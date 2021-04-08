 Skip to content
(SFGate)   SF group to start first 'bad trip hotline', where they'll remind folks to take some vitamin B complex, vitamin C complex, and they're a living organism on this planet that should relax, stay inside and listen to some Allman Brothers   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Psychedelic drug, Psychedelic, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, psychedelic peer support line, psychedelic substances, form of the Fireside Project, White's concept, psychedelic movement  
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acid trip where I felt unsettled was while exploring sandstone passages, tunnels and caves in the Utah desert. The sheer volume of rock inches from my eyes dawned on me while wriggling on my back through a tight spot. That led to a bit of claustrophobia, and I told my companions I'd had enough.
One other acid tale: Tripping with a couple of friends in college, they were lamenting the fact that they were out of cigarettes. I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11. Not being a smoker, the elderly lady at the register asked me if I wanted a hard or soft pack. I stared at her. She asked again, and I began hemming and hawing, unsure of what she even said. I got out of there with a hard pack and an even harder grimace from her.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[i_understood_that_reference.jpg]
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listening to the Allman Brothers is always a good idea.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on Walter - I'd better try to talk this kid down
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown acid warning

WOODSTOCK brown acid announcement
Youtube uzFongNGuQM
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: [i_understood_that_reference.jpg]


Came here for this, leaving happily, and that's the way it is.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the Allman Brothers band but the song Whipping Post bothers me. It seems to belittle the suffering of the slaves during slavery. Having a woman take your stuff and leave you isn't anything like being tied to a whipping post.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this had been a thing for some time in certain jurisdictions. Someone having a bad trip would call 911 thinking they were dying and the operator would transfer them to a volunteer hotline where someone would talk them down.

This is why you always have Thorazine on hand, kiddies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have a number for people with general feelings of dread and despair without drugs?

(dont say take drugs)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask President Carter - SNL
Youtube -68iTvhWNB0
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

I took hallucinogens and this is the story of that and it's nowhere near as interesting to other people as it is to me.

End CSB.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember - you are not melting into the trees and grass, breathing as one with the forest.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read something in college that said bad/good acid trips were the result of the underlying mood of the person at the time. I also remember the paper melting into a pool of purple so who is to say what actually happens.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: CSB:

I took hallucinogens and this is the story of that and it's nowhere near as interesting to other people as it is to me.

End CSB.


I've been in a house where half the folks dropped acid while the other half stayed sober just to watch (and participate in) the fun. The stories can, indeed, be interesting as heck, but they are also subjective as heck, so, YMMV.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: The only acid trip where I felt unsettled was while exploring sandstone passages, tunnels and caves in the Utah desert. The sheer volume of rock inches from my eyes dawned on me while wriggling on my back through a tight spot. That led to a bit of claustrophobia, and I told my companions I'd had enough.
One other acid tale: Tripping with a couple of friends in college, they were lamenting the fact that they were out of cigarettes. I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11. Not being a smoker, the elderly lady at the register asked me if I wanted a hard or soft pack. I stared at her. She asked again, and I began hemming and hawing, unsure of what she even said. I got out of there with a hard pack and an even harder grimace from her.


Lol why is it always the late night convenience stores.

We were all tripping balls on mushrooms one college night. We were 2 white boys from NJ and 2 white boys from tough parts of MA. After hysterically crying from laughter at the fried chicken joint called "Flava for dat Azz" in East Orange NJ, we too ran out of smokes. I knew I would stick out in freaking East Orange NJ buying smokes, so we sent the Southie kid to buy. Rather, he volunteered.

"Stop! Here! They'll have smokes here!"
"There is a guy standing outside with a bat."
"He's there for the bad guys. We're not bad guys we're just tripping balls. I'll handle this."

And sure enough this punk ass Southie kid comes out beaming with arms of smokes and SlimJims. It was glorious at the time but thinking back it was likely we could have been robbed. 4 white kids blasting punk rock just cruising some of the worst projects in the state at midnight. The kind of place where the cops make you leave if you're white.

Go SHU Pirates!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: I read something in college that said bad/good acid trips were the result of the underlying mood of the person at the time. I also remember the paper melting into a pool of purple so who is to say what actually happens.


I was at dinner with my parents. I could actually hear the candle wax splooging down the side of the candles.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allman Brothers?

