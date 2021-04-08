 Skip to content
 
(Lexington Herald Leader)   It puts the lotion on its skin or it gets the hose again   (kentucky.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, given the area I can believe this was a gun safe to house the owners small 1500 gun collection. What I want explained is a dock in a pond slightly larger than a hot tub.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ken S.: You know, given the area I can believe this was a gun safe to house the owners small 1500 gun collection. What I want explained is a dock in a pond slightly larger than a hot tub.[Fark user image 425x283]


The movies don't do these folks justice, for just how mother farking crazy they are.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a really nice vault!
Would definitely put a regular door or bookcase in front of the vault door though. Sh*t like that beckons the nosy.
Lovely property too.

Pro-tip for psycho subby: Never put the light switch inside your dungeon.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Panic room or gun locker. The rug does give a "concealing a hole in the floor" vibe.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gun room. Still I wouldn't want to know the previous owners. If you have so many guns, you need a farking  bedroom to house them, you are farking nuts.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ken S.: You know, given the area I can believe this was a gun safe to house the owners small 1500 gun collection. What I want explained is a dock in a pond slightly larger than a hot tub.[Fark user image 425x283]


Mosquito fetish, get right out in the centre of the pond so there are no swarm obstructions.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sithon: Gun room. Still I wouldn't want to know the previous owners. If you have so many guns, you need a farking  bedroom to house them, you are farking nuts.


Aw, come on.  You know you loved Tremors for the shoot out scene, if nothing else.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just a vault and some banker wants to feel at home, at home.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lets be honest, there are two types of people in this world.
1. Peopls that would love having a secret room or vault where they live.
2. Liars.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A quiet place to read a book and have lunch perhaps?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's the pleasure room

What kind of "pleasure" is entirely up to you as the homeowner.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is in tornado alley. This is a tornadically-safe house and safe room. They built the house into a hillside. The roof is level with the ground. If I lived there and had the money, I'd consider doing something similar.
 
