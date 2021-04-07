 Skip to content
(Vox)   There is no greater racist trope than that of the drug-crazed Black man
45
45 Comments
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the refresher, but I mean, we were wise to the "HE WAS ON DRUGS" BS defense pretty much immediately. It's not news that they were gonna try that.

The other cops (and paramedics who see murder not infrequently....) Throwing him under the bus has been something mildly surprising. Covering their own asses... whoda thunkit.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The perfect defense would have had Floyd also asking "where all the white wimmin at" as well, so really, the drug thing was backpedaling at its finest. You know, for people who need to backpedal. Because they're trying to defend the indefensible. Because they're terrible f*cking people. And despite a defense of he was "drug addled" we watched a dude who was buying a sandwich get killed. While the officer posed.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White people breathe like this.

Black people breathe like thiiiiisssss.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was high on da reefer and listening to jazz on the boom box.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no greater racist trope HOPE than that of the drug-crazed Black WHITE  man if you produce right wing radio.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facts are now racist. Got it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, He/She Was No Angel

/The Neo-Nazis took that playbook and ran with it. They still claim Heather died of a heart attack and not from vehicular homicide.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come now, it's not that great.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Facts are now racist. Got it.


How morons say "I didn't read TFA"^^^
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What drugs did the officer have in his system?
/Wouldn't surprise me if he had meth or steroids
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the white man hepped up on goifballs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I saw a black man, he was wearing a bike helmet, and riding a Segway.  I'm not going to lie, I had questions!

Is a helmet really necessary to ride a Segway?  Do Segways belong on sidewalks?  Where the hell does one just get a Segway?  If I ask nicely, will he let me have a turn?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fentanyl is a safe and effective medication when used as prescribed."

Given the number of people that have become addicted to opioids from doctors' prescriptions, I'm calling bullshiat on this guy.

\that does not mean Floyd died due to drugs, but everything this dude says is suspect.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: Catsaregreen: Facts are now racist. Got it.

How morons say "I didn't read TFA"^^^


An ancient account that suddenly reappeared a few weeks ago to spout pig-farking-ignorant bait?  But moron also works.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with being jacked up on some drugs? I plan on getting nose deep this evening, and well past midnight. Some people judge, I see normal behavior.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: The last time I saw a black man, he was wearing a bike helmet, and riding a Segway.  I'm not going to lie, I had questions!

Is a helmet really necessary to ride a Segway?  Do Segways belong on sidewalks?  Where the hell does one just get a Segway?  If I ask nicely, will he let me have a turn?


It just shows black people can be just as geeky as white people.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have drugs in his system?  Did they contribute to his death?  These are interesting questions (racial trope aside).  Would he be alive if an officer had not put his knee on his neck and back for several minutes?  This is the only question that matters.  There is after that the minutiae of whether the officer was following procedure or not, etc.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the drugs slur will have the effect they hope for as so many states legalize and so many dopers come out of the closet to admit they've been getting high or at least wanting to get high all along. It could be argued that dopers with previous arrests are martyrs that paid a real price to fight for our freedoms. Especially when so many white people recall the times they could have been busted and weren't. Have to admit that it isn't the drugs that offend the cops...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sinister Reason Weed is Illegal | Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube CJlqsdezhhk
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Facts are now racist. Got it.


Facts are a cop killed him by sitting on his neck for ten minutes.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: The perfect defense would have had Floyd also asking "where all the white wimmin at" as well, so really, the drug thing was backpedaling at its finest. You know, for people who need to backpedal. Because they're trying to defend the indefensible. Because they're terrible f*cking people. And despite a defense of he was "drug addled" we watched a dude who was buying a sandwich get killed. While the officer posed.


Yeah, he bought a sandwich. Must have been turkey.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: The last time I saw a black man, he was wearing a bike helmet, and riding a Segway.  I'm not going to lie, I had questions!

Is a helmet really necessary to ride a Segway?  Do Segways belong on sidewalks?  Where the hell does one just get a Segway?  If I ask nicely, will he let me have a turn?


How's things in Vancouver?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be on the lookout!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedRaceway: Did he have drugs in his system?  Did they contribute to his death?  These are interesting questions (racial trope aside).  Would he be alive if an officer had not put his knee on his neck and back for several minutes?  This is the only question that matters.  There is after that the minutiae of whether the officer was following procedure or not, etc.


Someone jumps out of a tall building to commit suicide. You fire a gun at them as they pass by your window and kill them.

That's still murder in the eyes of the Law.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was on REEFER! The Devil's Weed. A drug so evil and insidious, it would stop Frankenstein's Monster dead in his tracks and turn his hair white from fright!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: hubiestubert: The perfect defense would have had Floyd also asking "where all the white wimmin at" as well, so really, the drug thing was backpedaling at its finest. You know, for people who need to backpedal. Because they're trying to defend the indefensible. Because they're terrible f*cking people. And despite a defense of he was "drug addled" we watched a dude who was buying a sandwich get killed. While the officer posed.

