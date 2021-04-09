 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Great, you made it just in time for hurricane season   (local10.com) divider line
11
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rent must be plummeting...
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
REGISTER TO VOTE!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It would be great if cost of living flip-flopped. My family and I would move back to SF.

I was there without kids...

The tech bros be gone, and gone back to before my time-bohemians, flowers in your hair... Pssh. Yeah, right. I'm sure it'll keep going downhill.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hold up now. You can't just leave SF like that. Each person leaving to go to Florida has to take at least 3 homeless people with them.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In San Francisco, a minimum wage worker would have to work approximately 4.7 full-time jobs to be able to rent a two-bedroom apartment

Weird how people dont want to live there.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hold up now. You can't just leave SF like that. Each person leaving to go to Florida has to take at least 3 homeless people with them.


Are you sure these aren't homeless people being put onto long-haul buses?

/farking register to vote there, you Californian-farks!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hold up now. You can't just leave SF like that. Each person leaving to go to Florida has to take at least 3 homeless people with them.


DeSantis will do like previous florida governors, pay one way tickets to homeless folks in florida to hawaii.

Should pay em a one way ticket to DC.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hundreds
My God what will we do with them all?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please just go away and take your California craziness with you.

Or just stay in Miami and Tampa and leave the insides alone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a local news story about a Business Insider article of an executive summary package that analyzed USPS address-change data.
Also moving to Texas, per TFA.
Here's the edge of the rabbit hole: San Francisco residents are fleeing to Texas and Florida at record levels, data shows
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
