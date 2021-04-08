 Skip to content
(BBC)   And then the murders started - but other than that, everything is fine   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
15
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The truth hurts.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Murders on the rise but no primary suspect? Bullocks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't you watch the detective shows on BBC? Those quaint little English villages are statistically more dangerous than the bad part of Detroit.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Murders on the rise but no primary suspect? Bullocks.


Right comeuppance for a fool.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Murders on the rise but no primary suspect? Bullocks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
......  Mrs. Lincoln?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haha that's great.
/not the murders but the art
 
ukexpat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Don't you watch the detective shows on BBC? Those quaint little English villages are statistically more dangerous than the bad part of Detroit.


And don't forget Oxford. In the four years I was there I don't recall a single murder. According to Endeavour, Morse and Lewis it's more dangerous than a war zone.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Also there's a little beach and you can take a ferry ride."

Ferry rides more than make up for a few murders.  Really, I shouldn't even have to say that!
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby had two headlines in mind and went with both.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ukexpat: jso2897: Don't you watch the detective shows on BBC? Those quaint little English villages are statistically more dangerous than the bad part of Detroit.

And don't forget Oxford. In the four years I was there I don't recall a single murder. According to Endeavour, Morse and Lewis it's more dangerous than a war zone.


The Hill deleted a post where I repeated Colbert (after investigating) saying that property crimes were about the same in London as NYC, but you are 54 times more likely to die in NYC during one of these crimes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn right I am fine.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Don't you watch the detective shows on BBC? Those quaint little English villages are statistically more dangerous than the bad part of Detroit.


You know, until I had access to international TV I had no idea that Scandinavia is basically a bunch of failed states. Holy shiat so many murders and such farked up murders.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Rifftrax - Birdemic Sample
Youtube zQVv_qNKkQQ
 
