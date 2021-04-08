 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)
16
wild9
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One person unaccounted for?

Was it camo paint they were mixing up?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THE Ohio paint factory explosion...

Some employees were so excited, they painted the town blood red..
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least eight people are injured, two critically, following an explosion and fire at a paint manufacturing plant overnight Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. Another person is unaccounted for, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Someone must have really hated those cans.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Another person is unaccounted for, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin."

All he needs is to find one unaccounted for person. And this lamp. And that's ALL he needs!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More like Suddenly Fire.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know nothing about the chemistry of paint manufacturing but what exactly could be explosive? Tanks of toluene?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "Another person is unaccounted for, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin."

All he needs is to find one unaccounted for person. And this lamp. And that's ALL he needs!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatBomb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "Another person is unaccounted for, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin."

All he needs is to find one unaccounted for person. And this lamp. And that's ALL he needs!



And this paint brush...
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: I know nothing about the chemistry of paint manufacturing but what exactly could be explosive? Tanks of toluene?


Toluene, styrene, ethylbenzene, xylene, ethylene glycol, to name just a few, probably.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: I know nothing about the chemistry of paint manufacturing but what exactly could be explosive? Tanks of toluene?


Its a batch of chemicals made to look a certain color.  The entire process and virtually all of the components used are volatile and hazardous.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. Demille
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 218x231] I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. Demille


Is that Mustard Man's sister?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems someone may have

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


painted themselves into a coroner.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
