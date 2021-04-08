 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Training for Olympics while Asian? You bet that's an assaulting by an "average American"   (ktla.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Theres a thread on TFD talking about another one

:\
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He was basically just yelling stuff like, 'Don't talk behind my back. Why are you looking at my car?'" she told KTLA. "So things like that that made me notice it could be something a little bit, I don't know, off. So I let it be."

Ummmm... I know the anti-Asian hate crimes are real, but this doesn't sound like anything to do with her being Asian.  He's just f*cking crazy and would have been screaming that stuff at anyone who caught his eye.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.


Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.
That is the minimum use of force and you cannot execute those unless the person is coming right at you.
If he doesn't know how to land, if is his responsibility to know how to if he is running his mouth like that and goes after someone. those are the actual rules and they are thousands of years old".

You get to stay in the Olympics, any charges against you get tossed, and he can sit there with his jaw wired shut and slurp his big gulp.

Just use that extra twist on the wrist to ensure he lands on his lower mandible.
That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Training for Olympics while Asian? You bet that's an assaulting by an "average American"

weight wise yes average demeanor yes average he was hispanic though

/ Not defending the guy he is a choade
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After whippin his fat ass she should have done a number on his car.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the guy famous yet?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A karate athlete? She should have kicked his ass.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "He was basically just yelling stuff like, 'Don't talk behind my back. Why are you looking at my car?'" she told KTLA. "So things like that that made me notice it could be something a little bit, I don't know, off. So I let it be."

Ummmm... I know the anti-Asian hate crimes are real, but this doesn't sound like anything to do with her being Asian.  He's just f*cking crazy and would have been screaming that stuff at anyone who caught his eye.


Except the part at the end where he said anti Asian things as he drove away like a tough guy.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "He was basically just yelling stuff like, 'Don't talk behind my back. Why are you looking at my car?'" she told KTLA. "So things like that that made me notice it could be something a little bit, I don't know, off. So I let it be."

Ummmm... I know the anti-Asian hate crimes are real, but this doesn't sound like anything to do with her being Asian.  He's just f*cking crazy and would have been screaming that stuff at anyone who caught his eye.


Yeah. Here we have a demented person.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about ethics in Olympics training.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did the soil testing and consulting for that park!
Hey!  I was the dirt guy for that job!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you want karate?"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He was basically just yelling stuff like, 'Don't talk behind my back. Why are you looking at my car?'" she told KTLA. "So things like that that made me notice it could be something a little bit, I don't know, off. So I let it be."

Ummmm... I know the anti-Asian hate crimes are real, but this doesn't sound like anything to do with her being Asian.  He's just f*cking crazy and would have been screaming that stuff at anyone who caught his eye.

Yeah. Here we have a demented person.


Being demented and being racist are not mutually exclusive. At the beginning of the video, this guy proves he's demented. The end of the video establishes the racist part.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.


...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.


She should have just stolen the peach.

weirduniverse.netView Full Size


That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.

This standard applies also, too.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter


I thought I was being Weightist.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.


Nope. If she had it would have been "Bye-Bye Olympics". Odds are SHE would have been the one arrested. Even if she weren't she would have been sued. The Team or the IOC would have dumped her for the "controversy".
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
vudukungfu:
Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

Those are Judo techniques, not Karate. Been there. Done both.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"U.S. Olympic karate athlete, Sakura Kokumai..."

Am I the only one who is relieved she is okay but also disappointed we did not get to see video of her kicking the every living racist schitt out of him?
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter

I thought I was being Weightist.


I'm sure you have quite the coterie of witticisms about fried chicken and watermelon as well, with logic largely comparable to your water-tight "but everyone's afraid of Godzilla!" logic.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.
That is the minimum use of force and you cannot execute those unless the person is coming right at you.
If he doesn't know how to land, if is his responsibility to know how to if he is running his mouth like that and goes after someone. those are the actual rules and they are thousands of years old".

You get to stay in the Olympics, any charges against you get tossed, and he can sit there with his jaw wired shut and slurp his big gulp.

Just use that extra twist on the wrist to ensure he lands on his lower mandible.
That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.


