(Detroit Free Press)   You think your work-from-home setup is sweet? Meet the justice of the Michigan Supreme Court who's been Zooming in from Dubai and Israel for the last 3 months   (freep.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I went to college with him.  He was incredibly smart.  Also he was incredibly popular with the ladies.

I was neither.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

I have decided this guy's Fursona is a donkey.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college with him.  He was incredibly smart.  Also he was incredibly popular with the ladies.

I was neither.


Matty's post casts doubt on your post 🤔
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Local federal judge tried to tell me I had to do jury service in person back in October.  This guy has the right idea.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college with him.  He was incredibly smart.  Also he was incredibly popular with the ladies.

I was neither.

Matty's post casts doubt on your post 🤔


Dude's been blind since birth.
 
wild9
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college with him.  He was incredibly smart.  Also he was incredibly popular with the ladies.

I was neither.

Matty's post casts doubt on your post 🤔


I'm guess he has another impressive attribute besides the large brain...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college with him.  He was incredibly smart.  Also he was incredibly popular with the ladies.

I was neither.

That

^^^ guy was popular with the ladies? Then I think we know a little something about his anatomy that he doesn't know we know.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Marcos P: The Googles Do Nothing: I went to college with him.  He was incredibly smart.  Also he was incredibly popular with the ladies.

I was neither.

Matty's post casts doubt on your post 🤔

Dude's been blind since birth.


Now I feel like shiat, and I should.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like he's doing his job and doing good in the world. Only makes sense some Republican would complain about it.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Is this the Bernstein advantage of disavantage?

/The whole family is MI royalty occupying ad space everywhere around here.
 
