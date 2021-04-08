 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Having trouble finding a vaccine dose? Hire a wet nurse   (nytimes.com) divider line
44
    More: Unlikely, Milk, Lactation, Immune system, Breastfeeding, Breast milk, Vaccination, vaccine appointment, Vaccine  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally a reason to practice ANR that doesn't make me sound like a perv!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I put chocolate syrup in it? I don't like plain milk.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Or they're Canadian ( ._.)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Can I put chocolate syrup in it? I don't like plain milk.


Just get it pre-chocolatey.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

At least that's how I think it works.

/Alicia Keys. Roawr.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


I was having trouble, being that I wasn't enough of a health risk or in an important enough field.  Though the VA just opened up to everyone.  Got my first shot on the 2nd.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Having trouble finding a vaccine dose? Hire a wet nurse"

Subby, this is Fark.com, not Craigslist "Casual Encounters".
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: or in an important enough field.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Can confirm.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strawberry ice cream. Just in case there are tasteless posts that need balancing...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying

Or they're Canadian ( ._.)


If there is one thing my country is good at, it is  ramping up production of needed stuff. I do hope we start shipping worldwide. We could use the goodwill after the last couple decades
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Greater Los Angeles still has a lot of restrictions and sending people to Lower Hell.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No boobies tag?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


. . . or you're in a blue city in a blue state and there aren't nearly enough anti-vaxxers passing on their shots.  Here in Washington State I don't even become eligible for another week IIRC.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Can you do me a favor then and point me in the direction of them for my kids?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


I'm eligible to get one from my doctor this week, but I'm on the wait list for a freebie from the state because I'm a cheap skate.  Should only be a couple more weeks by recent estimates.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying

. . . or you're in a blue city in a blue state and there aren't nearly enough anti-vaxxers passing on their shots.  Here in Washington State I don't even become eligible for another week IIRC.


My mother in law was in a grocery store in Tennessee this week and they announced they had six waste doses.

No takers.
 
lithven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aperson: H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying

I'm eligible to get one from my doctor this week, but I'm on the wait list for a freebie from the state because I'm a cheap skate.  Should only be a couple more weeks by recent estimates.


If you are in the US I'd look for a new doctor. I'm pretty sure it's against the rules to charge for the vaccine.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html#:~:t​ext=The%20federal%20government%20is%20​providing,or%20health%20insurance%20st​atus.
 
austerity101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Yesterday I read that Oregon has had to toss like 600 doses ... of their 2,000,000 doses distributed so far. Yeah, we don't really have a lot of extra doses lying around.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Wrong.
Hard to find in blue areas like my area.
Says unavailable every place I try.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
abload.deView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


My application. Seemed to have ended up in electronic limbo.  I went through cvs, but I had to drive two damned hours to do it .
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
[ THAT'S MY FETISH.GIF ]
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Finally a reason to practice ANR that doesn't make me sound like a perv!


So...uh...I learned a new acronym today.

/ no judgement
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: Harry Wagstaff: Finally a reason to practice ANR that doesn't make me sound like a perv!

So...uh...I learned a new acronym today.

/ no judgement


I, like you, learned it on a random fark thread.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are you required to show ID to get an appointment(in USA)?  I lost mine a while back, I don't drive and everyone that sells me booze cigs already knows me.

/Serious question, not a jab at voter ID laws.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pinner: [Fark user image 233x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thanks a lot.  Now I am going to have some embarrassing reactions at church
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Are you required to show ID to get an appointment(in USA)?  I lost mine a while back, I don't drive and everyone that sells me booze cigs already knows me.

/Serious question, not a jab at voter ID laws.


From NCDHHS:

Great news! Everyone in North Carolina age 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.If you haven't already received your shot, you can find participating vaccine providers at Myspot.nc.gov to schedule your vaccine appointment.
What you should know:
The vaccine is free everywhere in North Carolina.
No photo ID or insurance is needed.
Depending on where you get your vaccine, you may need to make an appointment.
Everyone can be vaccinated, regardless of their immigration status. Getting vaccinated will not affect your immigration status.
Currently, there are three vaccines available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots.
Please note that only the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and 17 years old.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Are you required to show ID to get an appointment(in USA)?  I lost mine a while back, I don't drive and everyone that sells me booze cigs already knows me.

