(KTVU Bay Area News)   The race is on to help a woman in the East Bay who's lost almost everything she owned in a house fire except one of her beloved cats. "Stuart is the only thing she has left. It breaks my heart seeing this." Welcome to Caturday   (ktvu.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy birfday, older guy!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday all! I got called into the office today because someones car died, so I climb into my car and it was dead. But I got it started and got a new battery in before I went into work, just glad it happened today and not on Monday when I had to come in, got a lot to do. But I am very pleased with the new counterpart, she is very well organized and clean.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, OlderGuy!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Need a few moments of calming cat? Step right this way, please
Cat Purr Heaven
Youtube zq21NzPPK08
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday Olderguy!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dang it.......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There, thats better, cant cut off Goober Peas' head! 🤪🕉☮
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My surgery is scheduled for April 19th. I won't know the actual time until late next week. Doing all the pre-op stuff Friday the 16th. I actually get to meet my anesthesiologist?? Like more than 5 mins before surgery?? I am astounded. I'm also taking the day off. My anxiety meter is pegged. I did ask the surgeon today if he could send me a script to round the edges off..I'd like to sleep past 3 am!! And yes, I've tried breathing etc..

I did have a rather nice snuggle with Eli the Bitey the other morning. Picked him up on the way back to bed..he still have one heck of a purr..very soothing. When he got restless I did put him off the bed to the floor...he doesn't need to be jumping that distance.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another busy weekend ahead!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm bummed, went to get checkup on Berthas' steering and suspension.  I suspected that I need to have the entire steering box replaced as I have about 10 deg play and it has a slow leak.   Was right about that, I'm bummed because I found out that she needs new kingpins as well.  Might has well just get all the bushings done as they'll have to blow apart the entire front and anyway.  Both issues are above my ability to do in the driveway.  Needs new shocks too, but I can handle that.  Nice that I have her though, and its essentially the last things mechanically that need to bet done.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

HAPPY BIRFDAY, OLDER GUY!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My surgery is scheduled for April 19th. I won't know the actual time until late next week. Doing all the pre-op stuff Friday the 16th. I actually get to meet my anesthesiologist?? Like more than 5 mins before surgery?? I am astounded. I'm also taking the day off. My anxiety meter is pegged. I did ask the surgeon today if he could send me a script to round the edges off..I'd like to sleep past 3 am!! And yes, I've tried breathing etc..

I did have a rather nice snuggle with Eli the Bitey the other morning. Picked him up on the way back to bed..he still have one heck of a purr..very soothing. When he got restless I did put him off the bed to the floor...he doesn't need to be jumping that distance.


Can you remind me what the surgery is for?
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today is our cat Meriwether's birthday! He's two years old. We gave him his own can of Fancy Feast Salmon and Shrimp dinner with a candle in it. He turned his nose up at it. LOL I just fed him his usual Friskies for dinner. He devoured it. He's a good boy who wanted to be here to celebrate Caturday. Here's a picture of him looking at his birthday feast. Below that is a picture of him napping. He always sleeps like that. LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Today is our cat Meriwether's birthday! He's two years old. We gave him his own can of Fancy Feast Salmon and Shrimp dinner with a candle in it. He turned his nose up at it. LOL I just fed him his usual Friskies for dinner. He devoured it. He's a good boy who wanted to be here to celebrate Caturday. Here's a picture of him looking at his birthday feast. Below that is a picture of him napping. He always sleeps like that. LOL

[Fark user image 850x613]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Happy birfday, Meriwther!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
*Meriwether*
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: ms_lara_croft: Today is our cat Meriwether's birthday! He's two years old. We gave him his own can of Fancy Feast Salmon and Shrimp dinner with a candle in it. He turned his nose up at it. LOL I just fed him his usual Friskies for dinner. He devoured it. He's a good boy who wanted to be here to celebrate Caturday. Here's a picture of him looking at his birthday feast. Below that is a picture of him napping. He always sleeps like that. LOL

[Fark user image 850x613]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Happy birfday, Meriwther!


Thank you! He's having a blast today. :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: My surgery is scheduled for April 19th. I won't know the actual time until late next week. Doing all the pre-op stuff Friday the 16th. I actually get to meet my anesthesiologist?? Like more than 5 mins before surgery?? I am astounded. I'm also taking the day off. My anxiety meter is pegged. I did ask the surgeon today if he could send me a script to round the edges off..I'd like to sleep past 3 am!! And yes, I've tried breathing etc..

I did have a rather nice snuggle with Eli the Bitey the other morning. Picked him up on the way back to bed..he still have one heck of a purr..very soothing. When he got restless I did put him off the bed to the floor...he doesn't need to be jumping that distance.

Can you remind me what the surgery is for?


I have a tumor in my parotid gland on the left side. About the size of a standard jelly bean or peanut M&M..We don't know if it's benign or cancerous. They will know that in the OR.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I don't know what it is but these past 2 weeks start quick then drag.
Had to be in quarantine last week but had 2 negative COVID tests so thank goodness there. Get my shot on Saturday so hopefully one less thing to worry about.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I'm bummed, went to get checkup on Berthas' steering and suspension.  I suspected that I need to have the entire steering box replaced as I have about 10 deg play and it has a slow leak.   Was right about that, I'm bummed because I found out that she needs new kingpins as well.  Might has well just get all the bushings done as they'll have to blow apart the entire front and anyway.  Both issues are above my ability to do in the driveway.  Needs new shocks too, but I can handle that.  Nice that I have her though, and its essentially the last things mechanically that need to bet done.


