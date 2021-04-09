 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   God tells you your brother is a lizard? That's a swording   (seattletimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The defendant's actions - jamming the tang end of a four-foot long sharpened metal-bladed sword-like instrument completely through the victim's head and killing him....
As of Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner's Office had not publicly identified James Wolfe or issued a ruling on his cause and manner of death.I mean, I get it, but that sorta thing slats strikes me as slightly humorous.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa. Bad HTML! Bad!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the magsturbators breathe a sigh of relief. "Thank Gawd he didn't use a gun!"
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Buckey*/James was kinda schizophrenic with two Wolfes inside him and killed a lot of people until Wakanda deprogrammed him.


*play on names, MCU nerds. Roll with the joke.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
meds don't fail me now
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "The defendant's actions - jamming the tang end of a four-foot long sharpened metal-bladed sword-like instrument completely through the victim's head and killing him....
As of Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner's Office had not publicly identified James Wolfe or issued a ruling on his cause and manner of death.I mean, I get it, but that sorta thing slats strikes me as slightly humorous.


It is not fair to deprive him of God telling him "finish him! finish him!", and then pulling of the special Mortal Combat combo.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How come a voice in someone's head only tells them to kill someone?  Why doesn't the voice say  "Go take a shiat on the salad bar at Wendy's"


Fark user imageView Full Size


/miss you Carlin
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: How come a voice in someone's head only tells them to kill someone?  Why doesn't the voice say  "Go take a shiat on the salad bar at Wendy's"


[Fark user image image 850x1062]

/miss you Carlin


This is actually cultural. In the United States, the voices are harsh and threatening; in Africa and India, they are more benign and playful.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.