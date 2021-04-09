 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 7. Show us a favorite work of art you've made & Tell us the story behind your process, inspiration, etc. Photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry, any art you've created (Thread open)   (fark.com) divider line
13
    More: Fartiste, Contests  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 7: Show us a work of art you've made & Tell us the story behind it such as your inspiration, the process how you made it, etc. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, a poem you've poeted, etc. Difficulty: Art you haven't entered in our F'artiste contests before. Be sure to TELL us about your art too!

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme requirements!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to our past three F'Artiste winners: Uchiha_Cycliste for a Rainbow Connection, kabloink for a Spring Celebration, and libranoelrose for Pi in the Sky.

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for our favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A drawing of a Naked and Famous cocktail in colored pencil.

I've done drawings of cocktails before. This is the latest one.

I started with This Photo as the base. It was nice, but it lacked some vibrancy so I made the drink more reddish and pink. Then I added in a lime zest twist garnish for some green, and the drink uses lime juice, so it seemed natural for the lime zest garnish to be there. Then I thought, "Why not add in a cut lime half? It will add a nice contrast with it being green."

And I put in the reflections in the stem. Well, as many as I could without going too far into detail and the space given.

And so that's how that drawing ended up being how it is.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have no talent, so here's this.
No, it's NOT a political statement. I just thought it was funny.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Street photography from Houston, TX.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudpants
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Feel free to celebrate all year round with my Easter Oyster Bunny !
 
ImOscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been making envelopes from vintage Playboy ads for several years now but right around the beginning of quarantine I began making 11x14 collages from the old Playboys as well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ink and paint pen on paper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
exceptions to mercy

your cigarette burned sweater
is holier than normal,
you should be more careful
and not sleep sitting up.

there's smoke all around
your red rimmed eyes
but you can still
see just fine.

the makeup on your face
and fingers
says that you're getting ready
to go back to the room
that you used to share,
with someone you loved
because they were
never there.

last night i heard something,
some low kind of droning,
that must have set you running,
i hope it won't take much distance
to outrun routine demons.

when i found sleep again
you had followed me there.
in my dream you were arm and arm
with two strolling spanish sailors,
you pulled your hair back
so one of them could whisper
something into your shell pink ear.

i woke up without knowing,

and locked my cage behind me
then followed a trail of cold blood
to the nearest heart sick street preacher
and stepped to the back of the line
to get my dose of gospel.

my punishment
and reward
are the same thing now.

and when I drank it down
to the edge of poison
I could finally lay full,
empty
and still,
the grey light rising around me,
my back flat against the cold floor,
to wait for the day to end.

and as the city sank into shadow,
like a flag draped coffin
being lowered into
the ground,
the shriek dulled
to a quiet moan.

I can only ask
for one thing
now...

will you please
not ever
come home.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For the longest time I've wanted to improve my drawing skills, but never really drew anything other than small fixes while photo shopping pictures. So, about two months ago I started making a quick sketch every day trying to improve my skills a bit. For the most part they are pencil drawings. I've tried to do some watercoloring, but at best I would call those "interesting".

Anyways, this is a pencil sketch I made last week using HB, 2B, 4B, and 6B pencils. The buffalo was referenced from Google images. I use an app that suggests a different topic daily and the day's topic was buffalo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a photoshop contest entry that I thought was better than my others - got like one vote - but I'm still happy about it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cats & kittens, I give you Expendatoad.

She doesn't look like much, but she represents the initial step in what is certainly my first major artistic advance in years, and arguably my first major advance ever (moving from working on cardboard to working on canvas, and from using randomly splattered enamel and spray paint backgrounds to painting stylized and abstracted land/seascapes in acrylic are the other two possible advances, but really they represent my having enough money to buy actual art supplies now, as opposed to my wasted youth; my collage style remained largely unchanged).

She's a test piece on a 5"x7" canvas panel - an experiment in intentionally mixed media. The background is a quick study in acrylic, but I've covered it in raw linseed oil, with the intention of putting another acrylic painting on top once the oil dries. The idea is to deliberately create two layers that adhere poorly to each other, so that the top painting can be wholly or partially peeled to reveal the bottom layer, so the piece isn't "finished" until it's been altered (and then hopefully given a durable topcoat) by its owner. I just have to work out how to create a top coat that sticks well enough to be stable, but can be picked off in small, satisfying flakes. Thus, Expendatoad.

I got the idea on a date to a museum with a girl I really, really like, and a conversation we had in front of a Clyfford Still piece that was just begging to be picked at, and the realization that I could work through an idea, and see where it took me, and try something new for me, along with the giddy rush of artistic inspiration combined with new-springing desire and affection and connection that makes me feel safe, heard, listened to, nurtured, wild, free, and adored.

Quite a lot for an expendable toad to represent.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This past winter offered some great landscapes. I posted a photo in one of these threads a couple weeks ago. I love winter days at twilight. Something about the colors in the sky blending  with the white of the fresh snow on the ground. I was putting my work laptop back in my "office" when I looked out the extra bedroom window and saw this. Figured it was worth snapping a picture of.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pair of brick pattern cutting boards and custom magnetic knife holder for the wife.
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.