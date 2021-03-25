 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You know the guy who dug the stuck container ship out and cleared the Suez Canal? Well they have forgotten to fully pay the guy   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad but completely unsurprising
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"forgotten"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not employed by Lannisters.
 
DVD
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not paying the emergency workers, placing blame for the disaster on a female captain that was hundreds of miles away at the time... Is Egypt setting a new example for the GOP?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chase the ship down and bury it again
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Monday morning they're gonna wake up and find the canal filled in.
 
emf2718
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When your boss sends you to run a trackhoe in your flip-flops, yeah, you might work for the kind of place that doesn't pay overtime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ah, but think of the story you will have for your grandkids.  Thats worth more than any fiscal compensation isn't it?

/Ya right Grandpa, tell me another one you lying old fart...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Chase the ship down and bury it again


It's still in the lake.
https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=981​1​000
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The saddest thing is the cost of the excavation work is over $9B and this guy is not even getting compensated to get a pair of anything better than sandals.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Chase the ship down and bury it again


It's anchored in a wide spot in the canal.  Not hard to find.  A little hard to bury tho.

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=981​1​000
 
Gig103
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Harry Freakstorm: Chase the ship down and bury it again

It's still in the lake.
https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000


It's the modern equivalent of putting a sinner in stocks, so the entire town can moon or harass them as they sail by.
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They won't get paid for years.  Everybody upstream is dodging responsibility.  Paying it taking responsibility.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?


Well you gotta get training somewhere. The Operating Engineers union that trains you in the US most likely doesn't exist in Egypt.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Harry Freakstorm: Chase the ship down and bury it again

It's still in the lake.
https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000


Drat!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: When your boss sends you to run a trackhoe in your flip-flops, yeah, you might work for the kind of place that doesn't pay overtime.

[Fark user image 425x319]


But those are steel toed flip flops.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's Egypt for ya, farking shiathole.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should have taken my advice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a feature, not a bug.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He should really use his newfound fame to switch industries.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gig103
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?


One could say the same for a shiatton of jobs in the USA. There are so many white-collar jobs that should not require degrees, and in fact didn't for decades.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're ever wondering why tow truck drivers get payment in full before pulling your car out of the ditch, it's because of crap like this.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?

Well you gotta get training somewhere. The Operating Engineers union that trains you in the US most likely doesn't exist in Egypt.


Also, IIRC university education, for Egyptians at public universities is free and guaranteed under their constitution. You know something only backward socialist countries provide right mopar?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?


That's probably a decent job in Egypt.  Russia so bad that mercenary in Syria is considered a good job.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just have the Egyptian Army give him a parade.  That'll clear up this overtime issue.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
he and his colleagues worked 21-hour days, barely sleeping - and still had not received their overtime pay.

I would have thought that Egypt had stronger union rules, what with its modern socialist history?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
" I dug out the world's largest container vessel by myself with only my wits and my excavator and do you think they call me Abanoub the Hero of the Suez? NO! But you fark one goat..........."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anuran: Sad but completely unsurprising


Done in one......
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He Fixed the Ditch; They fixed the Glitch
 
scalpod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DVD: Not paying the emergency workers, placing blame for the disaster on a female captain that was hundreds of miles away at the time... Is Egypt setting a new example for the GOP?


Egypt is THE ORIGINAL EXAMPLE for the GOP.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if he called 811 before digging?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scalpod: DVD: Not paying the emergency workers, placing blame for the disaster on a female captain that was hundreds of miles away at the time... Is Egypt setting a new example for the GOP?

Egypt is THE ORIGINAL EXAMPLE for the GOP.


yep
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next time a ship gets stuck fark you Egypt.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?


student debt is a hell of a motivator, and with my liberal arts education I've never been bored even while loading a truck.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Former Guy is pleased.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think I could do meaningful work under the looming hulk of a disabled ship. Might fall over on me. Squash me flat.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: Sad but completely unsurprising


An employee of Trump Excavating. At least the company tagline is on point:

"We dig down... and down... and down."
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All expenses have been spared to ensure the continous shipping of our products.  Amazon knows this already.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Harry Freakstorm: Chase the ship down and bury it again

It's anchored in a wide spot in the canal.  Not hard to find.  A little hard to bury tho.

https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9811​000


May I suggest a few hundred pounds of ANFO in a rowboat next to the ship?

/Pepperidge Farm remembers USS Cole
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
gcaptain.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
rocketlawyer.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The 28-year-old, who has been operating excavators since university

Gotta go to college for that job, huh?


The world needs ditch diggers.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Abdullah Abdul-Gawad  and his steam shovel
 
