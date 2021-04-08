 Skip to content
Up to five monkeys in one cemetery? In this economy?
18
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm....that headline looks suspicious to me, like it has a double meaning.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were warned

Kids in the Hall - The Monkeys
Youtube w7ApuaJrtck
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when it gets up to 12 monkeys.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funniest Trunk Monkey Commercials
Youtube XW8iAVwt_Yc
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like what they need is five spankings!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the graveyard on Maui where Charles Lindbergh is buried has 6 monkeys in it. I visited it in 2002:

http://dguides.com/maui/attractions/h​i​storical-and-cultural/charles-lindberg​hs-grave/
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How they got to the cemetery
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find the five monkeys.  Paint numbers on their backs, 1,2,3,4,6.  Release the monkeys.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's not summer yet

"Summer of the Monkeys" (1998) Trailer
Youtube 9MbwPhmboTw
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's as many as five ones, and that's terrible.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure the cemetery will ape on and on about this.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's interrible!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com Aww shiat, not this again
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dwlah: How they got to the cemetery
[Fark user image 850x566]


Boy, Andrew Eldritch is gonna be peeved that someone stole his car!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They all end up at Ikea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
12 Monkeys music theme
Youtube CNOzVkvRU1w
 
