It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: Monkeys in mourning and the Great PENN15 Controversy
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-04-08 2:12:47 PM (12 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
News Cycle Meta Report: For the last week the cycle seems to be focusing intently on one or two stories at a time. Today it's monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati. The PENN15 controversy in New York City was yesterday. And we've had multiple sightings of Guy Who Mailed Himself Home In A Crate in the 1960s looking to find his friends who helped him out with the idea. Based on how it turned out, maybe he wants to punch them in the face or something.
Thanks to everyone who dropped by to our conversation on TotalFark last week, you had some great ideas and suggestions. We'll be doing another one soon, so stay tuned.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Remnants of Santa explained why trucks that are too tall to fit under a bridge often slow down, but drive under it anyway
Lance Robdon knew how to finish dislodging the Ever Given from where it was stuck in the Suez Canal
offacue showed what happens if you try to join the Mile High Club while skydiving
kbronsito explained why high school girls wearing hoodies were targeted for dress code violations
Nana's Vibrator summed up Europe's railway map
eyebones predicted the first change we'll see now that most Americans don't belong to a religious congregation
Rann Xerox revealed the defense strategy Derek Chauvin's lawyers have planned
Pocket Ninja gave tips on surviving a mass shooting
Pointy Tail of Satan had a complaint about Catholic churches
TheReject looked at how much abuse a pastor was able to get away with
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
FrancoFile came up with a slogan for a tax preparer who pulled a gun on her clients
Smart:
Xai showed yet another nice thing many other countries manage to have that Americans can't
Spectrum explained that Derek Chauvin is probably not writing his own version of "If I Did It"
Exluddite argued that Mike Rowe lacks credibility
Klivian gave reasons why you should not laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card
scottydoesntknow knew there were other options available to a pastor who would not allow women to win a raffle for a bow fishing trip
bcostlow shared a theory on why some of the big tech companies are eager to get employees back in the office
Nuuu thought that Chauvin's lawyer was telling the truth about officers' attention being diverted by the crowd
iheartscotch shared a story about a priest choosing just the worst time to be a dick
Corvus examined tech companies' reasoning for needing people to work in the office instead of from home
tjsands1118 pointed out that the Satan Shoes did their job
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: The Pope of Manwich Village interpreted a comic from The New Yorker
Smart: merrillvillain would do whatever it takes to get a nut off
Funny: vegas_greaser defended a Farker's girlfriend who committed the crime of ordering "chicken parmesian" at "an authentic Italian restaurant with a Michelin star"
Smart: Dance Party was threatened by a ferocious animal
Smart: KangTheMad showed off some meat
Smart: Dance Party shared more scary animal photos
Politics Funny:
Porkbelly considered Matt Gaetz's side of the story in the investigation into his possible relationship with an underage girl
bthom37 suggested a new nickname for Matt Gaetz
ElvisThroop thought that maybe a field trip would be good for Major Biden
Demetrius remarked on Kristi Noem's generosity
King Something explained Donald Trump's need for attention
Politics Smart:
Badmoodman didn't think that it's all bad news for Matt Gaetz
Ambivalence wondered about the legality of Rep. Jeff Duncan's intended action against Major League Baseball
lolmao500 wasn't having the comparison of Joe Biden to a former president
hubiestubert looked at the argument that Republicans will choose a fascist leader in the future and it will be Democrats' fault
Notabunny figured that Biden has bigger plans for one of his Cabinet members
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba figured Trump might as well just make his relationship with Facebook official
Mojongo created a platform for deplorable videos
X-Geek gave Trump's platform a logo that gets right to the point
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a new episode of the original Star Trek series
bugdozer discovered drama in the world of magazine holders
verchad found the only way to improve chocolate
opalakea looked at how things could've been if Hillary Clinton had been president
RedZoneTuba went from peanuts to q-nuts
I_Am_Weasel gave Trump the bird
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us why we shouldn't taunt kangaroos
Fartist Friday: Create a rainbow
Uchiha_Cycliste decided not to take one down, pass it around
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 7: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it, your inspiration, how you made it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc. Difficulty: Art you haven't entered in our F'artiste contests before.
Farktography: W, X, Y, & Z
CiliarySpasm gave us a 15-second peek at the zipper
Beyond Fark
We're sad to have lost Farker DonWrite to cancer. He was well known and loved from Fark Parties, TotalFark threads, Photoshop contests, and more. He was friendly, funny, and an all-around good guy. We offer our condolences to his family and friends. You can read DonWrite's memorial thread here.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz, and I just found out the local frozen yogurt joint will have sugar-free caramel macchiato next week, so I'm happy. Due to a screw-up on my part, a few people wound up with more questions than others this week, so I'm listing the top 10:
Denjiro 1241
balko 1059
firegig 1054
groppet 1037
State_College_Arsonist 1017
KarmicDisaster 1015
edmo 1001
Redh8t 996
SumoJeb 989
Staffist 968
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about the dangers of corralling escape barnyard animals. Only 28% of quiztakers caught the story about the Harrisonburg, VA police office who was accidentally shot while helping to corral an escaped cow on the loose. I often wonder why cows bother escaping. What do they plan to do? Chase cars? Go swimming in a different pond? Meet new cows? Go to a gun store?
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about China's Hong Guang Mini. 78% of quiztakers knew that the overgrown golf cart was far outselling the Tesla Model 3, making it the world's best selling electric vehicle. I mean, for a mere $4500 with a 106-mile range, it's a great grocery-getter, or even an excellent date car if you're dating a nice environmentally-conscious SO. Good luck with the back seat, though.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which streaming service you can watch Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on. Only half of users knew that the movie would be airing on HBO Max, which Tenet himself once described as "the worst streaming service". If it makes him feel better, it's probably going to be a better experience than the guy who managed to compress it onto five GameBoy Advance cartridges.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which American will be starring as himself in an upcoming comedy spy series in Germany. 93% of quiztakers correctly surmised that it was David Hasselhoff who will be playing himself stuck in an espionage/murder mystery situation full of that German humor we all know and love. No word on planned musical numbers.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week as soon as I get some more frozen yogurt with the nut crumbs from the bottom of the walnut topping bin.
