should" you is another question entirely, and above my pay grade.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was fine. I avoided alcohol while I had the Rona since I couldn't taste it, but I didn't change my drinking habits with the actual immunizations.

The unrelated(?) heart weirdness, however, has the doc telling me to drink less often so the metabolites actually leave my system. I'd like to hang around another 40-50 years, so I'll do what he says.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I went bar hopping right after I got my Pfizer shot. I was feeling good, real good. Didn't mind the sore arm at all. YMMV
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

akya: tldr;
Yes, but getting hammered might come with it's own set of side effects.


But it might also counteract those those side effects, or subdue them a bit.  This is what Fark was made for.

"Ow, my shoulder is sore", maybe a six pack will help?  It's worked for me before.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I went to one of my favorite bars after my 2nd shot. I had no side effects from either shot (minus a slightly sore arm at injection site). Based on this very scientific study, I'd say alcohol helps.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I drank after I got the vaccine. Not a lot but some. Also ate half a pizza and woke up feeling like I had the flu.  By 5:00 AM, I felt back to normal.

Not saying it is connected, but I still got covid three and a half weeks after the shot.  Not saying they are related because my wife did the same routine as me and she hasn't gotten it.
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
From anecdotal experiences of various colleagues, I think the only thing I'll be drinking tonight is NyQuil.

/ Moderna #2 in 4 hours!
// kind of giddy, which is a little weird for me
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: akya: tldr;
Yes, but getting hammered might come with it's own set of side effects.

But it might also counteract those those side effects, or subdue them a bit.  This is what Fark was made for.

"Ow, my shoulder is sore", maybe a six pack will help?  It's worked for me before.


I got my second shot this week. Side effects: sore arm, fatigue, mild nausea, chills. A hot toddy helped with the chills.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First shot this Tuesday, no issues and celebrated with a nice whiskey.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Mister Buttons: akya: tldr;
Yes, but getting hammered might come with it's own set of side effects.

But it might also counteract those those side effects, or subdue them a bit.  This is what Fark was made for.

"Ow, my shoulder is sore", maybe a six pack will help?  It's worked for me before.

I got my second shot this week. Side effects: sore arm, fatigue, mild nausea, chills. A hot toddy helped with the chills.


A tylenol and sleep helped with mine, but a glass or two of scotch probably would have tasted better.
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I most certainly can!

/ Whether I should or not is a different question.
// And that probably depends on quantity like usual
 
ynzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reporting in:

I got my first shot (Pfizer) yesterday and had 3 reasonably strong ipas and half a pizza afterward. I slept like a baby and feel just fine today. My arm is a little sore.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "Vaccine side effects include muscle aches and pains and feeling under the weather. Compounding that with the side effects of alcohol runs the risk of making you feel worse," Tania Elliott, MD, clinical instructor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, tells Health.

You're doing it wrong.


Lately, doctors I have seen have been very anti-alcohol.  The exception being the sleep lab person (admittedly a nurse and not a full doctor) who told me I should have had a stiff drink before doing the at-home sleep study so I could have fallen asleep.  But my primary doctor told me that a small glass of blended scotch every evening puts me close to having a drinking problem.  Either they assume I lie about my consumption levels, or the latest is to treat any alcohol as bad.  I miss the old days where doctors would prescribe a glass of brandy to their sick patients.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Theytold me togive it a day or two, drink water instead.I'm a wino. So I waited. No biggie
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.