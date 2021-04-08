 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Walter Cronkite's former NYC home lists for $7.7M. And that's the way it is   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Misc, Rooms, late CBS anchor Walter Cronkite, Walter Cronkite, Balcony, Living room, Joseph Faccibene, CBS Evening News, New York  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My brain took out all the furniture/carpet/paint, and I saw what it pretty much tasteful, traditional, expensive home.

Joseph Faccibene and Mary Kay Coyle can eat dicks for turning the hallowed ground into a garish monstrosity.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what *is
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Current owners bought it in 1999, he died in 2009, so that furniture has nothing to do with him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In this book, the Superman character's weakness is Cronkite.
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's not the way I left it...
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What Walter Cronkite saying, "that's the way it is," might look like.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?


Scarface, Amnesia, and One Hundred Million Dollars
Youtube W32Mloerd0Y
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/W32Mloer​d0Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Video blocked at work.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: BretMavrik: dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/W32Mloer​d0Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Video blocked at work.


You should buy a phone and not fark on a company computer.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorta reminds me of Willem Dafoe's house in "John Wick". But obviously decorated differently.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: In this book, the Superman character's weakness is Cronkite.


So I'm *not* the only person who read that.  Cool!

Pxyzsyzygy!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is (Official Video)
Youtube cOeKidp-iWo
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?


I'd like to see that episode.
 
ununcle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?


Lose the "Austin Power" Chairs, rug, throw pillows, and chandelier. Replace those god awful Pollock type tree paintings with some Rembrandt looking ones, and for fark sake tone down the gloss on the wood floor. That's actually not a tall order to make that place look lavish.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: dothemath: BretMavrik: dothemath: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Did the Golden Girls win the lottery, smoke PCP and then go furniture shopping?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/W32Mloer​d0Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Video blocked at work.

You should buy a phone and not fark on a company computer.


Dont tell me what to do.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jayfurr: Yellow Beard: In this book, the Superman character's weakness is Cronkite.

So I'm *not* the only person who read that.  Cool!

Pxyzsyzygy!


Nope. My brother bought it and gave it to me when he was finished reading it. Loved it
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.