Yeah, he bought a sandwich. Must have been turkey.


Cop probably thought it was chicken.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He was high on da reefer and listening to jazz on the boom box.


At least we haven't seen Elon yet.

"George tried the marijuanas once, and he died."

"That's Elon."

"No, it's George."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I've learned anything from video games, and I've learned a lot from Custer's Revenge to Leisure Suit Larry to Cyberpunk 2077, it's that people on drugs will throw hypodermic needles at you like daggers so the only solution is to blow them up with rocket launchers or run them over in your police issue Porsche 911.

SAY NO TO DRUGS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Fentanyl is a safe and effective medication when used as prescribed."

Given the number of people that have become addicted to opioids from doctors' prescriptions, I'm calling bullshiat on this guy.



But those people are not using AS PRESCRIBED. Fentanyl has a medical use, you know.

This guy was an incredible witness, who didn't say a thing that wasn't and scientifically and verifiably true.
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Fentanyl is a safe and effective medication when used as prescribed."

Given the number of people that have become addicted to opioids from doctors' prescriptions, I'm calling bullshiat on this guy.

\that does not mean Floyd died due to drugs, but everything this dude says is suspect.


Fentanyl is safe and effective when used as prescribed - if you get general anesthesia for surgery, Fentanyl is probably in the mix. there, it's strongly controlled and carefully administered. but outside that setting? the stuff is incredibly powerful and far stronger than what recreational drug users normally encounter. same with Propofol  (which killed M Jackson) - useful for what it was designed for, deadly otherwise.

the problem is we can't keep that stuff off the street, where it definitely doesn't belong.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Someone jumps out of a tall building to commit suicide. You fire a gun at them as they pass by your window and kill them.

That's still murder in the eyes of the Law.


That's a great analogy for this case. The drugs + excited state + I can't breathe long before they put him on the ground might = death.

Being put on his chest + hands behind his back + all that weight on his neck and back for over 9 my minutes definitely = death.

If this didn't involve cops, they would have taken any plea deal and avoided this trial.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Tyrone Slothrop: "Fentanyl is a safe and effective medication when used as prescribed."

Given the number of people that have become addicted to opioids from doctors' prescriptions, I'm calling bullshiat on this guy.


But those people are not using AS PRESCRIBED. Fentanyl has a medical use, you know.

This guy was an incredible witness, who didn't say a thing that wasn't and scientifically and verifiably true.


Yeah, there's so much BS from all sides regarding drugs.

Aspirin has been used for many many years and is safe when used as directed.  It can also kill you if you OD on it.  Fentanyl is safe when used as directed.  Not so safe when it's created in a shack and randomly used to cut cocaine or meth.  The piles of corpses who passed due to overdoses would tend to agree that it's no to safe.

I think Snoop shows that you can't overdose on weed. That said, the amount he uses would make most people rather unproductive in life.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look, if we're talking about Floyd,  It's pretty clear that he was going to make it to sunset without Chauvin.  That being said, are we making the argument that these Scientists are wrong
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC4504282/

Opioids are the reason we have a Drug War.    THC is just along for the ride since it's paid for.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/20​2​0/p1218-overdose-deaths-covid-19.html

How often do you hear arguments against decriminalizing drugs prefaced with the opioid crisis?   My BIL died in December from Fentanyl.  Long term abuse had destroyed his heart.   My SIL was damn lucky the insurance company paid anyway.

Tropes exist because those people are real.   Discrimination is when you won't use your brain to know whether it applies to an individual because of some common trait with a living, breathing example.   There's a convenience market I pass nearly every day with a dozen or so Black people drinking in the parking lot.   It's had shootings and fights.   Within sight of it is a MC of successful Black men with very expensive bikes and their wives with very expensive cars.

If you deny the existence of something, it's existence proves you wrong.   You don't need to and  you can't prove that there is no problem of opioids in the Black community.  You just need to show that Floyd died of something done by Chauvin and not the drugs.   That appears to be happening.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If I've learned anything from video games, and I've learned a lot from Custer's Revenge to Leisure Suit Larry to Cyberpunk 2077, it's that people on drugs will throw hypodermic needles at you like daggers so the only solution is to blow them up with rocket launchers or run them over in your police issue Porsche 911.

SAY NO TO DRUGS!
[Fark user image 465x480]


It was pretty bad there for a while in the late 80's, but once we took out the giant head that was behind all the drug violence, things got better.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/He's got like 4 chins, so he must be really powerful
 
zeaper12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised at this argument from the defense, it seems to me to be a root cause. Lesson here is avoid cops, especially if your high.

