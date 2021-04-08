 Skip to content
 
(KTVB Boise)   Ammon Bundy's gonna Ammon Bundy. This time twice within an hour   (ktvb.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does his brain literally say, I'm going to get bailed out of here so that I can come back here and you can arrest me again because I like paying bail so much that I'm going to do it over and over until you people take me seriously?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they planning on waiting for him to kill somebody before they keep him in jail?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why oh why hasnt this waste of breathable air been knifed by an exotic dancer yet?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does he keep getting a bail amount? Why hasn't he been remanded?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baka-san: Why oh why hasnt this waste of breathable air been knifed by an exotic dancer yet?


Because they stay the F away from him. He looks like a Jesus botherer.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: Does his brain literally say, I'm going to get bailed out of here so that I can come back here and you can arrest me again because I like paying bail so much that I'm going to do it over and over until you people take me seriously?


Has he ever actually posted bail, or does he keep getting RORed?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: baka-san: Why oh why hasnt this waste of breathable air been knifed by an exotic dancer yet?

Because they stay the F away from him. He looks like a Jesus botherer.


Fundamentalist Mormon. Stay far away.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know the thing I love the most about all these right wing crazies getting arrested? Their mug shots.

I'm older than all of them, but compared to them I look like I could be pulling Matt Gaetz level of young ladies, without having to use Venmo.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idaho juries don't throw the book at him. So until they start, he can do all kinds of shiat with impunity.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
P. Barnes is sick of your shiat.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hes like a worse version of BakedAlaska.....who was already filth to begin with.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is one allowed to send used dildos to a jail?
 
robocopy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: P. Barnes is sick of your shiat.


He forgot to refuse to create joinder. That's the magic word.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When will they deny bail?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember that guy Wyatt Earp biatch-slapped at the beginning of the movie Tombstone? And then he showed up with a shotgun and proceeded to drop it at their feet and thank them?

That's what the whole Bundy clan reminds me me of. All of the dildonians.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robocopy: Wake Up Sheeple: P. Barnes is sick of your shiat.

He forgot to refuse to create joinder. That's the magic word.


That's the most bizarre thing about the sovmorons...they thing string the correct words I the correct order will somehow absolve then of being held to the law.

It's a farking mental Illness and I'm seriously conflicted about laughing at them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is one allowed to send used dildos to a jail?


No need.

He has his own.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy is Incorrigible The Mask
Youtube NZNl3D6R0R0
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I want to see all the ass-beaty photos from when the pigs baton out his window and drag him into the street.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The USA is so farking corrupt. Jesus, the police are impotent in both senses of the word.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I realize the guy's an idiot but what does he think he's accomplishing exactly?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Remember that guy Wyatt Earp biatch-slapped at the beginning of the movie Tombstone? And then he showed up with a shotgun and proceeded to drop it at their feet and thank them?

That's what the whole Bundy clan reminds me me of. All of the dildonians.


Billy Bob Thornton?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ammon Bundy, born on a Monday, christened on Tuesday, married on Wednesday, took ill on Thursday, grew worse on Friday, died on Saturday, buried on Sunday -- and that was the end of Ammon Bundy.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll dance when I hear he's died. fark this asshole
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: You know the thing I love the most about all these right wing crazies getting arrested? Their mug shots.

I'm older than all of them, but compared to them I look like I could be pulling Matt Gaetz level of young ladies, without having to use Venmo.


Everyone thinks they're the only one who's isn't aging.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: When will they deny bail?


When hes black.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
being Armond Bunny must be like eating cotton balls that have been soaked in mineral oil?
 
Arumat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: robocopy: Wake Up Sheeple: P. Barnes is sick of your shiat.

He forgot to refuse to create joinder. That's the magic word.

That's the most bizarre thing about the sovmorons...they thing string the correct words I the correct order will somehow absolve then of being held to the law.

It's a farking mental Illness and I'm seriously conflicted about laughing at them.


