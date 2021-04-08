 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Blondie, The Stranglers, 10,000 Maniacs, and Orange Juice. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #207. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot (and you know who).
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
important programming note:

i'll be having some vacation in the not too distant future. instead of having the powers that be put on re-runs, i am going to record a couple shows to air in my absence.

this is where you come in - one is going to be an all fark request show, a way for me to say thanks for all the ongoing support. so, if you have been hanging out and posting in the threads, put on your thinking caps.

head over to my twitter feed (you do not need an account to view) and peruse my playlists/tweets. anything i have played in the past is fair game, minus the april fool's show of course. i'm limiting it to tracks i've played in the past only because i am still in the middle of my cd ripping project (1,460 completed as of this morning, yay!) and i don't want (read: have time) to go digging for stuff. so this way, you know your request(s) will get played.

sooooo, send me an e-mail (check my profile) with your top five or six requests (i'm assuming there will be overlapping requests) and keep your eyes peeled for the show announcement in the not-too-distant future.

also, your e-mail address will not be saved, harvested, sold, spammed, added to a mailing list, or anything else. assuming that's understood, but just in case not...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Apologies for Tuesday, temporarily hospitali[s/z]ed. All better now.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Apologies for Tuesday, temporarily hospitali[s/z]ed. All better now.


bloody hell mate. glad you're alright. welcome back.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Apologies for Tuesday, temporarily hospitali[s/z]ed. All better now.


Glad you're better, but don't do that!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: important programming note:

i'll be having some vacation in the not too distant future. instead of having the powers that be put on re-runs, i am going to record a couple shows to air in my absence.

this is where you come in - one is going to be an all fark request show, a way for me to say thanks for all the ongoing support. so, if you have been hanging out and posting in the threads, put on your thinking caps.

head over to my twitter feed (you do not need an account to view) and peruse my playlists/tweets. anything i have played in the past is fair game, minus the april fool's show of course. i'm limiting it to tracks i've played in the past only because i am still in the middle of my cd ripping project (1,460 completed as of this morning, yay!) and i don't want (read: have time) to go digging for stuff. so this way, you know your request(s) will get played.

sooooo, send me an e-mail (check my profile) with your top five or six requests (i'm assuming there will be overlapping requests) and keep your eyes peeled for the show announcement in the not-too-distant future.

also, your e-mail address will not be saved, harvested, sold, spammed, added to a mailing list, or anything else. assuming that's understood, but just in case not...


Ohh, I can come up w/ some requests to help!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: important programming note:

i'll be having some vacation in the not too distant future. instead of having the powers that be put on re-runs, i am going to record a couple shows to air in my absence.

this is where you come in - one is going to be an all fark request show, a way for me to say thanks for all the ongoing support. so, if you have been hanging out and posting in the threads, put on your thinking caps.

head over to my twitter feed (you do not need an account to view) and peruse my playlists/tweets. anything i have played in the past is fair game, minus the april fool's show of course. i'm limiting it to tracks i've played in the past only because i am still in the middle of my cd ripping project (1,460 completed as of this morning, yay!) and i don't want (read: have time) to go digging for stuff. so this way, you know your request(s) will get played.

sooooo, send me an e-mail (check my profile) with your top five or six requests (i'm assuming there will be overlapping requests) and keep your eyes peeled for the show announcement in the not-too-distant future.

also, your e-mail address will not be saved, harvested, sold, spammed, added to a mailing list, or anything else. assuming that's understood, but just in case not...

Ohh, I can come up w/ some requests to help!


just make sure they're in my twitter feed and then fire away
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi all.
& @jasonvatch. Good to know you're okay
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Apologies for Tuesday, temporarily hospitali[s/z]ed. All better now.


I wondered why no Tuesday playlist. Glad you're feeling better.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget that today is Rex Manning Day!! :P
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: important programming note:

i'll be having some vacation in the not too distant future. instead of having the powers that be put on re-runs, i am going to record a couple shows to air in my absence.

this is where you come in - one is going to be an all fark request show, a way for me to say thanks for all the ongoing support. so, if you have been hanging out and posting in the threads, put on your thinking caps.

head over to my twitter feed (you do not need an account to view) and peruse my playlists/tweets. anything i have played in the past is fair game, minus the april fool's show of course. i'm limiting it to tracks i've played in the past only because i am still in the middle of my cd ripping project (1,460 completed as of this morning, yay!) and i don't want (read: have time) to go digging for stuff. so this way, you know your request(s) will get played.

sooooo, send me an e-mail (check my profile) with your top five or six requests (i'm assuming there will be overlapping requests) and keep your eyes peeled for the show announcement in the not-too-distant future.

also, your e-mail address will not be saved, harvested, sold, spammed, added to a mailing list, or anything else. assuming that's understood, but just in case not...