Let me call my dad and ask him who they were and whether they were any good.

For reference, he told me before that this was his "cruising music" when he was a teen:

Frankenstein . Edgar Winters Group . 1973
Youtube P8f-Qb-bwlU
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh. We've secretly replaced the operators with the unedited War of the Worlds broadcast from the 1930s. Let's see if anyone notices..


//don't do this
//the hotline is a good deed in reality
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.


There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randall, do you have any cantaloupes? Are there any time-traveling midgets nearby? I'm going to guide you through this. Just hang on
Hawkwind-Warrior on the.edge.. Full Album 1975 (Plus)
Youtube w50vHVgnHPA
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought this had been a thing for some time in certain jurisdictions. Someone having a bad trip would call 911 thinking they were dying and the operator would transfer them to a volunteer hotline where someone would talk them down.

This is why you always have Thorazine on hand, kiddies.


Or you could just stop playing chemical russian roulette with 2 billion years of evolution (brain)......
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Do they have a number for people with general feelings of dread and despair without drugs?

(dont say take drugs)


Reality is for people who cant handle drugs.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.

There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
[townsquare.media image 630x840]


Taco Time still sells crispy burritos, and, holy crap, they're fun to eat...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the curious: TacoTime® Crisp Burritos
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: CSB:

I took hallucinogens and this is the story of that and it's nowhere near as interesting to other people as it is to me.

End CSB.


Churchill wrote that he drank alcohol to make other people interesting.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Ragin' Asian: I thought this had been a thing for some time in certain jurisdictions. Someone having a bad trip would call 911 thinking they were dying and the operator would transfer them to a volunteer hotline where someone would talk them down.

This is why you always have Thorazine on hand, kiddies.

Or you could just stop playing chemical russian roulette with 2 billion years of evolution (brain)......


If you clutch pearls hard enough, it gets you high - be careful.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.

There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
[townsquare.media image 630x840]


deep fried burrito = chimichanga, no?
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: dothemath: Do they have a number for people with general feelings of dread and despair without drugs?

(dont say take drugs)

Reality is for people who cant handle drugs.


I kinda like drugs, but they do not like me.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think I could volunteer at that hotline. I'm pretty sure I would end up messing with a few heads just for the fun of it.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blondambition: ifky: I read something in college that said bad/good acid trips were the result of the underlying mood of the person at the time. I also remember the paper melting into a pool of purple so who is to say what actually happens.

I was at dinner with my parents. I could actually hear the candle wax splooging down the side of the candles.


Your parents were probably just testing you to see if you were taking anything
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.

There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
[townsquare.media image 630x840]

deep fried burrito = chimichanga, no?


Possibly.
Me and my white trash friends just called them fried burritos.
Ive spent time in quite a few Latin countries and havent ever seen them on a menu.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Karma Chameleon: CSB:

I took hallucinogens and this is the story of that and it's nowhere near as interesting to other people as it is to me.

End CSB.

Churchill wrote that he drank alcohol to make other people interesting.


Hemingway
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Karne: Linux_Yes: Ragin' Asian: I thought this had been a thing for some time in certain jurisdictions. Someone having a bad trip would call 911 thinking they were dying and the operator would transfer them to a volunteer hotline where someone would talk them down.

This is why you always have Thorazine on hand, kiddies.

Or you could just stop playing chemical russian roulette with 2 billion years of evolution (brain)......

If you clutch pearls hard enough, it gets you high - be careful.


Dont have any and dont want any pearls.

Now giving a pearl necklace, on the other hand.....
 
Current Resident
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What good is a hotline if I can't dial it because my phone is melting?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Linux_Yes: dothemath: Do they have a number for people with general feelings of dread and despair without drugs?

(dont say take drugs)

Reality is for people who cant handle drugs.

I kinda like drugs, but they do not like me.


I enjoy a couple snorts of gin or vodka every weekend but thats about it.

Too afraid of farking up my noggin and never getting back to where i was again.

Once your brain is damaged.......
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: Linux_Yes: Karma Chameleon: CSB:

I took hallucinogens and this is the story of that and it's nowhere near as interesting to other people as it is to me.

End CSB.

Churchill wrote that he drank alcohol to make other people interesting.

Hemingway


Ok

Coulda sworn it was churchill.

