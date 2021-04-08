 Skip to content
 
15
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ARE THE HASH BROWNS OK???
 
king of vegas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as a free breakfast
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is not the time to talk about hash brown control.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You could say the road was..
<puts on sunglasses>
Smothered and Covered with them.....
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I didn't know they had Waffle House in Maine.
SMOTHERED COVERED SCATTERED CAPPED SKIDDED CAPSIZED DIESELED is how I like my hash browns.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: ARE THE HASH BROWNS OK???


Tots and prayers.
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They had to use chainsaws to scrape them off the road and get them into the ice house before the lobster boats picked up the paper from the mills.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: There's no such thing as a free breakfast


TANSTAAFB
But send eggs and bacon, stat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Walker: ARE THE HASH BROWNS OK???

Tots and prayers.


tots and pears...
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How hard is it to shred a potato?!
 
ImOscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To make matters worse, the driver was a victim of arson. His home? Fried.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's just be glad it wasn't bacon.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is how new Waffle Houses are born.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The driver was behind schedule.  He was trying to ketchup.
 