/Serious question, not a jab at voter ID laws.


I didn't have to show anything other than the QRcode on my phone they sent me after I signed up when I went to the drive thru vaccination center at Fair Park here in Dallas
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


Yup, it's just my imagination that the city vax events page comes up blank every time I molest the F5 key, and their pharmacy search page come back with a unanimous "no doses" for everything within 15 miles.

It's also my imagination that the only reason my healthy young ass can even get it is because I'm employed at a University, while afaik all my friends who don't work there are out of luck.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Properly marketed this could single-handedly take away a lot of the hesitancy around getting vaccinated, at least for about 50% of the population.

Wanna get vaccinated? Ok, how about this: do you wanna suck on some titties? Right this way, sir.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... But on the other hand, they've been nice enough to update their page to say "LOL NOPE" as soon as I clicked "first dose" this time, rather than having to enter all that crap again. So I've got that going for me.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

erik-k: ... But on the other hand, they've been nice enough to update their page to say "LOL NOPE" as soon as I clicked "first dose" this time, rather than having to enter all that crap again. So I've got that going for me.


Meanwhile, in Dallas County, one vaccination center has been able to vaccinate over 10% of the population and often opens it up to anyone by the end of the day.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying

. . . or you're in a blue city in a blue state and there aren't nearly enough anti-vaxxers passing on their shots.  Here in Washington State I don't even become eligible for another week IIRC.


If you're willing to road trip, for a while the mass vax site in Yakima was giving out shots to any walkup over 16. They're a mass delivery site in a sea of derpers. But that means having to go to Yakima...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aperson: H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying

I'm eligible to get one from my doctor this week, but I'm on the wait list for a freebie from the state because I'm a cheap skate.  Should only be a couple more weeks by recent estimates.


You shouldn't have to pay no matter where you get it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Koodz: Mister Buttons: Are you required to show ID to get an appointment(in USA)?  I lost mine a while back, I don't drive and everyone that sells me booze cigs already knows me.

/Serious question, not a jab at voter ID laws.

From NCDHHS:

Great news! Everyone in North Carolina age 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.If you haven't already received your shot, you can find participating vaccine providers at Myspot.nc.gov to schedule your vaccine appointment.
What you should know:
The vaccine is free everywhere in North Carolina.
No photo ID or insurance is needed.
Depending on where you get your vaccine, you may need to make an appointment.
Everyone can be vaccinated, regardless of their immigration status. Getting vaccinated will not affect your immigration status.
Currently, there are three vaccines available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots.
Please note that only the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and 17 years old.


Thanks!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SMB2811: aperson: H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying

I'm eligible to get one from my doctor this week, but I'm on the wait list for a freebie from the state because I'm a cheap skate.  Should only be a couple more weeks by recent estimates.

You shouldn't have to pay no matter where you get it.


I'm guessing the charge would be for the office visit and not the actual shot.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Anyone having trouble finding a vaccine dose is not trying


I couldn't get a shot for weeks and I am in the medical field. I just recently got my second one. In order to get either I had to drive to another city 30 mins away. Have you ever considered that things might have different availability in different places? Weird concept I know.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unlike a traditional vaccine that uses inactivated, dead, or portions of actual virus to spur an immune response,

Its inactive ingredients include potassium chloride, monobasic potassium, phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose, as well as small amounts of other ingredients

might as well take some fake salt, real salt, and sugar.

then on with the breastfeeding ( . )( . )
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Unlike a traditional vaccine that uses inactivated, dead, or portions of actual virus to spur an immune response,

Its inactive ingredients include potassium chloride, monobasic potassium, phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose, as well as small amounts of other ingredients

might as well take some fake salt, real salt, and sugar.

then on with the breastfeeding ( . )( . )


I bet they mixed in some dihydrogen monoxide in there too, those sneaky bastards.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Feel like I spent several hours online refreshing websites. On the plus side, finally found availability and am scheduled for my first dose early next week.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I currently have access to a Telegram bot that searches every 30 minutes over 250+ locations in the Bay Area that offer vaccination appointments.

I've decided I'm done waiting because I have to go back to my medical interpreter job next week which involves exclusively working in hospitals and clinics.

Does medical interpreter=healthcare worker?

/guess I'll find out tomorrow at my appointment
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.