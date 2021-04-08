 Skip to content
(WRCB)   10-digit phone dialing coming to northern Mississippi. Effective April 17, 2021 when Sarah the operator retires. No more just dialing BR549   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was totally unaware that you couldn't do 7-digit dialing in some places.  I just figured it was impractical for most people to do so, since even the takeout place 10 minutes away could have one of 3-4 different area codes, and modern phone contact lists make the difference between 7-digit and 10-digit dialing meaningless.  Make it 40-digits.  Who cares?  It goes in my phone the same way.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I grew up with 5-digit dialing for local calls.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
10-digit phone dialing coming to northern Mississippi
Ten-digit phone dialing is coming to northern Mississippi.
Wednesday, April 7th 2021, 7:37 PM EDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Ten-digit dialing is coming to northern Mississippi this year.

I wish, with all my heart, that this was the entire article.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Northern Mississippi is getting dragged into the 20th century.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whoa - next they'll be getting indoor plumbing.
 
zulius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this part of the 1% that cell phone commercials advertise that you can't reach?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Heh, my house is on former Samples family property.  Junior used to live a street over.

Not that I ever met him, but by all accounts I've heard he was a real asshole.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tommy Tutone seen sobbing in his yellow wall mounted kitchen phone.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I miss *go away Ned I'm using the line* only needing to dial *Mrs. Baker give me 5 minutes please* 4 numbers to reach *Sue if you don't get off I'm going to tell Ned* my buddy across *modem dialing* town.
/I don't miss party lines
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Heh, my house is on former Samples family property.  Junior used to live a street over.

Not that I ever met him, but by all accounts I've heard he was a real asshole.


I'll never forgive them for only being in the grocery stores on saturdays.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To clarify you soon MUST dial 10 digits to dial local numbers, you can no longer ignore the area code if you are in the same area code. The ability to dial 10 digits has LONG been available there.
 
pdieten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?


Lots of them, because lots of places used splits instead of overlays when new area codes were added. I live in one.

I'm genuinely not sure how my mother in law is ever going to call anyone again. The 7-digit phone numbers of all her kids are one of the few things remaining in her memory, and I don't much like the odds of successfully retraining her. The only phone we've ever found that she can successfully use doesn't have memory buttons.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?


It wasn't that long ago that I was replacing battery racks in outside [Telecom] huts in Central and Northern MS where the backup batteries had maybe 2" of acid left I them and the cables had corroded off to the point where it was absolutely certain that if the power ever went out for any reason, these people would have NO telephone systems working. Remember: mobile phones only work if the trunk line switching and signal repeating equipment is working. We were still helping HellSouth upgrade and replace old 2A ESS switches in major cities all throughout the south just twelve years ago; some of those reliable switches still used vacuum tubes and most had physical relays, the kind designed to handle the "clickclickclick" of rotary phones, or even someone manually clicking the receiver switch if they were desperate.

The Mississippi telecommunications network is so far behind the times they've only just recently caught up with the late 1980s. I worked all throughout the Southeast after Katrina on these projects in towns where cotton is still king, Black Americans still live in floorless tarpaper shacks (I saw it with my own eyes, America: looked like a NatGeo special on another continent), and a handful of old white people still have all the money and wealth while millions struggle to get by from day to day.
Remember folks, this is what the Republicoont "leadership" wants all of America to look like, a dystopian nightmare.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Call Klondike 5-3226
 
king of vegas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?


we only need to use seven digits here in New Brunswick.  It is great, moving here was like moving back to the 1990s
 
dywed88
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?


Some places don't have enough people to bother.

Ten digit dialing is (typically) only introduced when you have too many phone numbers and need an area code overlay.

In this case, it isn't even that but one of their local exchanges is being used as a suicide prevention line. And it is impacting dozens of states.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As recently as the 1980s my uncle's house in upstate NY (Lake Sacendaga) still had a party line.

Hey nephew, run across the street and tell Bob he's got a call!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MindStalker: To clarify you soon MUST dial 10 digits to dial local numbers, you can no longer ignore the area code if you are in the same area code. The ability to dial 10 digits has LONG been available there.


I vaguely remember that using the area code for calling local did not not work where I live before it was mandatory. I would not bet on it though. I think it led to a recorded message that said to redial without the area code.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: [Fark user image image 425x425]

Call Klondike 5-3226


I don't consider myself particularly old, but I do remember my grandparents picking up the phone, rotary-dialing "0", and asking for "Tonawanda 6935" instead of just dialing the three digit LEC prefix. Yes, push button phones did exist at this point. I would gladly plug my grandparents' old rotary phone back in and use it if I still could, the wires in the building still exist but sadly the outside lines do not and I refuse to get VOIP hookups and pay extra for all that bullshiat.
 
xtalman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Oklahoma City metro (405) area is going to 10 digit starting later this month due to not enough numbers left, Tulsa has had it for a while.

/Remember moving to a rural area of New York and only had to dial 5 digit locally, back in the 70's.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gleeman: As recently as the 1980s my uncle's house in upstate NY (Lake Sacendaga) still had a party line.

Hey nephew, run across the street and tell Bob he's got a call!


Fark me, I knew a farm that had that; multiple houses on one phone line and you had to run and tell the other people "hey pick up, that call was for you!". Mind you, we were sending people to the moon at this point.
 
jst3p
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?


Funny, my first thought was "Mississippi has digital phone switches?"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if you told me they were still using tin cans on a string
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some place didn't have 10 digit dialing yet?


Hell, I lived in Biloxi for 5 years and Columbus for 3 years and that is news to me! WTF Mississippi, I knew y'all were behind, but f*ck!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Moving to mandatory 10-digit caused a huge uproar in rural Oregon when it happened.  Lots of really weird anger.  Imagine the "I bet the Jews did this!" image macro of the dude with the tangled xmas lights, but change it to say "I bet the Californians did this!"

Everything that changed - even for the better - was the fault of Californians, and was always the worst thing since Eve ate the apple.

Three more numbers.  Just like the Mark of the Beast.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

king of vegas: [th.bing.com image 453x451]


"Have I reached the party to whom I am speaking?"
 
Pep Streebeck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good gravy! It's farking 2021, for crap's sake! ALL phone number are ten digits!


Yeah, that means you, too, Rhode Island!
 
kittenfoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB time. My brother, an attorney in California, started his career in Nashville a few decades ago. As a proud young lawyer, he once told me that he had access to Junior Samples' phone number, so naturally I asked him if it was BR549. Sadly, it was not.
 