I was under the impression that so long as it was clearly a case of self defense that there is no issue, meaning you would not be disqualified for using karate to defend yourself. Granted, it is great that she never had to face that issue, but if he had tried to attack her it would have been nice to see her kick his arse.
 
austerity101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

anuran: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Nope. If she had it would have been "Bye-Bye Olympics". Odds are SHE would have been the one arrested. Even if she weren't she would have been sued. The Team or the IOC would have dumped her for the "controversy".


Yeah, it'd be real nice if Americans would start to realize that altercations between the marginalized and their oppressors usually results in the marginalized being punished. No one protects us.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: vudukungfu: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.
That is the minimum use of force and you cannot execute those unless the person is coming right at you.
If he doesn't know how to land, if is his responsibility to know how to if he is running his mouth like that and goes after someone. those are the actual rules and they are thousands of years old".

You get to stay in the Olympics, any charges against you get tossed, and he can sit there with his jaw wired shut and slurp his big gulp.

Just use that extra twist on the wrist to ensure he lands on his lower mandible.
That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.

I was under the impression that so long as it was clearly a case of self defense that there is no issue, meaning you would not be disqualified for using karate to defend yourself. Granted, it is great that she never had to face that issue, but if he had tried to attack her it would have been nice to see her kick his arse.


And if she failed in kicking his arse....then she shouldnt be competing in the arts at the games.  Just sayin either you karate or you no karate...there is no try.
 
valenumr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "He was basically just yelling stuff like, 'Don't talk behind my back. Why are you looking at my car?'" she told KTLA. "So things like that that made me notice it could be something a little bit, I don't know, off. So I let it be."

Ummmm... I know the anti-Asian hate crimes are real, but this doesn't sound like anything to do with her being Asian.  He's just f*cking crazy and would have been screaming that stuff at anyone who caught his eye.


Possibly. We have nutters here who should all kinds of nastiness at anyone who happens to pass by.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter

I thought I was being Weightist.

I'm sure you have quite the coterie of witticisms about fried chicken and watermelon as well, with logic largely comparable to your water-tight "but everyone's afraid of Godzilla!" logic.


You're right.  I'm wrong.   Please enjoy this +1 smartie to tell your family about at dinner tonight.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter


Is this for real?  What about this is racist?  Take note, the woman from the news story is of Japanese decent and Godzilla is from Japan.  The guy is huge....
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CA needs it own special racist tag.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anuran: vudukungfu:
Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

Those are Judo techniques, not Karate. Been there. Done both.


Yeah, no shiat.  That's the entire point.  That's why Vudu started off the next paragraph the way he did.  Don't want to be DQ'd for using karate outside the dojo? Don't use karate. Use judo.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter

Is this for real?  What about this is racist?  Take note, the woman from the news story is of Japanese decent and Godzilla is from Japan.  The guy is huge....


Ladies, ladies...
You're both racist.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: anuran: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Nope. If she had it would have been "Bye-Bye Olympics". Odds are SHE would have been the one arrested. Even if she weren't she would have been sued. The Team or the IOC would have dumped her for the "controversy".

Yeah, it'd be real nice if Americans would start to realize that altercations between the marginalized and their oppressors usually results in the marginalized being punished. No one protects us.


Well, so here's the thing. White supremacy, militant racists, and all those assholes will only be held in check by the barrel of a gun.  A literal, "we will literally shoot you if you do that shiat" sort of gun.

The government isn't going to do that for you, and those disgusting whackjobs aren't going away.  Your choices are either to bend the knee, or to stand up and defend yourself and deal with the consequences.  That's what you get. Those people aren't going to change, unless they're forced to.  You're clearly fine with bending the knee to preserve your precious moral high ground. I believe that people willing and able to fight back with equal (preferably superior) force to their oppressors, stop getting oppressed in a hurry.

Just because the consequences for self-defense are bad or unfair, doesn't mean that self-defense is the wrong thing to do. You're right that nobody protects you, so you're going to have to protect yourselves until the shiatheels in society get purged out and society catches the hell up.

/a reminder who I teach for
 
nelson1352 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hadouken!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Steakzilla: chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter

Is this for real?  What about this is racist?  Take note, the woman from the news story is of Japanese decent and Godzilla is from Japan.  The guy is huge....

Ladies, ladies...
You're both racist.


