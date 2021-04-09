 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   "Phantom lumberjack" chopping down trees along the Thames   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
monty python reference
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

log_jammin: monty python reference


Is he OK?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: log_jammin: monty python reference

Is he OK?


He slept all night and he's working all day, so one assumes so.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

log_jammin: monty python reference


The suspect is 6' tall with a heavy build and wearing high heels, panties and a bra.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: log_jammin: monty python reference

The suspect is 6' tall with a heavy build and wearing high heels, panties and a bra.


So a petite lumberjack?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Politics?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Phantom Lumberjack is the name of my Jackyl cover band.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He should be easy to find, just follow the buttered scone crumbs.
The Lumberjack Song
Youtube pfRdur8GLBM
 
