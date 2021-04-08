 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   NYC singles now gearing for getting infected with good old fashioned STDs, ready to enjoy a "slutty summer" of casual sex as COVID vaccinations rise   (nypost.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy, Black Death, Bubonic plague, slutty summer, Summer of Love, Pandemic, Melissa Vitale, Shot Girl Summer, long time  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should visit NYC this summer
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess I'd rather have herpes than COVID?  Thankfully, I don't have to make that call. Every woman I meet makes it for me. :(
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in the era of bad decision making, I don't think Covid would have stopped me any more than all the other consequences. Didn't matter, I was going to die young.

/didn't die young
//thankfully no consequences
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's in the New York Post, I now doubt the existence of both casual sex and STDs.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder that insurance covers all but like $5 on a vasectomy and it's a 5 minute procedure.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope the slut wave rolls through Houston.

I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I should visit NYC this summer


Yeah I think I have to go pick up a monthly pass from the MTA.

Don't forget that you can go topless in Central Park, ladies. For...equality?
 
latexalibi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there going to be a press release that it is okay to go back to rimming?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: I hope the slut wave rolls through Houston.

I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.


fark needs a "TMI" button, so that I can hit that one as well as the "Funny"....
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.


What's weird is I remember that line from the book (and maybe movie) Flight of the Intruder. Not saying they invented it, just that I hadn't heard it again until just now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

proteus_b: dothemath: I hope the slut wave rolls through Houston.

I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.

fark needs a "TMI" button, so that I can hit that one as well as the "Funny"....


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I imagine the spread of STDs in NYC is a lot lower now that Trump family lives in Florida.
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.


No no no...you're doing it wrong.

Get on your cell phone, download your favorite porn video.

then at night right before bed, put on the video, leave the phone on the toilet tank get your hand lubed up with water and soap and shoot your load into the toilet. Have a washcloth ready for clean up.


now, that's TMI.

a message from Masturbators AA and your local ad council.

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: dothemath: I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.

What's weird is I remember that line from the book (and maybe movie) Flight of the Intruder. Not saying they invented it, just that I hadn't heard it again until just now.


I couldnt finish watching that movie. Its not great.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Slutty Summer is my new stage name, it just rolls off the tongue so well.

/slurp
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: I hope the slut wave rolls through Houston.

I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I know New York City, Staten Island won't be invited to the farkfest. Also, they should probably close the bridges between Manhattan and New Jersey....
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Reminder that insurance covers all but like $5 on a vasectomy and it's a 5 minute procedure.


Vasectomies don't keep you from getting STD's or covid though.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.


Jeez man. This is more than a pickle.

You can find yourself a vaccinated partner, they're out there. Is there someone that you think might be down to join you in this endeavor? I'm sure this community can leverage its might to get them a shot in pretty short order.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

casey17: UltimaCS: Reminder that insurance covers all but like $5 on a vasectomy and it's a 5 minute procedure.

Vasectomies don't keep you from getting STD's or covid though.


Childbirth is the worst STD.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.

Jeez man. This is more than a pickle.

You can find yourself a vaccinated partner, they're out there. Is there someone that you think might be down to join you in this endeavor? I'm sure this community can leverage its might to get them a shot in pretty short order.


I'm currently holding off until vaccinations are more commonplace. They're projecting something like 80% of Americans vaccinated by June, right? I don't have all the time, but I have that much at least.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.


Thats rough, dude. Sorry.
You might consider taking a trip to a state where prostitution is legal.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/brb, gotta nuke my google search history
 
docilej
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casey17: UltimaCS: Reminder that insurance covers all but like $5 on a vasectomy and it's a 5 minute procedure.

Vasectomies don't keep you from getting STD's or covid though.


...and having a vasectomy doesn't guarantee you getting laid either :(
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.


Have you considered buying a pickle?
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.

Thats rough, dude. Sorry.
You might consider taking a trip to a state where prostitution is legal.


Eh, too much money and too far. If I'm going to spend money on travel, it'll be to my bucket list locations, like Japan or Machu Picchu. I'm fairly confident I can find sex locally, it's just a question of risk.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: HotWingConspiracy: Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.

Jeez man. This is more than a pickle.

You can find yourself a vaccinated partner, they're out there. Is there someone that you think might be down to join you in this endeavor? I'm sure this community can leverage its might to get them a shot in pretty short order.

I'm currently holding off until vaccinations are more commonplace. They're projecting something like 80% of Americans vaccinated by June, right? I don't have all the time, but I have that much at least.


Yes by the time the summer starts pretty much anyone that wants it will have had it or could get it same day.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
During my youth, nyc had a high proportion of girls to boys. In my 20s it was like shooting fish in a barrel. If you got dressed and went out, you would make a friend, as long as you didn't puke on yourself first.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Herr Morgenstern: HotWingConspiracy: Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.

Jeez man. This is more than a pickle.

You can find yourself a vaccinated partner, they're out there. Is there someone that you think might be down to join you in this endeavor? I'm sure this community can leverage its might to get them a shot in pretty short order.

I'm currently holding off until vaccinations are more commonplace. They're projecting something like 80% of Americans vaccinated by June, right? I don't have all the time, but I have that much at least.

Yes by the time the summer starts pretty much anyone that wants it will have had it or could get it same day.


Are...are we talking about the vaccine or sex?
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: dothemath: I hope the slut wave rolls through Houston.

I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.

[Fark user image 387x162]


Jerking it is not quite the "highlight" because I usually get drunk later.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: HotWingConspiracy: Herr Morgenstern: HotWingConspiracy: Herr Morgenstern: Not to drop a bomb in the thread, but I have terminal cancer. I've been thinking about this a lot lately, waffling between seeking a sexual partner and thinking it's not worth the risk. I've been vaccinated, but if she's not then I could become a carrier, and I work at a group home for the disabled. That said, I really don't want the last time I had sex to be the last time I have sex. It's a pickle, to be sure.

Jeez man. This is more than a pickle.

You can find yourself a vaccinated partner, they're out there. Is there someone that you think might be down to join you in this endeavor? I'm sure this community can leverage its might to get them a shot in pretty short order.

I'm currently holding off until vaccinations are more commonplace. They're projecting something like 80% of Americans vaccinated by June, right? I don't have all the time, but I have that much at least.

Yes by the time the summer starts pretty much anyone that wants it will have had it or could get it same day.

Are...are we talking about the vaccine or sex?


Six of one, half dozen of the other.

Both require a prick that hasn't technically been authorized by the FDA.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, same as any other time?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.