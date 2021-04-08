 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   OxyContin heirs biatch about not being rich enough in self-pitying emails
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I have been working for years on Purdue at what I consider to be a considerably discounted value relative to what MY TIME IS WORTH," Mortimer wrote. "I am LOSING money by working in the pharma business."

There is only one thing left to do..."Sell Mortimer SELL!"

/that and fark right off to hell with you.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should mimick the Romanovs...but that would mean someone would have to play the part of the Bolsheviks.

/I volunteer
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a reason for the trope that villains are victims or heroes in the stories they tell themselves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If youre a rich person and want to kill poor people then America is definitely the place for you.
Even better if they are brown people.
Not only do we not give a shiat about them, we've convinced them to not give a shiat about themselves.
 
casual disregard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: "I have been working for years on Purdue at what I consider to be a considerably discounted value relative to what MY TIME IS WORTH," Mortimer wrote. "I am LOSING money by working in the pharma business."

There is only one thing left to do..."Sell Mortimer SELL!"

/that and fark right off to hell with you.


Holy nuts, I was going to make a cynical, sarcastic comment.

That's literal evil in the flesh. Not even a joke, that is an evil person.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, I get it.

cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
