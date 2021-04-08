 Skip to content
(Deadspin)   Former NFL Player Philip Adams kills 5 then self in South Carolina   (deadspin.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTE?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: CTE?


Always a possibility with ex football players.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: CTE?


One clue, although I'm not sure what it means exactly, is that he killed a doctor that he had done to for care.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wanted more drugs and the doc said no?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Iowan73: CTE?

Always a possibility with ex football players.


Hopefully there is enough of his brain left intact for to examine for a CTE evaluation.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: Hopefully there is enough of his brain left intact for to examine for a CTE evaluation.


TFA says he used a .45.

If he shot himself in the heart, then yeah. If he went roof of the mouth, outlook not so good.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two were farking CHILDREN!!!!
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: CTE?


That's my first thought. Hopefully they'll do an autopsy.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Iowan73: CTE?

That's my first thought. Hopefully they'll do an autopsy.


Autopsy is going to say, "yup, the .45 he shot himself with caused his death."

Autopsy won't say whether CTE was the reason.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid fark did it in the wrong order.

Murder-Suicide is such a selfish act that you always need to put off yourself first.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to talk about football player-control or gun mental health.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay, though?
 
AFKobel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: Stupid fark did it in the wrong order.

Murder-Suicide is such a selfish act that you always need to put off yourself first.


I'll always remember a quote Bill Maher said on his show once, it went a little something like this:

"I like people with low self esteem [versus those with high self esteem], because when they snap, they kill THEMSELVES."
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: Two were farking CHILDREN!!!!


I think we may have to add "phrasing" to the list of casualties...
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wage0048: Stupid fark did it in the wrong order.

Murder-Suicide is such a selfish act that you always need to put off yourself first.


He probably had brain damage, and was not capable of thinking rationally.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gonz: dallylamma: Hopefully there is enough of his brain left intact for to examine for a CTE evaluation.

TFA says he used a .45.

If he shot himself in the heart, then yeah. If he went roof of the mouth, outlook not so good.


There have been quite a few athletes over the years who committed suicide in ways specifically so their brain could be studied.  (and had left instructions for this to happen)

Unfortunately, if he killed other people first before turning the gun on himself, it might not've been quite so well planned as the other people.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wage0048: Stupid fark did it in the wrong order.

Murder-Suicide is such a selfish act that you always need to put off yourself first.


He killed to children, grandchildren of the doctor. WTF?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

madgonad: Two were farking CHILDREN!!!!


Plus a dude working on the house. I'm sure he had a family too.

/not to minimize the children
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LessO2: browneye: Iowan73: CTE?

That's my first thought. Hopefully they'll do an autopsy.

Autopsy is going to say, "yup, the .45 he shot himself with caused his death."

Autopsy won't say whether CTE was the reason.


I thought the only way to confirm someone has CTE is via autopsy after the person has died.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Read the book, "Concussion."

F*ck the NFL.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WTF
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

browneye: I thought the only way to confirm someone has CTE is via autopsy after the person has died.


Granted, the article doesn't explicitly say it, but it's well within the realm of possibility that the method of suicide involved disrupting his brains via a rapidly spinning projectile.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wage0048: Stupid fark did it in the wrong order.

Murder-Suicide is such a selfish act that you always need to put off yourself first.


If he had CTE, he was likely incapable of making such judgment calls.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: browneye: I thought the only way to confirm someone has CTE is via autopsy after the person has died.

Granted, the article doesn't explicitly say it, but it's well within the realm of possibility that the method of suicide involved disrupting his brains via a rapidly spinning projectile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AFKobel: wage0048: Stupid fark did it in the wrong order.

Murder-Suicide is such a selfish act that you always need to put off yourself first.

I'll always remember a quote Bill Maher said on his show once, it went a little something like this:

"I like people with low self esteem [versus those with high self esteem], because when they snap, they kill THEMSELVES."


Imagine being so staggeringly stupid as to not only think that that's an accurate observation (narrator: "it isn't") but also that it's amusing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Iowan73: CTE?


The article on KOB said he was being treated for concussions, so that's my assumption.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The NFL barely acknowledges CTE and black players get far less treatment than white players do.

What a tragedy. What a horrible horrible tragedy.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Read up while you can this story will disappear soon. We all know why,
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Read up while you can this story will disappear soon. We all know why,


Because there won't be a trial?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: If he had CTE, he was likely incapable of making such judgment calls.


He was capable of making all the judgments and decisions needed to kill three adults and two children. He was capable of getting himself to and from the scene of the crime. Let's not make excuses for a murderous piece of shiat, just because he was once a professional sportsman.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gonz: dallylamma: Hopefully there is enough of his brain left intact for to examine for a CTE evaluation.

TFA says he used a .45.

If he shot himself in the heart, then yeah. If he went roof of the mouth, outlook not so good.


Ameloids should be present throughout the brain. A competent ME will send samples out to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

They need non-sports-related brains in order to do proper comparisons, so consider donating yer noodle when you are done with it.

https://concussionfoundation.org/get-i​nvolved/participate-research
 