Ohh, I can come up w/ some requests to help!

just make sure they're in my twitter feed and then fire away


I'll figure something out. May include some Siouxsie ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: important programming note:

i'll be having some vacation in the not too distant future. instead of having the powers that be put on re-runs, i am going to record a couple shows to air in my absence.

this is where you come in - one is going to be an all fark request show, a way for me to say thanks for all the ongoing support. so, if you have been hanging out and posting in the threads, put on your thinking caps.

head over to my twitter feed (you do not need an account to view) and peruse my playlists/tweets. anything i have played in the past is fair game, minus the april fool's show of course. i'm limiting it to tracks i've played in the past only because i am still in the middle of my cd ripping project (1,460 completed as of this morning, yay!) and i don't want (read: have time) to go digging for stuff. so this way, you know your request(s) will get played.

sooooo, send me an e-mail (check my profile) with your top five or six requests (i'm assuming there will be overlapping requests) and keep your eyes peeled for the show announcement in the not-too-distant future.

also, your e-mail address will not be saved, harvested, sold, spammed, added to a mailing list, or anything else. assuming that's understood, but just in case not...

Ohh, I can come up w/ some requests to help!

just make sure they're in my twitter feed and then fire away

I'll figure something out. May include some Siouxsie ;)


any siouxsie i've already played is fair game :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have 6 tracks.
3 old ones & 3 new(ish) ones :o)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: important programming note:

this is where you come in - one is going to be an all fark request show, a way for me to say thanks for all the ongoing support. so, if you have been hanging out and posting in the threads, put on your thinking caps.


Homework!?! I was told there'd be no homework...

jk.

My list is already too long
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NeoMoxie:

Homework!?! I was told there'd be no homework...

no homework was a lie. just like the cake.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Apologies for Tuesday, temporarily hospitali[s/z]ed. All better now.


Yikes! Good to hear you're ok. I'm using your super awesome scraped lists to make my playlists. Be lost to eternal twitter scrolling without them.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1131173​6​/On-this-date-in-1977-Only-Band-That-M​atters-released-their-debut-album#new
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: https://www.fark.com/comments/1131173​6​/On-this-date-in-1977-Only-Band-That-M​atters-released-their-debut-album#new


The Scream didn't come out until Nov 13th 1978 ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: https://www.fark.com/comments/1131173​6​/On-this-date-in-1977-Only-Band-That-M​atters-released-their-debut-album#new


are you herding those folks over here? and if not, why?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: https://www.fark.com/comments/11311736​/On-this-date-in-1977-Only-Band-That-M​atters-released-their-debut-album#new

are you herding those folks over here? and if not, why?


Those folks are certainly here where the good music is :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: https://www.fark.com/comments/11311736​/On-this-date-in-1977-Only-Band-That-M​atters-released-their-debut-album#new

are you herding those folks over here? and if not, why?


i mean, technically, our show theme is clash related after all...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 10,000 maniacs back in '89, and I still have like 7000 of them left. You think it's a good deal, but how often do you need maniacs?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: I got 10,000 maniacs back in '89, and I still have like 7000 of them left. You think it's a good deal, but how often do you need maniacs?


in this joint? all the time. ALL. THE. TIME.

/he said with pride.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the tray loaded with tea, biscuits, and Bluetooth speaker. I'm going outside to listen in the sunshine. No dancing today - don't want to make any passing motorists laugh themselves into car crashes. Have fun, everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! Cheek freak here.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Greetings!

Excellent start...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Natalie Merchant has such a great voice
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoever produced the Ganser track was really on their game that day.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you ain't got Mojo Nixon then your store could use some fixin!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love this PTB track.
It has a real Chameleons vibe to it
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: If you ain't got Mojo Nixon then your store could use some fixin!


They said he don't work here
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is pleasant in an Editors-y kind of way
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OMFG I love this song
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: OMFG I love this song


excellent taste blah blah blah.

in all seriousness, this is waaaaaay up near the top of my fave blondie tracks list.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever heard this on the radio, well, except when the album was released.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I don't think I've ever heard this on the radio, well, except when the album was released.


ty. doing my job and all that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: OMFG I love this song

excellent taste blah blah blah.

in all seriousness, this is waaaaaay up near the top of my fave blondie tracks list.


Mine too. Detroit 442's up there aswell
 
