(New Zealand Herald)   Instagram model threatens to blow up airplane after being told she needed to pay for her glass of wine   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
17
    More: Asinine, Bullying, Air New Zealand Flight 901, crew member, Hannah Lee Pierson, Verbal abuse, Abuse, Air New Zealand, Member of Parliament  
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She really wanted that wine, and didn't want to pay.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've done that flight plenty of times, but fortunately I always had the package with food and booze, so I was not required to kill anybody. My employers knew better than to take that chance.
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Do you even know who I am?"
"..."
"Wahhhhhhhhhhh!"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
After pleading guilty today, her lawyer said she intended to apply for a discharge without conviction, saying a conviction would have travel consequences.

AS THEY F#CKING SHOULD!
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Transtasman" ... for some reason my brain won't let me read it unless I am using an Aussie accent.  I can't even think that word without one.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

6nome: "Do you even know who I am?"
"..."
"Wahhhhhhhhhhh!"


I'm the motherfarking Juggernaut!!!
 
Stantz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"A former Instagram glamour model"

So..... unemployed nobody with zero life skills?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stantz: "A former Instagram glamour model"

So..... unemployed nobody with zero life skills?


And a severe drinking problem.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People like this are going to cause alcohol to be banned on flights...I'll never be able to take a flight longer than 45 minutes again.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: People like this are going to cause alcohol to be banned on flights...I'll never be able to take a flight longer than 45 minutes again.


That's why I always sneak vodak on flights, in my stomach.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: "A former Instagram glamour model"

So..... unemployed nobody with zero life skills?


I wasn't sure if there was a job below assistant crack whore but now I know there is
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Former Instagram glamour model Hannah Pierson

That's like saying you are a former wizard, you know, not an actual thing.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"After pleading guilty today, her lawyer said she intended to apply for a discharge without conviction, saying a conviction would have travel consequences. "

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/IANAL but was under the impression that was not how pleading guilty worked
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: Stantz: "A former Instagram glamour model"

So..... unemployed nobody with zero life skills?

And a severe drinking problem.


I'd ask about her Fark handle, but most us here can drink without being raging assholes.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So she's just being normal for an instagram model.
 