Churchill loved the Gin.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought this had been a thing for some time in certain jurisdictions. Someone having a bad trip would call 911 thinking they were dying and the operator would transfer them to a volunteer hotline where someone would talk them down.

This is why you always have Thorazine on hand, kiddies.


But really, does this get the trippers back to reality any faster than just sending over a few fully-armed cops, roughing them up a bit, maybe tasing them, then throwing them in a holding cell overnight?

/s

(In reality, I think this sort of thing is a great idea, and so are pretty much all the other ideas about spending any tiny sliver of "public-safety" money on social workers, counselors or people who are actually trained to deal with societal problems other than outright crime, instead of trying to make law-enforcement officers do all those extra jobs.)
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had to talk down a few n00bs in college that started to freak out.
 
Khell [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Today a young man on acid realized that all matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration, that we are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively, there is no such thing as death, life is only a dream, and we are the imagination of ourselves. Heres Tom with the Weather."

- Bill Hicks
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Linux_Yes: dothemath: Do they have a number for people with general feelings of dread and despair without drugs?

(dont say take drugs)

Reality is for people who cant handle drugs.

I kinda like drugs, but they do not like me.


I always thought it odd that someone would say so and so abuses drugs.

Truth is drugs abuse people.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Current Resident: What good is a hotline if I can't dial it because my phone is melting?


Use the non melting phone.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: CSB:

I took hallucinogens and this is the story of that and it's nowhere near as interesting to other people as it is to me.

End CSB.


Personal anecdotes about psychedelics may not be very useful, but this is a great book.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Allman Brothers?

Let me call my dad and ask him who they were and whether they were any good.

For reference, he told me before that this was his "cruising music" when he was a teen:

[YouTube video: Frankenstein . Edgar Winters Group . 1973]


Yeah, the sound of that brings back the smell of a bottle of Colt 45 being passed around a bunch of 16 year olds in the back of an AMC Pacer.  And arguing over gas money and who bogarted the beer.
 
wild9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: dothemath: thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.

There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
[townsquare.media image 630x840]

Taco Time still sells crispy burritos, and, holy crap, they're fun to eat...


There is a place in downtown Cincinnati next to Bogarts called Steak and Lemonade. They have a deep fried Philly cheese steak that is killer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Ragin' Asian: I thought this had been a thing for some time in certain jurisdictions. Someone having a bad trip would call 911 thinking they were dying and the operator would transfer them to a volunteer hotline where someone would talk them down.

This is why you always have Thorazine on hand, kiddies.

Or you could just stop playing chemical russian roulette with 2 billion years of evolution (brain)......


Where's the fun in that? As long as you've seen that decision tree and want to roll in the leaves without hurting others, give it a shot. I've always liked Niven's take on it - "Mother Nature doesn't care if you're having fun" - because, on both sides of that statement, he's right.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wild9: FormlessOne: dothemath: thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.

There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
[townsquare.media image 630x840]

Taco Time still sells crispy burritos, and, holy crap, they're fun to eat...

There is a place in downtown Cincinnati next to Bogarts called Steak and Lemonade. They have a deep fried Philly cheese steak that is killer.


... I'd maim for that right now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The place to call if you accidentally ate a whole cannabis chocolate bar.

No.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: blondambition: ifky: I read something in college that said bad/good acid trips were the result of the underlying mood of the person at the time. I also remember the paper melting into a pool of purple so who is to say what actually happens.

I was at dinner with my parents. I could actually hear the candle wax splooging down the side of the candles.

Your parents were probably just testing you to see if you were taking anything


I kept waiting for my dad to go "Jesus Christ, blondambition! You're as high as a kite!"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wild9: FormlessOne: dothemath: thisisyourbrainonFark: I thought I'd be the cancerous hero and walked to the 7/11.

There used to be a chain of shiatty little convenience stores in Abilene, TX called "Allsups" that had deep fried burritos. They looked like ass but were absolutely the best thing ever. Anyway, one night I got all farked up and went in and asked for ten of them and when he put the bag on the counter I grabbed it and booked out of there.
Its the only burrito jacking ive heard of.
[townsquare.media image 630x840]

Taco Time still sells crispy burritos, and, holy crap, they're fun to eat...

There is a place in downtown Cincinnati next to Bogarts called Steak and Lemonade. They have a deep fried Philly cheese steak that is killer.


I'm moving there so I'll have to try this.
 
