(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Ah, spring, when the local police have to deal with people walking into traffic while reading, file cabinets trying to cross Main Street in search of mates, children on bikes being whisked to hospitals after damaging cars, and a stuck duck   (wickedlocal.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in Beverly Hills a few years ago and I saw multiple young people crossing a busy street while staring down at their cell phone. When I saw the first lady I just thought she was the dumbest lady in BH, then I observed 5 more doing the same. I was raised near NYC, and that is what we call suicide there.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"A caller on Great Road reported a motor vehicle was damaged by a child on a bike, and then the child took off. An officer stated a parent picked up the child and was en route to a hospital, where they would follow up."

Is it just me, or does this sound like someone ran into a child on a bike, causing the bike to scratch the paint of their car, and is trying to say the kid's to blame?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who calls the cops for phones scams? You're supposed to fark with the scammers.

Your uncle sets up his Obama Chia Pet while on a scam call [Role Play]
Youtube LTJACq03WYk
 
