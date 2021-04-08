 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   Facebook to deploy Satire tag, no word on possible Florida tag   (theverge.com) divider line
    Satire, Donald Trump, media outlets, Facebook, The Onion  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Considering people in general understand "satire" about as well as they understand "irony," this is probably a somewhat pointless exercise. And I'd be curious as to how Facebook will make the determination between something that is legitimate satire and something that's just a stupid, incorrect, thoughtless screed that gets retroactively labeled "satire" because it makes the writer, in his eyes, look slightly less like a moron.
 
scalpod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should have a Poe's Law tag, but nobody would be sure if it was serious or not?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Boy, Zuckerberg is still really mad about "The Social Network," LOL.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If Facebook gets a boobies tag I may change allegiances
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still say that Facebook is just a fad.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I only use Friendface
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And I'd be curious as to how Facebook will make the determination between something that is legitimate satire and something that's just a stupid, incorrect, thoughtless screed that gets retroactively labeled "satire" because it makes the writer, in his eyes, look slightly less like a moron.


Easy, they'll have AI do that, AI trained by brogrammer dudes who call everything satire so they can say they're not really racist and sexist.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm outraged! Outraged I tell you!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
.-A new study has found that the vaccines available for COVID-19 are indeed effective, but only if you post a selfie of yourself getting the vaccine on Facebook.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be simpler to flag people who respond indignantly to obvious satire headlines and give them less privileges?
 
