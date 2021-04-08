 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   RI steer captured after long steak-out   (local10.com) divider line
18
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said.  The beefy, 1500-pound (680-kilogram) fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm"


Well, thank goodness he's safe and sound.  Wouldn't want anything bad to happen to him.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, so aaah, is he 1 Rhode Island then ?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said.  The beefy, 1500-pound (680-kilogram) fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm"


Well, thank goodness he's safe and sound.  Wouldn't want anything bad to happen to him.


Right? Like when a death row inmate hangs himself and they cut him down and send him to the ER.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite rare
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually I guess it's well done.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikey15: Actually I guess it's well done.


And seasoned to perfection?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI

Necessary here......
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....fark.

I was just at the store a bit ago. I should have boughten some steaks. Or at least some chicken thighs.

As a person who likes canned tuna, does anybody have advice on what kind of fish to try? I need to start eating better and I guess fish is the thing to do. I have tried tilapia and it was kind of dull and not good. Perhaps it was just not prepared well?

I can eat sushi just fine. I prefer nigiri.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, THAT'S some A-1 grade news ya' got there!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: does anybody have advice on what kind of fish to try?


Beef.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go milking the cattle jokes...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: casual disregard: does anybody have advice on what kind of fish to try?

Beef.


.....thanks
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: Here we go milking the cattle jokes...


It's udder mayhem in the thread!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Turns out he was where the Almacs used to be.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm, Steak.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: ....fark.

I was just at the store a bit ago. I should have boughten some steaks. Or at least some chicken thighs.

As a person who likes canned tuna, does anybody have advice on what kind of fish to try? I need to start eating better and I guess fish is the thing to do. I have tried tilapia and it was kind of dull and not good. Perhaps it was just not prepared well?

I can eat sushi just fine. I prefer nigiri.


I don't know about frying, but salmon is pretty good and easy to cook.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gleeman: EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: Here we go milking the cattle jokes...

It's udder mayhem in the thread!


I'll say. My graphic with a joke that I posted has disappeared.
 
