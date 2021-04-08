 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   2.5 million mobile hotspots are being recalled for being mobile hotspots   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lithium-ion battery, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lithium, Lithium battery, Burn, 100000, High school  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake news, no vaccines were recalled.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No shiat. I have two the batteries self conflagrated on.

Also, try not selling piece of shiat widgets.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imitating Samsung  Galaxy is so hot these days.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Recall 2.5 million hotspots? Can't say that I do. Who do you think I am, Wilt Chamberlain?"
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I already recycled mine?
/it was a crap hotspot.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby....Bravo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which pr0n sites triggered the smoking hotness?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So which pr0n sites triggered the smoking hotness?


It involved a giver, a taker, and a goat, see.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can you hear me ow?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Probably shouldn't have combined them with this
i.blogs.esView Full Size
 