Members of the Zilla family have are allowed to make kaiju jokes. The rest of us, it's a bad look.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.
That is the minimum use of force and you cannot execute those unless the person is coming right at you.
If he doesn't know how to land, if is his responsibility to know how to if he is running his mouth like that and goes after someone. those are the actual rules and they are thousands of years old".

You get to stay in the Olympics, any charges against you get tossed, and he can sit there with his jaw wired shut and slurp his big gulp.

Just use that extra twist on the wrist to ensure he lands on his lower mandible.
That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.



Wait - I've seen all the Karate Kid movies AND all three seasons of Cobra Kai.

Basing on this reference material it is apparent you can use karate basically anywhere; school, homes, mini golf places...however it suits you.  There are apparently no rules on when and how you can you it.  Also the threshold to call yourself sensei seems to be very low.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Circa 1999, a man is killed about a mile from where I worked.

He was a four time karate tournament winner, 3rd degree black belt.
His killer was a drug addict with a screwdriver.

When they found the body, their first thought was that he had taken a shotgun blast to the chest.

So yeah, learn some martial arts and become convinced that you can easily take on guys like this who are twice your size and weight.  Go ahead, I'll call ahead to Mr. Darwin.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.
That is the minimum use of force and you cannot execute those unless the person is coming right at you.
If he doesn't know how to land, if is his responsibility to know how to if he is running his mouth like that and goes after someone. those are the actual rules and they are thousands of years old".

You get to stay in the Olympics, any charges against you get tossed, and he can sit there with his jaw wired shut and slurp his big gulp.

Just use that extra twist on the wrist to ensure he lands on his lower mandible.
That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.


It's hard to say, but the guy appears to be a lot larger than her. Even as a martial arts expert she'd probably lose that fight. If the guy came at her full tilt and doesn't know how to fight, the. maybe she could pull off an aiki / judo move, like you describe, but even then she'll probably end up with the fat tub of shiat on top of her.

MMA might have a chance, but I don't think that's an Olympic sport yet.

She be better off running up a flight of stairs and then kicking in the face if he tried to persue.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "He was basically just yelling stuff like, 'Don't talk behind my back. Why are you looking at my car?'" she told KTLA. "So things like that that made me notice it could be something a little bit, I don't know, off. So I let it be."

Ummmm... I know the anti-Asian hate crimes are real, but this doesn't sound like anything to do with her being Asian.  He's just f*cking crazy and would have been screaming that stuff at anyone who caught his eye.


She says as he was getting in his vehicle he starting using anti-Asian slurs.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: vudukungfu: Harry Wagstaff: She should have used the opportunity to practice her karate skills.

Ah, you don't want to be disqualified for using your karate outside of the sanctioned dojo.
However, if he approaches, you can defiantly, if you are being recorded, use o-goshi or osoto gari and ensure his mouth will stop running and he won't dance again.

And anyone in the martial arts community will tell a judge, "That ain't karate, judge.
That is the minimum use of force and you cannot execute those unless the person is coming right at you.
If he doesn't know how to land, if is his responsibility to know how to if he is running his mouth like that and goes after someone. those are the actual rules and they are thousands of years old".

You get to stay in the Olympics, any charges against you get tossed, and he can sit there with his jaw wired shut and slurp his big gulp.

Just use that extra twist on the wrist to ensure he lands on his lower mandible.
That satisfying's crack you hear is how you know it is working.

I was under the impression that so long as it was clearly a case of self defense that there is no issue, meaning you would not be disqualified for using karate to defend yourself. Granted, it is great that she never had to face that issue, but if he had tried to attack her it would have been nice to see her kick his arse.


What qualifies as clearly self defense depends strongly on the race of the person defending themselves. If you're white all you need is to feel a bit threatened. If you're a minority, you need to be already bleeding.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Steakzilla: chrisclarkux: The Googles Do Nothing: He was the size of Godzilla, no wonder she was scared.

...and suddenly we have the absolutely racist "hey guys, I'm not racist" commenter

Is this for real?  What about this is racist?  Take note, the woman from the news story is of Japanese decent and Godzilla is from Japan.  The guy is huge....

Ladies, ladies...
You're both racist.


Everyone's A Little Bit Racist - Avenue Q - Original Broadway Cast
Youtube RXnM1uHhsOI
 
