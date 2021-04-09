 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   It could take the USA a whole year to vaccinate everyone. The good news is, by September we should be down to chasing anti-vaxers with our Pfizer blowdarts and Moderna-tipped arrows   (cnn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You forgot the Johnson & Johnson javelins.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oooo, I can't wait to go out with my Pfizer dart gun when Trumper season opens.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Oooo, I can't wait to go out with my Pfizer dart gun when Trumper season opens.


Be very very quiet ... I'm hunting Red Hats...

/ I think we could solve the national debt if we sold Vacc Tags.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Oooo, I can't wait to go out with my Pfizer dart gun when Trumper season opens.


Can someone 'shop those crappy 9/11 or liberal hunting permits?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: You forgot the Johnson & Johnson javelins.


Don't forget the Astra Zeneca Atlatls.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Use the plastic dart guns from X-Men 3.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
328.2 million people, of course that will take a while.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got my first shot of Pfizer today.  My shoulder aches a little.

So many other people were there as well, at the vaccination site set up at a local community college.  It was a master class in queuing, and took 90 minutes to get through it all.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: You forgot the Johnson & Johnson javelins.


I get my J&J this Friday.

No more tears! No more tears!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pfizer flamethrower. Or just a regular flamethrower. By that point, we'll be down to the people I really couldn't care less about.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: I got my first shot of Pfizer today.  My shoulder aches a little.

So many other people were there as well, at the vaccination site set up at a local community college.  It was a master class in queuing, and took 90 minutes to get through it all.


I got both of the Pfizer shots and I was amazed how efficient they were at Stony Brook University. No reactions at all besides the sore arm . I took a couple of ibuprofens and that ended the pain. My second shot I was told to drink a lot of water. I had about six bottles and  I don't know if it helps but it worked out fine for me. Good luck and best wishes.
 