They always seem to need something, right?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday Olderguy!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My boyz say "Happie birfdai Meriwether !!!"
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: My boyz say "Happie birfdai Meriwether !!!"


Meriwether says "meow!" and "thank you!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether'


Happy Birthday and welcome to The Clowder, Meriwether!!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie from 7:20 this morning.  I was able to get her out from under my bed this morning, got her med in her and the anti fungal wipes used on her nose, ears, back of her neck and on her feet.

I offer food, she eats.   Water is always available, even under the bed.  I'm a pretty good human.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hola! Hope everyone is doing OK today! I have to catch up on my day before chemo prep chores because I was gone most of the day. Our water was turned off for city work stuff, so mom and I explored Auburn. Well, a little bit. Auburn is rural (not a lot going on), very steep and hilly, Mom doesn't walk well and the way people look at  me sometimes makes me suspect that I stand out a bit too much once I leave the city and that they find me slightly disconcerting. I have no idea why.

I honestly don't. We can't all be gold prospectors and cowpeople. I lack the wardrobe for it myself. 

We finally just went to the restaurant where my sister works and had sketti, then stared at their running water for the sheer luxury of it.

It was a good day. 

/fashion pirate 4 life!
//at least the water is back on
///I'll do my damn laundry when I'm down to witch dresses and jammie bottoms
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Today is our cat Meriwether's birthday! He's two years old. We gave him his own can of Fancy Feast Salmon and Shrimp dinner with a candle in it. He turned his nose up at it. LOL I just fed him his usual Friskies for dinner. He devoured it. He's a good boy who wanted to be here to celebrate Caturday. Here's a picture of him looking at his birthday feast. Below that is a picture of him napping. He always sleeps like that. LOL

[Fark user image image 850x613]

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Happy birfday, Meriwether!  Enjoy the noms!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: lilyspad: tigerose: My surgery is scheduled for April 19th. I won't know the actual time until late next week. Doing all the pre-op stuff Friday the 16th. I actually get to meet my anesthesiologist?? Like more than 5 mins before surgery?? I am astounded. I'm also taking the day off. My anxiety meter is pegged. I did ask the surgeon today if he could send me a script to round the edges off..I'd like to sleep past 3 am!! And yes, I've tried breathing etc..

I did have a rather nice snuggle with Eli the Bitey the other morning. Picked him up on the way back to bed..he still have one heck of a purr..very soothing. When he got restless I did put him off the bed to the floor...he doesn't need to be jumping that distance.

Can you remind me what the surgery is for?

I have a tumor in my parotid gland on the left side. About the size of a standard jelly bean or peanut M&M..We don't know if it's benign or cancerous. They will know that in the OR.


Some early soup just for you...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Virtual RWDA had an adventure, if getting takeout pizza is an adventure.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was delicious, and there are leftovers, so I've got tomorrow's lunch as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And it came with cheese curds for much less money, but now I'm over my fried cheese quota for the next month at least.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: SpaceMonkey-66: I'm bummed, went to get checkup on Berthas' steering and suspension.  I suspected that I need to have the entire steering box replaced as I have about 10 deg play and it has a slow leak.   Was right about that, I'm bummed because I found out that she needs new kingpins as well.  Might has well just get all the bushings done as they'll have to blow apart the entire front and anyway.  Both issues are above my ability to do in the driveway.  Needs new shocks too, but I can handle that.  Nice that I have her though, and its essentially the last things mechanically that need to bet done.

They always seem to need something, right?


Yea, but nearly done with mechanicals.  Can them enjoy for a while till I save up enough 4 paint job.  Putting load bearing shocks on it too so I can tow a Catisa or some such
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Hope everyone is doing OK today! I have to catch up on my day before chemo prep chores because I was gone most of the day. Our water was turned off for city work stuff, so mom and I explored Auburn. Well, a little bit. Auburn is rural (not a lot going on), very steep and hilly, Mom doesn't walk well and the way people look at  me sometimes makes me suspect that I stand out a bit too much once I leave the city and that they find me slightly disconcerting. I have no idea why.

I honestly don't. We can't all be gold prospectors and cowpeople. I lack the wardrobe for it myself. 

We finally just went to the restaurant where my sister works and had sketti, then stared at their running water for the sheer luxury of it.

It was a good day. 

/fashion pirate 4 life!
//at least the water is back on
///I'll do my damn laundry when I'm down to witch dresses and jammie bottoms


Gurl, you look fab..seriously!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ what makes me think that this is what valnt9 looks like waiting for the Caturday thread? ☺
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Talked to the roommate today to check in on her and she is excited about the move. And she sent me a pic of my buddy!
Fark user imageView Full Size

He is cranky cause of all the hustle and bustle in the house with the people moving. He took a swipe at her after she took the pic
 
