(WCPO Cincinnati)   Not news: Univ of Kentucky sends out acceptance letters. News: To a selective school within their system that only takes 30-40 applicants per year. Fark: They sent out 500,000 acceptance letters, some to students who didn't even apply to UK. Duke Sucks   (wcpo.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HAHA!   Duke sucks.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RENO 911! - Lottery
Youtube hpwesfKJ1AI
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact : kentucky sucks
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Fun fact : kentucky sucks


No, no, no. Kentucky blows. Alabama sucks. That's why all the trees in Tennessee lean to the South.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*database admin*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emails, not letters.

But still...
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now they have to chose between this and the South Harmon Institute of Technology.  Decisions, Decisions.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tobacky Program is very selective.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like there's anarchy in the UK?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Award for the largest collective disappointment goes to.... Nov 6, 2016 - come on down!
The UK acceptance letter is a somewhat distant second.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has become a tradition by now, all the universities are jumping on board with it.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I'd want to enroll in a "Management" program from a University that can't manage to send a letter to a few dozen people, but instead sends it to half a million other people
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nursetim: So now they have to chose between this and the South Harmon Institute of Technology.  Decisions, Decisions.


Are they in any way affiliated with my father's alma mater, the Sam Houston Institute of Technology?  He claimed it was located in Bug Tussle, TX, though I haven't been able to confirm that.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Emails, not letters.

But still...


You can't fool me; them email's full of letters!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: nursetim: So now they have to chose between this and the South Harmon Institute of Technology.  Decisions, Decisions.

Are they in any way affiliated with my father's alma mater, the Sam Houston Institute of Technology?  He claimed it was located in Bug Tussle, TX, though I haven't been able to confirm that.


Wonder if related, both in Tx

encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And the Award for the largest collective disappointment goes to.... Nov 6, 2016 - come on down!
The UK acceptance letter is a somewhat distant second.


but wait.. there's more

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas​k​etball/recap?gameId=400787769
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, how long would it take for a server to send out 500,000 emails?    Minutes? Hours?
 
baorao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Just out of curiosity, how long would it take for a server to send out 500,000 emails?    Minutes? Hours?


a lot of variables. but I have some oversight over a monthly email statement process that sends out 40,000 - 60,000 emails on a specific day each month. that takes a few hours and from the IT guy end of things there is no mistaking that it's "statement day" when that process gets started.
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Cyber Duck: nursetim: So now they have to chose between this and the South Harmon Institute of Technology.  Decisions, Decisions.

Are they in any way affiliated with my father's alma mater, the Sam Houston Institute of Technology?  He claimed it was located in Bug Tussle, TX, though I haven't been able to confirm that.

Wonder if related, both in Tx

[encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.com image 480x720]


Such glorious hair.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Blessed are those who share their wisdom on fark for they would not get an std (at least while visiting the site)
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they can just send 500k a threatening email and get away with it?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. Even 43 years later, I still recall my total obsession with college acceptance letters. It meant everything. Several hundred thousand kids being taken for a horrific ride is just awful.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Exclusive school within their system? So, Vanderbilt?
 
