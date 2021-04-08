 Skip to content
 
(The Morning Call)   The only thing missing here are the rhythmic slapping sounds   (mcall.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

1264 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2021 at 5:35 PM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, that's my fetish.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ok. If you think it will help...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does running in flip-flops have to do with this?
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twisted Tea Smack- We Will Rock You
Youtube 8iTRcDEmauY
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder what his political affiliation is? Perhaps a member of the Graft 'O Plenty party?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rhythmic slapping sounds for days:

Venetian snares + Hecate - Pervs
Youtube CxbUEJvquhQ
ipdCCIXonAo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Based on the headline, I was expecting an article about traditional German folk dances.  I am leaving disappointed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Almost forgot

TRIGGER WARMING :

it's

in


7/4
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - True Faith
Youtube n_k_Pul8A5E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlo​Zq2​ax25M
 
invictus2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What every episode of Johnny Test sounds like
Youtube 5-5nP3jrq6w
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's disgusting how major corporations can figure out ways to screw over the common worker, isn't it? Kind of like the oil companies.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Follow the money https://www.opensecrets.org/org​s/glenn​-o-hawbaker-inc/totals?id=D000061461

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
