cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not to mention the man from Snowy River.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bogus
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's unfortunate, but that's a vulnerable habitat, and important to the life of our rivers. Hooved feral animals aren't helping, lovely though they are.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
books.google.comView Full Size
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild horses
Couldn't drag me away
Wild, wild horses
We'll ride them some day

Sorry Rolling Stones...   Not after they're dead!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool, it's cool....They aren't talking about Wyld Stalllyns..

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Be excellent to each other...
// and horses..
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the sad tag?  Removing non native feral animals is good for the environment.  Is it because of the feels?  If so, let's base all our environmental policies on the feels!  It would be easier than science, since science cost money and feels are free.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Relocate the horses to America. We have plenty of room, and Americans love horses, wild or not.
 
ktybear
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why the sad tag?  Removing non native feral animals is good for the environment.  Is it because of the feels?  If so, let's base all our environmental policies on the feels!  It would be easier than science, since science cost money and feels are free.


Yeah, they make good movie extras but not much else. Might as well make dog food and leather
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Relocate the horses to America. We have plenty of room, and Americans love horses, wild or not.


User name checks out
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is all that that Colt from old regrets fault
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The landowners seem to like them
 
thisispete
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Horse people are weird about this kind of thing. There was a huge hullabaloo raised about a similar proposal in New Zealand some years back and they ended up following a mustering and re-homing plan instead.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Relocate the horses to America. We have plenty of room, and Americans love horses, wild or not.


Not sure whether sarcasm or lack of information about America's wild horse problems.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

