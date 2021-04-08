 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BNO News)   Reset the clock, and fix the holes in the cabinets   (bnonews.com) divider line
104
    More: News, Rifle, American films, English-language films, Bryan, Texas, second shooting, Report, Semi-automatic rifle, mass shooting  
•       •       •

2798 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2021 at 5:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the bright side, he's hooting Texans.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Multiple victims?  Those poor guns.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas?  With that many Good Guys with Guns around, I'm optimistic for a no-fatality outcome.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Texas?  With that many Good Guys with Guns around, I'm optimistic for a no-fatality outcome.


Right?   Surely everyone in the facility was packin' heat.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And BRING OUT THE GUN NUTS
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why allow Americans to live in these sh*thole towns?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Texas?  With that many Good Guys with Guns around, I'm optimistic for a no-fatality outcome.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Texas?  With that many Good Guys with Guns around, I'm optimistic for a no-fatality outcome.


Good guys with guns? Well, Texas has a lot more of the latter than the former.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a cabinet maker. My name is Bryan, the cabinet maker. I design, build and install cabinets.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I said PLYWOOD boxes, you m'fers!!!!" BLAM!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please be black, please be black..."

- NRA
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: And BRING OUT THE GUN NUTS


I see the nuts are already here.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: On the bright side, he's hooting Texans.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: On the bright side, he's hooting Texans.


Aren't all Texans hooting Texans?
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: And BRING OUT THE GUN NUTS


You've been in every greenlighted gun thread for the last several years. The biggest gun nuts around here are people like you.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be the post-pandemic pent up demand everyone is talking about.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...I thought everyone in Texas owned a gun... where were all the good guys with their guns?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never a woman mass shooter... hmmm
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been seven attackers.

Because I'm assuming there are enough "good guys with guns" in Texas to immediately take down any bad guy with a gun before they could do any harm.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: And BRING OUT THE GUN NUTS


already here
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there just a lot of shootings this spring or have I gotten used to the quiet times during the COVID lockdown?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: On the bright side, he's hooting Texans.


gregfallisdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: This must be the post-pandemic pent up demand everyone is talking about.


Thanks, Biden.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... things are getting back to normal...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pro-life death tally just keeps going up.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bryan, Texas Cabinet Maker is my community theater adaptation of Walker, Texas Ranger.

/measure twice, shoot once
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in South Carolina.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2021/04/08/south-carolina-killing​s-suspect-found/7136896002/
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be the new normal going forward. Expect multiple mass casualty events per week. The people of this country are sick in the head.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: whidbey: And BRING OUT THE GUN NUTS

You've been in every greenlighted gun thread for the last several years. The biggest gun nuts around here are people like you.


Looks like a guy who wears armor and pretends to be a knight is "triggered" LOL
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: This will be the new normal going forward. Expect multiple mass casualty events per week day. The people of this country are sick in the head.


/FTFY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More guns for the gun god.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Pandemic is over. The Purge will now resume.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: More guns for the gun god.


the gun is good the penis is evil
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: whidbey: And BRING OUT THE GUN NUTS

You've been in every greenlighted gun thread for the last several years. The biggest gun nuts around here are people like you.


Gun nuts=individuals who ignore sensible gun control proposals and are passionate defenders of what they imagine the Constitution to be.

Sorry to disappoint you, that isn't me.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Why allow Americans to live in these sh*thole towns?


I say texas secedes and all the gun nuts can be deported there then we can do real gun control and heavily limit the second amendment.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ngl, it feels good to see a bit of normalcy return.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-pr​e​vent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-​r-1846494525

dothemath: "Please be black, please be black..."

- NRA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would seven people shoot at Bryan?  What'd he do to deserve this?

(Guess I'm waiting for a motive to come out before I go to my default answer of "he was a white disgruntled male with a 'manifesto'....)
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: [Fark user image 253x199]


grandson - Thoughts and Prayers (Official Audio)
Youtube 4DQ-2tDzJxw

/Since I was listening to it, I'll make you listen to it.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Stephen_Falken: Why allow Americans to live in these sh*thole towns?

I say texas secedes and all the gun nuts can be deported there then we can do real gun control and heavily limit

use the second amendment as it was intended.

FIFY
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but but but but but but but Chicago!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: but but but but but but but Chicago!



Indeed. shiatty pizza. Worse gun violence.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: It's never a woman mass shooter... hmmm


That's because guns are sold in jars.
 
Displayed 50 of 104 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.