I've heard it described as an extreme form of magical thinking.  Other people are bound by the spell of law either by choice or by ignorance, but if the SovCit can recite the counter-spell near a gold-fringed flag with the perfect tone, tempo, finger waggles, and a pinch of powdered gemstones the curse will be broken and everyone will be freed to abuse federally protected resources and poorly armed neighbors to their heart's content.
 
gas giant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I once spent a month in county for violation level harassment (max sentence of 48 hours) because I couldn't scrounge up a hundred bucks.

/I was a screwy kid, but compared to THIS guy...
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Are they planning on waiting for him to kill somebody before they keep him in jail?


No.  Because he'll get bail.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I realize the guy's an idiot but what does he think he's accomplishing exactly?


Street cred for a run for Governor, obviously.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does Ammon Bundy have a paying job in which he works for his actual living expenses?
 
Some_Local_Deity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I realize the guy's an idiot but what does he think he's accomplishing exactly?


We're talking about him, aren't we?

Mission accomplished.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: That's the most bizarre thing about the sovmorons...they thing string the correct words I the correct order will somehow absolve then of being held to the law.


Thing stringing the correct words I overrated.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: edmo: Are they planning on waiting for him to kill somebody before they keep him in jail?

No.  Because he'll get bail.


AND free Whoppers.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Does Ammon Bundy have a paying job in which he works for his actual living expenses?


Yes, selling cattle that he fed for free off of our land.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: IRestoreFurniture: That's the most bizarre thing about the sovmorons...they thing string the correct words I the correct order will somehow absolve then of being held to the law.

Thing stringing the correct words I overrated.


My phone is an autocorrect terrorist.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arumat: IRestoreFurniture: robocopy: Wake Up Sheeple: P. Barnes is sick of your shiat.

He forgot to refuse to create joinder. That's the magic word.

That's the most bizarre thing about the sovmorons...they thing string the correct words I the correct order will somehow absolve then of being held to the law.

It's a farking mental Illness and I'm seriously conflicted about laughing at them.

I've heard it described as an extreme form of magical thinking.  Other people are bound by the spell of law either by choice or by ignorance, but if the SovCit can recite the counter-spell near a gold-fringed flag with the perfect tone, tempo, finger waggles, and a pinch of powdered gemstones the curse will be broken and everyone will be freed to abuse federally protected resources and poorly armed neighbors to their heart's content.


"Cargo-cult Law" is the best term I've heard applied to the phenomenon.

And while it's certain possible that any given SovCit might also be afflicted with mental illness, they generally just people who are very stupid, but also grossly overestimate their competence in any field, including law.

I don't believe I've heard of a SovCit who wasn't a complete f*ckup in all spheres of life.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought Ammonites died off 66 million years ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: BuckTurgidson: Does Ammon Bundy have a paying job in which he works for his actual living expenses?

Yes, selling cattle that he fed for free off of our land.


I'd like to know who's buying these heads of cattle. They don't get few regularly, they don't get vaccinated. They're just allowed to wander wherever they please, eating up brush that encourages flooding during the rainy seasons.

Squeeze down on the place buying Bundy cattle and you may have a chance.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fed*
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Does Ammon Bundy have a paying job in which he works for his actual living expenses?


Isn't he he a rancher? Or is that his father?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LrdPhoenix: casual disregard: Remember that guy Wyatt Earp biatch-slapped at the beginning of the movie Tombstone? And then he showed up with a shotgun and proceeded to drop it at their feet and thank them?

That's what the whole Bundy clan reminds me me of. All of the dildonians.

Billy Bob Thornton?


That's the one. Oddly enough that is probably also how one should treat Billy Bob Thornton. I'd wash my hands first and then after. And then a third time just to be sure.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"What we've got here...is a failure to communicate. Some men, you just can't reach."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: How does he keep getting a bail amount? Why hasn't he been remanded?


Whiteness protection program.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why can't we lock up these criminals?
 
