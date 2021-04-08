 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Bolsonaro's plan to fight insane pandemic problem? Brazilians dead   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
42
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They appear to have the same dynamic as in this country. Black and brown folks dying by the thousands every day, while thousands of white Brazilians, are cheering for the racist fascist asshole responsible, in this case Bolsonaro.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
America kills black people with Covid, Brazil kills the poorest people, it the plan. Do you think Kushner and Trump did nothing for any reason that the virus was killing black people in blue states? This is passive genocide.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: They appear to have the same dynamic as in this country. Black and brown folks dying by the thousands every day, while thousands of white Brazilians, are cheering for the racist fascist asshole responsible, in this case Bolsonaro.


If He Who Shall Not Be Named had been reelected, we'd be in the same boat as Brazil. I'm fairly certain that COVID was a factor in his election loss and that we sacrificed almost a half-million lives to get him out of office.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
600 dead every day in Sao Paulo and that's just one city.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A fascist isn't trying to save the lives of minorities? Color me shocked.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time traveler that tried to kill bolsonaro before he got into office to save humanity failed in his mission.

The covid mutation that farks us all will come from brazil.

We're living 12 monkeys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's consistent. That's not a good thing, but he's consistent.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have ever imagined the guy who said Brazil's dictatorship should have just killed more people wouldn't care about Brazilians' lives?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus does not have a kill limit, and your people will be used as an incubator to make an even worse version of the virus.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has to wonder how effective these vaccines will be as rampant spread will continue to create new mutations.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brazil's presidential election isn't until October 2022.  :(
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, he's just gonna Brannigan his way through the pandemic?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nealb2: America kills black people with Covid, Brazil kills the poorest people, it the plan. Do you think Kushner and Trump did nothing for any reason that the virus was killing black people in blue states? This is passive genocide.


Passive genocide is still genocide.

/not disagreeing with you.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Brazil's presidential election isn't until October 2022.  :(


OTOH, impeachment might be easier to do there.

/not sure if it is
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Right-wingers think that killing lots of people is the key to improving the economy. Since they'd get voted out if they ended Social Security or Medicare, they just want COVID to kill as many people as possible so that, after a lifetime of pumping money into entitlements, they won't actually get any themselves. Obviously, since rich people have better health care, it won't be their problem.

Usually.
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just as it's idiotic to have state-by-state responses to a global pandemic, so, too, is it idiotic to have country-by-country responses. We all suffer because of them, and we pretend that this is good and normal to behave like this.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Lambskincoat: They appear to have the same dynamic as in this country. Black and brown folks dying by the thousands every day, while thousands of white Brazilians, are cheering for the racist fascist asshole responsible, in this case Bolsonaro.

If He Who Shall Not Be Named had been reelected, we'd be in the same boat as Brazil. I'm fairly certain that COVID was a factor in his election loss and that we sacrificed almost a half-million lives to get him out of office.


Nah. Trump's unbelievable response to COVID enhanced his electoral numbers. Without the pandemic he might have been around 68 million votes.
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they stopped testing they Aitor have fewer deaths
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Lambskincoat: They appear to have the same dynamic as in this country. Black and brown folks dying by the thousands every day, while thousands of white Brazilians, are cheering for the racist fascist asshole responsible, in this case Bolsonaro.

If He Who Shall Not Be Named had been reelected, we'd be in the same boat as Brazil. I'm fairly certain that COVID was a factor in his election loss and that we sacrificed almost a half-million lives to get him out of office.


"I've talked to my experts, the best experts, and they said we all gotta wear a mask. I don't wanna wear one, but we gotta to beat the gyna virus. Don't let China and the Democrats who let this into California win!"

You read that in his soldering-iron-in-ears voice and shuddered involuntarily because if he'd said that (and a few other things) he'd still be in office.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's terrifying how close this was to being us. Hell, this was us this time last year. We're lucky we stopped the bleeding. Thank god Americans voted for Joe Biden in the right electoral farking configuration.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The time traveler that tried to kill bolsonaro before he got into office to save humanity failed in his mission.

The covid mutation that farks us all will come from brazil.

We're living 12 monkeys.
[Fark user image image 496x622]


That reboot/series is pretty darn good.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The covid mutation that farks us all will come from brazil.

We're living 12 monkeys.


My sources (anonymous Twitter randos) are showing me some scary data about just how much more transmissible the P1 variant is than the previous ones. Not necessarily more lethal on a per-case basis, but something is pushing up the ICU admission rates for younger people around here.

As I see it, any region which has been operating on a "flatten the curve" mentality rather than "COVID Zero" (real lockdowns, mandatory travel quarantine, extensive testing of anyone near an outbreak, regular use of rapid antigen screening, etc.) is about to have a really bad time unless they can vaccinate the f*ck out of everyone, yesterday.

/not a doctor and haven't stayed at a Holiday Inn Express recently, so take this for what it's worth
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What Bolsonaro (and Trump) didn't realize was that letting the virus tear through the population would lead to more virus in more bioreactors (human bodies), leading to more mutations, leading to a longer recovery.

Both of these people had good points and bad points. However, their instincts and abilities were utterly wrong to lead a country through a pandemic.

I'm still astonished by the anti-masking.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: One has to wonder how effective these vaccines will be as rampant spread will continue to create new mutations.


This psychopath is directly endangering the entire world's efforts to fight this horror by giving it all the hosts it could ever want to replicate and mutate in. I don't normally endorse outside states "forcibly retiring" other nations' leaders, but this may be one of those times it's necessary to make an exception.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: kyleaugustus: Brazil's presidential election isn't until October 2022.  :(

OTOH, impeachment might be easier to do there.