//Certainty not a valid excuse to kill someone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If I've learned anything from video games, and I've learned a lot from Custer's Revenge to Leisure Suit Larry to Cyberpunk 2077, it's that people on drugs will throw hypodermic needles at you like daggers so the only solution is to blow them up with rocket launchers or run them over in your police issue Porsche 911.

SAY NO TO DRUGS!
[Fark user image image 465x480]


You only option isn't to blow them to pieces. You *can* arrest most of them, you know.
As seen here in the first few seconds:
NARC 1-credit clear (3,221,000 points)
Youtube 0L0jP_VErHs

Of course, where is the fun in that? I sure as fark don't pay 25 cents to follow proper police procedure.  I'm putting mother farkers in the ground.  (Or splattered on the sides of buildings and in the streets)
 
SlowTimedRapid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I mistook him in the dark for a drug-crazed Nazi again."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm calling it right here:   Chauvin will be acquitted because there will be enough "reasonable doubt" for the jury not to convict, and America's cities are going to erupt in riots.

I say this as a person who was calling Chauvin "MurderCop".

https://www.fark.com/comments/1084141​0​/127538485#c127538485

https://www.fark.com/comments/1084005​2​/127519651#c127519651

I've actually had George Floyd's condition, minus the drugs, where I had fluid built up in my lungs from left ventricle congestive heart failure*, and it *SUCKS* not being able to breath.   So I can understand Floyd panicking, and I can understand the police who aren't medical personnel not understanding the difference between someone with drug induced mania vs. an actual physical condition.

Plus, he did have underlying physical conditions the police couldn't possibly know about, *AND* he had enough Fentanyl, when combined with the methamphetamine in his system, to possibly be fatal.

I'm not saying Chauvin isn't responsible, I'm saying a jury could find enough reasonable doubt in those facts.

If they do convict, however, it should be on the manslaughter charge, not the murder charge, for reasons I set forth here:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1099423​9​/129842594#c129842594

Also, I do note that there is a *LOT* of intentional poisoning of the public debate on this, TFA being a *PERFECT* example.  Plus, there are attempts to sway the jury based upon the expectation that if they don't convict, there will be violence:
https://tennesseestar.com/2021/04/07/​b​lm-activist-threatens-riots-if-chauvin​-is-not-convicted/


We live in interesting times.


*Cardiologist never did figure out what caused it, I'm better now, my ejection fraction is back to normal.  Cardiologist said "Maybe it was a virus".  Turns out I had been helping my father clean out his basement, and there were a lot of mouse droppings, etc. all over the place, and just this last year I happened to look up Hanta Virus, and *BAM*, I had those exact symptoms.  I was smart enough though, once it got bad, to go directly to the hospital.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No greater racist trope? What if they claimed he died of a watermelon overdose complicated by fried chicken mania?


"Drapetomania was a conjectural mental illness that, in 1851, American physician Samuel A. Cartwright hypothesized as the cause of enslaved Africans fleeing captivity."
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Panatheist: What drugs did the officer have in his system?
/Wouldn't surprise me if he had meth or steroids


You know, you make a great point.  I work construction safety and if you are involved in an accident, you get drug tested.  I do a lot of instruction and mention to plenty of people the danger of smoking weed while in construction.  Basically, if someone drops a piece of pipe on you, or hits you with a piece of equipment, both of you get tested as a result.  If you were just minding your own business but smoked a week ago, you could lose your job AND worker's comp.

I am well aware of the ridiculous way cops are worshipped as doing no wrong, but testing those involved in a homicide is an excellent idea.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let me guess he was also going to go rape all the teenage white girls in a 20 mile radius.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We've seen the video, the treatment was uncalled for. Especially for a cop that ought to understand he has no idea if the suspect is on drugs or has a medical condition that might flare up and only bring him trouble.  (They'd apparently bounced a club together that Chauvin might have known.) He could have let the firewoman on scene deal with him or got him to the jail much sooner and without his demonstration of dominance and a  death from drugs or medical would have been on their hands. If anything it would have been a local story for a news cycle or two. But no, he insisted on setting an example for everyone watching.
 
fargin a
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: fargin a: hubiestubert: The perfect defense would have had Floyd also asking "where all the white wimmin at" as well, so really, the drug thing was backpedaling at its finest. You know, for people who need to backpedal. Because they're trying to defend the indefensible. Because they're terrible f*cking people. And despite a defense of he was "drug addled" we watched a dude who was buying a sandwich get killed. While the officer posed.

Yeah, he bought a sandwich. Must have been turkey.

Cop probably thought it was chicken.


Cops gave him the bologna.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The craziest I ever got on drugs was when I did a bunch of K and started to cry because I missed my dog who was home.
 
