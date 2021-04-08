 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   CDC declares Republicans a serious public health threat   (politico.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Republicans are a serious public health threat because

A) they are racists. B) they are plague rats. C) they support a totalitarian fascist dictatorship. D) all of the above
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, but racism only impacts those people, so is it really that big a problem for the GOP?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My favorite part about being a Republican is that when I shiat my pants a lib has to smell it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a serious economic threat.  A good chunk of the population thinks certain people are inherently more qualified for work and less qualified for capital because of their skin color.  It's a drag on the economy.  It's probably the worst endemic problem facing nearly every country.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, duh
 
GreenSun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People who vape are a threat to me. People who eat licorice candy are a threat. People I don't like are a threat. CDC should also warn the public against the things I dislike.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My second favorite thing as a Republican is posing as a long time member and posting non-sequitors on chat forums to distract from any issues being discussed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, but racism only impacts those people, so is it really that big a problem for the GOP?


memegenerator.netView Full Size



/Not really, racism prolongs the pandemic which affects us all
//But you HAVE captured the GQP mindset accurately
///You should look in to that
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GreenSun: People who vape are a threat to me. People who eat licorice candy are a threat. People I don't like are a threat. CDC should also warn the public against the things I dislike.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: My second favorite thing as a Republican is posing as a long time member and posting non-sequitors on chat forums to distract from any issues being discussed.


Joke's on you, he's just pretending to be a moron!

He is very clever.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Being moronically stupid is a serious public threat, I agree.  Unfortunately, being a Republican means you LIKE being a serious public threat because you're a psychotic whack-job, just short of being a serial killer.  John Wayne Gacy is your hero.  Along with Hitler.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Racism is a public health threat, and it's nice to see it acknowledged as such. Right from the start, lower quality education can lead to less economic opportunity (lifetime low wages) which leads to stress and crappy diet, decreasing their health. Over policing and harsh justice can lead to injuries and incarceration. Even healthcare is less available and of lower quality.

These issues don't only affect those who are subject to racism, but they affect them more often and more severely. Eliminating or reducing systemic racism would have a huge health impact on our nation.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreenSun: People who vape are a threat to me. People who eat licorice candy are a threat. People I don't like are a threat. CDC should also warn the public against the things I dislike.


I dont understand your message.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: GreenSun: People who vape are a threat to me. People who eat licorice candy are a threat. People I don't like are a threat. CDC should also warn the public against the things I dislike.

I dont understand your message.


Summary: I may be racist, but I don't think it's a big deal, and it's equivalent to these other minor issues, so stop talking about it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll die defendin' mah freedums.   Mah choice not to wear a mask has no effect on you.  My health care is paid fer by mah taxes so I can get a top flight ventilator and a private room and I'll go to a hero's grave after a long and expensive medical treatment where I might infect others who have to care fer mah needs.  

All in the name of Freedum.
Where's mah Teary Eyed Eagle?
 
davynelson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
honestly i would not be upset if Thanos wiped all white people from the face of the earth, as in Caucasians like myself, not albinos.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A cynic would say that this is just another avenue being pursued by the Democratic elites to impose their far-far-far-left policy agenda on the country without the inconvenience, uncertainty, and difficulty of having to legislate it. Hope there's no cynics here.
 
trezac [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark exemplifies the non-existent unity that Biden promised.
 