/not sure if it is


Or the army could, for once, overthrow the government for the good of the country.

It wouldnt be the first time in brazil.

Whatever, if the army doesnt do shiat, Bolsonaro needs to be hunted down for crimes against humanity and genocide and sent to the hague.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They appear to have the same dynamic as in this country. Black and brown folks dying by the thousands every day, while thousands of white Brazilians, are cheering for the racist fascist asshole responsible, in this case Bolsonaro.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: My sources (anonymous Twitter randos) are showing me some scary data about just how much more transmissible the P1 variant is than the previous ones. Not necessarily more lethal on a per-case basis, but something is pushing up the ICU admission rates for younger people around here.


I read that the variants were better at accumulating the virus in a person. So there's more floating around in carrier's lungs, more particles they're breathing out. That's why it's more contagious.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it possible that there's someone on this earth that deserves a gods cringing frogstomping of the farking dicksack MORE than mango mantitties?

/sorry, a simple gaspedaling won't do.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Ivo Shandor: My sources (anonymous Twitter randos) are showing me some scary data about just how much more transmissible the P1 variant is than the previous ones. Not necessarily more lethal on a per-case basis, but something is pushing up the ICU admission rates for younger people around here.

I read that the variants were better at accumulating the virus in a person. So there's more floating around in carrier's lungs, more particles they're breathing out. That's why it's more contagious.


And deadlier. And hurts young people a lot more.

The brazilian variant is spreading in canada and its pretty bad.

In brazil its total pandemonium and we dont really knows whats going on because its a total clusterfark. The numbers are really bad but even that is probably way undercounted since the brazilian trump runs the show.

Would be a real shame if that brazilian variant ended up in china for a second round.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For the first time the Happyfolk felt fearful for
They knew that soon the Monkey would stir from it's deep sleep
Then there came a sound
Distant first it grew into castrophany
So immense that it could be heard far away in space
There were no screams there was no time
The mountain called Monkey had spoken
There was only fire
And then nothing
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I read that the variants were better at accumulating the virus in a person. So there's more floating around in carrier's lungs, more particles they're breathing out. That's why it's more contagious.


That has been demonstrated for some of them. I don't know about P1 specifically. It's tricky because you have to consider whether the experiment was done in cell culture (if so, which type of cells), animal models, or actual humans. Results in one don't necessarily carry over to the other systems, and it takes time to run those experiments.

It could be that variants produce more virus particles, that the particles can persist longer in the environment, that a virus particle is better at getting into a human cell, that the virus in a freshly infected cell is better able to evade our innate immune system, or any combination of the above.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Is it possible that there's someone on this earth that deserves a gods cringing frogstomping of the farking dicksack MORE than mango mantitties?

/sorry, a simple gaspedaling won't do.


Hmm. I can name a few easily.

Erdogan, Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un, Bolsonaro, Assad, Duterte, Netanyahu, the entire saudi royal family and iranian religious leadership, Belarus's dictator...

A lot of leaders deserve a bullet in the back of the head.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: So, he's just gonna Brannigan his way through the pandemic?

[i.imgur.com image 640x960]


Unfortunately, COVID is not like the killbots with a preset kill limit.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Weatherkiss: So, he's just gonna Brannigan his way through the pandemic?

[i.imgur.com image 640x960]

Unfortunately, COVID is not like the killbots with a preset kill limit.


True.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro: "Não veja nenhum mal, não ouça nenhum mal, não fale nenhum mal."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even the upper middle class ends up dying from fascism in every place and time it has occurred.  They always think they're different and a significant cut above the rabble.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: NINEv2: Is it possible that there's someone on this earth that deserves a gods cringing frogstomping of the farking dicksack MORE than mango mantitties?

/sorry, a simple gaspedaling won't do.

Hmm. I can name a few easily.

Erdogan, Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un, Bolsonaro, Assad, Duterte, Netanyahu, the entire saudi royal family and iranian religious leadership, Belarus's dictator...

A lot of leaders deserve a bullet in the back of the head.


Meh. Same club, different dick stomping order. Maybe. Afterwards they can do their best Romanov impressions.
 
Arumat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: What Bolsonaro (and Trump) didn't realize was that letting the virus tear through the population would lead to more virus in more bioreactors (human bodies), leading to more mutations, leading to a longer recovery.

Both of these people had good points and bad points. However, their instincts and abilities were utterly wrong to lead a country through a pandemic.

I'm still astonished by the anti-masking.


Objection:  Facts not in evidence
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: Just as it's idiotic to have state-by-state responses to a global pandemic, so, too, is it idiotic to have country-by-country responses. We all suffer because of them, and we pretend that this is good and normal to behave like this.


Luckily other countries can refuse to accept any travellers from some countries or force them into expensive quarantine.

Once they are pariahs from the rest of the world, this will force them to get their own houses in order.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nealb2: America kills black people with Covid, Brazil kills the poorest people, it the plan.


Meh, I think the comment above yours was more accurate. There's no "light skinned Latinos" in Brazil itself -- they're called "white people."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How he hasn't been pink misted yet is beyond me.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ansius: Luckily other countries can refuse to accept any travellers from some countries or force them into expensive quarantine.

Once they are pariahs from the rest of the world, this will force them to get their own houses in order.


My wife's country (Trinidad & Tobago) closed its borders but there's still outbreaks. Poor migrants still sneak in illegally with or without closed borders.
 
