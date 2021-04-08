 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Can someone get a hold of CNN? A Google Maps user has discovered two 'abandoned' 747 jumbo jets in Malaysia that no one knows how they got there (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is Anna Nicole Smith still dead?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The original poster then appeared to solve the mystery.

This story is literally a Reddit user who writes for the Star telling us a story he read on Reddit.

I bet the working title was, "What I read during my shiat this morning".

Kinda impressed they got paid for doing this actually, it's the art of combining hustle with half-assedness that I can relate to.
 
TheSubjunctive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seeing that you can literally Google Street View the neighborhood, how is this possibly a news story?
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man see weird shiat on the interwebs. Next up: Sports.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hope that guy doesn't do a maps view search in Tucson, AZ.  He'll have a damned coronary

This is just the museum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a good feeling that the people who made the roads, and pulled the planes apart know how and why they're there.

A simple stroll to the gate would probably solve the mystery in seconds and he says it's in his neighbourhood, so he's capable.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oceanic Six not available for comment.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wake me up when you find N844AA. (And Ben Padilla--I'm sure his family would like to know what happened to him.)
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Hope that guy doesn't do a maps view search in Tucson, AZ.  He'll have a damned coronary

This is just the museum

[Fark user image 850x464]


You just solved the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle!
 
almejita
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Wake me up when you find N844AA. (And Ben Padilla--I'm sure his family would like to know what happened to him.)


Jimmy Hoffa too!
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a pity they aren't beside a main road, two shops, and a factory, because if they had been, they could have been spotted sooner.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

