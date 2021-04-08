 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   St Vincent evacuated due to imminent eruption, album release   (thehill.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Caribbean, island of St. Vincent, NEMO boss, evacuation order Thursday, recent estimates, largest event, southern part of the Caribbean Sea, La Soufrire volcano  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Immiment Eruption is the name of my all pagan P.O.D. cover band.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
damnit i was about to get a leather sectional from them for $175
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: damnit i was about to get a leather sectional from them for $175


I don't know why, but your post made me realize that a human centipede could also be called a "leather sectional".
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: Immiment Eruption is the name of my all pagan P.O.D. cover band.


My band St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be opening for you on Tuesday.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Saint Vincent... where's your god now?
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is this, Annie get your puns?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought Imminent Eruption was EVH's premature ejaculation treatment plan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its that time of the millennia?
 
rekoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mississippi Mud: What is this, Annie get your puns?


The admins really Clarked up picking this as the best headline.
 
rekoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thread fails without...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/seriously, I'm the Weeners this? I am disappoint.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time to start throwing in some virgins.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.