(The Morning Call)   88 yo with dementia drives 375 miles looking for the local repair shop. "I gassed up 3 times." PA Police - "he had his wits about him"   (mcall.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is sad. But the turn of events and the conversation between the cop and old guy made me chuckle a little.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, my husband said, "Hudson made a pickup?" and went GISing and now he wants one.

You go, honey, but don't make me come to Wilkes-Barre to collect you.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While police were told Lorenz has medical problems, including dementia, the man "had his wits about him"

just goes to show you that everything is relative
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1946 Hudson?  Was Dr. Trevor Grant at the wheel with Jackie Robinson's first game on the radio?

/or maybe Henry now that I think about it a little more
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from the story: What happened to the truck?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something similar happened to my mother. It was one of the most obvious of the red flags.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having once dated a woman from Hazelton, I'd have to say accidentally ending up there should be a huge red flag.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: While police were told Lorenz has medical problems, including dementia, the man "had his wits about him"

just goes to show you that everything is relative


There are different kinds of memory, and some things live in your brain way in the back that you can access unconsciously.  Sometimes old information is stuck in there and you never know when it will come back out.

As an example, my wife's 90 year old grandmother was living in a home essentially completely out of it and barely verbal.  When we handed her our baby it was like something in her brain clicked and she was back in time talking to the baby, rocking it in her arms, tickling him, and all the other things a mom does.

Similarly, I was once sitting next to her in the town where she grew up (everyone was back for a funeral).  Out of nowhere she starts talking (normally she is nearly nonverbal) about what this building used to be, and how she used to go the the place across the street with her friends, etc., etc..  All it took was being in a place she hadn't been for 40 years and again things just sort of clicked.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Missing from the story: What happened to the truck?


My wife and I had the same question.

Someone drove it back home. Three fill ups on the way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the biggest thing I worried about with my mom before we took the keys. Her solution to getting lost was clearly going to be "drive until I recognize something."
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he find, you know, the thing?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: While police were told Lorenz has medical problems, including dementia, the man "had his wits about him"

just goes to show you that everything is relative


I remember discussing with my mom, early on in her dementia, why she couldn't return a flashlight of hers that wasn't working (dead batteries) to the store.  It still had a "Fred Meyer - 79c" sticker on it (it was about 35 years old at that point).  Still looked pretty new, and dang it, I think she might have worn down a clerk there and ended up with her 79c back....
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just put my mom in memory care a week ago today.  She's articulate as hell but everything that comes from her mouth is pure delusion.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Something is wrong with my car. It has terrible fuel efficiency."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: I just put my mom in memory care a week ago today.  She's articulate as hell but everything that comes from her mouth is pure delusion.


It's rough, but it does get a little easier.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: I just put my mom in memory care a week ago today.  She's articulate as hell but everything that comes from her mouth is pure delusion.


That was my mom 40 years ago. Since then she's gradually gotten less articulate over time.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: While police were told Lorenz has medical problems, including dementia, the man "had his wits about him"

just goes to show you that everything is relative


Dementia can be sporadic and can appear as  specific to certain thoughts/actions in the early stages. As it progresses, it slowly takes over every aspect of a persons mind.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dallymo: Great, my husband said, "Hudson made a pickup?" and went GISing and now he wants one.

You go, honey, but don't make me come to Wilkes-Barre to collect you.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Can see why.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: As an example, my wife's 90 year old grandmother was living in a home essentially completely out of it and barely verbal.  When we handed her our baby it was like something in her brain clicked and she was back in time talking to the baby, rocking it in her arms, tickling him, and all the other things a mom does.


Thanks my dude.  That made me feel good.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I just put my mom in memory care a week ago today.  She's articulate as hell but everything that comes from her mouth is pure delusion.


i'm so sorry.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
An 88 year old woman would have stopped for directions.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I just put my mom in memory care a week ago today.  She's articulate as hell but everything that comes from her mouth is pure delusion.


My heart goes out to you. My Dad died Dec 10th from dementia. It sucks ass.

The 46 Hudson is a beautiful truck.
 
jpschwan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where was he going without ever knowing the way?
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: An 88 year old woman would have stopped for directions.


Fastball The Way (Official Video) www.fastballtheband.com
Youtube X5jlTlUTWfQ
not necessarily
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Way​_​(Fastball_song)
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now I'm worried about my mom... she doesn't have any shelving in her head. All the ideas kind of just, roll around, bump into each other and free-associate. She'll combine two or three things into a novel story that, if I didn't know certain details, I'd totally believe it.

She's not lying, per se... it's like I said. "No shelves."
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This happened to my grandmother a few times before we could relocate her, first at my parents house then a care facility. She was living in Alabama on the gulf coast, my parents are in north metro atlanta. The first few times she was pulled over in the wee hours of the morning, between 1-4 am, she thought she was going to the grocery store (and just like this poor guy, driving about 10 mph). Now this is the part that pisses me off, she always had contact information for my dad and other people but the cops never even bothered. Made sure she wasn't drunk or on pills and literally just left her to her own diminished devices. One night after she was pulled over three times, the last cop had an epiphany and realized she might not be ok to drive. Calls my dad (this would be around 4:30 am est) and tells him what's going on. Understandably upset, he says he'll be there  asap (it's an 8 hour drive) when the cop says this like the 7th time this has happened in about 6 weeks. My father is about the chillest zen master guru on the planet but to this day i have no idea how that cop shop escaped being reduced to cinders.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In my grandma's last couple of years in a home aged 89 to 91, she lost completely her short term memory and had something of a personality change where she became intolerant of other patients, being sarcastic and critical, acting towards them in ways she wouldn't have dreamed of doing during her life.

I joined her and "the ladies" for lunch occasionally and witnessed this up close. I got the sense that she was saying all the things she would have kept to herself in the past when people annoyed her, but never said out loud due to how ingrained in her polite behavior was.

She also fessed up to me that she mainly married my grandpa for his looks, only falling in love with him later.

Neither my mom or my uncle had any idea.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For some reason, when I see the name Wilkes-Barre I think it's a neurodegenerative prion disease, not a township in Pennsylvania.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeesh, you escape Cleveland, but end up in Wilkes Barre.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A friend's uncle did this, drove from west Texas to somewhere in Arizona before cops caught him, a three day drive.  He didn't know where he was going, but knew to refuel.  Dementia is a hell of a drug.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was his nickname "Pascual"?
https://www.ajc.com/sports/the-night-​p​ascual-perez-got-lost-and-found-spot-b​raves-history/9kYEQZobWRdepdVuJsXxRJ/
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Uncle Joe?  'zat you?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SSB: My old neighbor had Alzheimer's. We had road construction on our street one year. His wife asked me to be extra vigilant about seeing him wander past my house and to call her if I saw him out of the yard. He used to commonly walk past my place to go to the grocery store, or wander around in my back yard looking for their cat if it got out. Turns out he could be standing in their front yard, and if he was facing the road for too long he would not recognize where he was, due to the constantly changing scenery and it not looking like the neighborhood he's lived in for 50+ years, and get confused and wander off.

It made me sad to think some day I might not have the mental faculties to recognize my neighborhood, from my front yard. Maybe not even think to turn around and see my own home right there before wandering off. And the burden that would put on people in my life. F__k dementia.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Did he find, you know, the thing?


Would have been tough. The garage closed back in '78.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice truck!

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


https://www.citizensvoice.com/news/lo​s​t-and-found-missing-ohio-man-88-locate​d-in-kingston-driving-antique-truck/ar​ticle_b753a22c-6ce7-5bd9-a9c4-59e64c00​6b9d.html
 
